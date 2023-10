Mavic Releases 25th Anniversary Deemax Wheelset

PRESS RELEASE: MAVIC

25TH ANNIVERSARY DEEMAX

LEGEND

MSRP / AVAILABILITY

A limited edition in its iconic yellow color - introducing the Deemax DH Yellow Edition.• A wheel ridden by MTB legends of the sport• The color of a downhill and freeride generation• A signature in the MTB world• A reborn monument from Mavic• 30mm internal rim width• $755.00 or $340 front, $415 Rear• Available in Boost & Super Boost• Autumn 2023For more info, go to Mavic