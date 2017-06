26 Bikes at 26TRIX

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

Name:

Nationality:

Age:

Bike:

With 42 riders competing at 26TRIX this weekend we were spoilt with a ton of beautiful bikes here at Saalfelden Leogang. Keep an eye on fmbworldtour.com , FMB social media channels or sign up for the Newsletter for regular updates of the 2017 season.Anton ThelanderSWE22Canyon Stitched 360VIlibald VitekCZE22Dartmoor TWO6PLAYERTom IstedGBR24Mongoose FIREBALL SSThomas GenonBEL23Canyon Stitched 720Szymon GodziekPOL25Dartmoor TWO6PLAYERSimon PerdixFRA19Specialized P.SlopeSimon PagésFRA20Octane One ZircusRemy CarraFRA25Canyon Stitched 360Reed BoggsUSA20Trek Ticket SNicholi RogatkinUSA21Specialized P3Peter KaiserAUT20Morpheus VSLOPEPaul CoudercFRA21Commencal BikesOszkar NagyHUN22TREK DJOlle LundahlSWE19Canyon Stitched 360Nicolas TerrierFRA23Banshee AMPMax MeyGER22Scott Voltage YZMarkus SaurerAUT22Scott Voltage YZLukas SkiöldSWE19Canyon Stitched 360Emil JohanssonSWE17Trek Ticket SKathi KuypersGER27Trek DJJakub VenclCZE27ROSE The BruceFrank PaulinFRA24Specialized P3Erik FedkoGER19Beddo BikesDiego CaverzasiITA22Top secretBernd WinklerAUT20Scott Voltage YZAntonin HonoreFRA20Dartmoor TWO6PLAYERPhotos by Richkphotography