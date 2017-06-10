26 Bikes at 26TRIX

Jun 10, 2017 at 6:43
Jun 10, 2017
by FMB World Tour  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


With 42 riders competing at 26TRIX this weekend we were spoilt with a ton of beautiful bikes here at Saalfelden Leogang. Keep an eye on fmbworldtour.com, FMB social media channels or sign up for the Newsletter for regular updates of the 2017 season.

by Richkphotography
Name: Anton Thelander
Nationality: SWE
Age: 22
Bike: Canyon Stitched 360

by Richkphotography
Name: VIlibald Vitek
Nationality: CZE
Age: 22
Bike: Dartmoor TWO6PLAYER

by Richkphotography
Name: Tom Isted
Nationality: GBR
Age: 24
Bike: Mongoose FIREBALL SS

by Richkphotography
Name: Thomas Genon
Nationality: BEL
Age: 23
Bike: Canyon Stitched 720

by Richkphotography
Name: Szymon Godziek
Nationality: POL
Age: 25
Bike: Dartmoor TWO6PLAYER

by Richkphotography
Name: Simon Perdix
Nationality: FRA
Age: 19
Bike: Specialized P.Slope

by Richkphotography
Name: Simon Pagés
Nationality: FRA
Age: 20
Bike: Octane One Zircus

by Richkphotography
Name: Remy Carra
Nationality: FRA
Age: 25
Bike: Canyon Stitched 360

by Richkphotography
Name: Reed Boggs
Nationality: USA
Age: 20
Bike: Trek Ticket S

by Richkphotography
Name: Nicholi Rogatkin
Nationality: USA
Age: 21
Bike: Specialized P3

by Richkphotography
Name: Peter Kaiser
Nationality: AUT
Age: 20
Bike: Morpheus VSLOPE

by Richkphotography
Name: Paul Couderc
Nationality: FRA
Age: 21
Bike: Commencal Bikes

by Richkphotography
Name: Oszkar Nagy
Nationality: HUN
Age: 22
Bike: TREK DJ

by Richkphotography
Name: Olle Lundahl
Nationality: SWE
Age: 19
Bike: Canyon Stitched 360

by Richkphotography
Name: Nicolas Terrier
Nationality: FRA
Age: 23
Bike: Banshee AMP

by Richkphotography
Name: Max Mey
Nationality: GER
Age: 22
Bike: Scott Voltage YZ

by Richkphotography
Name: Markus Saurer
Nationality: AUT
Age: 22
Bike: Scott Voltage YZ

by Richkphotography
Name: Lukas Skiöld
Nationality: SWE
Age: 19
Bike: Canyon Stitched 360

by Richkphotography
Name: Emil Johansson
Nationality: SWE
Age: 17
Bike: Trek Ticket S

by Richkphotography
Name: Kathi Kuypers
Nationality: GER
Age: 27
Bike: Trek DJ

by Richkphotography
Name: Jakub Vencl
Nationality: CZE
Age: 27
Bike: ROSE The Bruce

by Richkphotography
Name: Frank Paulin
Nationality: FRA
Age: 24
Bike: Specialized P3

by Richkphotography
Name: Erik Fedko
Nationality: GER
Age: 19
Bike: Beddo Bikes

by Richkphotography
Name: Diego Caverzasi
Nationality: ITA
Age: 22
Bike: Top secret

by Richkphotography
Name: Bernd Winkler
Nationality: AUT
Age: 20
Bike: Scott Voltage YZ

by Richkphotography
Name: Antonin Honore
Nationality: FRA
Age: 20
Bike: Dartmoor TWO6PLAYER

Photos by Richkphotography

MENTIONS: @FMBA
Must Read This Week
Finals Result: Fort William DH World Cup 2017
146631 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
86425 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
72549 views
Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes
72333 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
64345 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
63828 views
Giant Trance Advanced 1 - Review
60576 views
Race Day Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup
59174 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029633
Mobile Version of Website