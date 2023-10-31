Watch
Mavic Releases 25th Anniversary Deemax Wheelset
Oct 31, 2023
by
Mavic HQ
5 Comments
25TH ANNIVERSARY DEEMAX
by
mavic
PRESS RELEASE: MAVIC
25TH ANNIVERSARY DEEMAX
A limited edition in its iconic yellow color - introducing the Deemax DH Yellow Edition.
LEGEND
• A wheel ridden by MTB legends of the sport
• The color of a downhill and freeride generation
• A signature in the MTB world
• A reborn monument from Mavic
• 30mm internal rim width
MSRP / AVAILABILITY
• $755.00 or $340 front, $415 Rear
• Available in Boost & Super Boost
• Autumn 2023
For more info, go to
Mavic
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Press Releases
Mavic
Author Info:
mavic
Member since May 9, 2012
38 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mrtoodles
(12 mins ago)
I got a set of Deemax that came on my enduro bike. Despite my initial reservations, they've been super reliable and very easy to get along with. The UST system is amazing, as is the ability to replace spokes without taking the wheel out of the frame - no need to remove tyre, cassette or rotor.
[Reply]
3
1
bxxer-rider
(21 mins ago)
Shit, and there I'd forgotten mavic even main mtb wheels. Also 755 for aluminium wheel set is stupid.
[Reply]
1
0
SintraFreeride
(9 mins ago)
No info on weight nor rim width? Thanks Mavic!
[Reply]
1
0
maestroman21
(3 mins ago)
28H on a DH wheel? No Thanks.
[Reply]
1
0
CTDchris
(13 mins ago)
totally irrelevant.
[Reply]
