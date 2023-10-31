Mavic Releases 25th Anniversary Deemax Wheelset

Oct 31, 2023
by Mavic HQ  
25TH ANNIVERSARY DEEMAX

by mavic
PRESS RELEASE: MAVIC

25TH ANNIVERSARY DEEMAX
A limited edition in its iconic yellow color - introducing the Deemax DH Yellow Edition.

LEGEND
• A wheel ridden by MTB legends of the sport
• The color of a downhill and freeride generation
• A signature in the MTB world
• A reborn monument from Mavic
• 30mm internal rim width


photo

photo

MSRP / AVAILABILITY
• $755.00 or $340 front, $415 Rear
• Available in Boost & Super Boost
• Autumn 2023

For more info, go to Mavic

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Mavic


Author Info:
mavic avatar

Member since May 9, 2012
38 articles
Report
  • 1 0
 I got a set of Deemax that came on my enduro bike. Despite my initial reservations, they've been super reliable and very easy to get along with. The UST system is amazing, as is the ability to replace spokes without taking the wheel out of the frame - no need to remove tyre, cassette or rotor.
  • 3 1
 Shit, and there I'd forgotten mavic even main mtb wheels. Also 755 for aluminium wheel set is stupid.
  • 1 0
 No info on weight nor rim width? Thanks Mavic!
  • 1 0
 28H on a DH wheel? No Thanks.
  • 1 0
 totally irrelevant.







