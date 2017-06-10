26 Bikes at 26TRIX

With 42 riders competing at 26TRIX this weekend we were spoilt with a ton of beautiful bikes here at Saalfelden Leogang. Keep an eye on fmbworldtour.com
Anton ThelanderNationality:
SWEAge:
22Bike:
Canyon Stitched 360Name:
VIlibald VitekNationality:
CZEAge:
22Bike:
Dartmoor TWO6PLAYERName:
Tom IstedNationality:
GBRAge:
24Bike:
Mongoose FIREBALL SSName:
Thomas GenonNationality:
BELAge:
23Bike:
Canyon Stitched 720Name:
Szymon GodziekNationality:
POLAge:
25Bike:
Dartmoor TWO6PLAYERName:
Simon PerdixNationality:
FRAAge:
19Bike:
Specialized P.SlopeName:
Simon PagésNationality:
FRAAge:
20Bike:
Octane One ZircusName:
Remy CarraNationality:
FRAAge:
25Bike:
Canyon Stitched 360Name:
Reed BoggsNationality:
USAAge:
20Bike:
Trek Ticket SName:
Nicholi RogatkinNationality:
USAAge:
21Bike:
Specialized P3Name:
Peter KaiserNationality:
AUTAge:
20Bike:
Morpheus VSLOPEName:
Paul CoudercNationality:
FRAAge:
21Bike:
Commencal BikesName:
Oszkar NagyNationality:
HUNAge:
22Bike:
TREK DJName:
Olle LundahlNationality:
SWEAge:
19Bike:
Canyon Stitched 360Name:
Nicolas TerrierNationality:
FRAAge:
23Bike:
Banshee AMPName:
Max MeyNationality:
GERAge:
22Bike:
Scott Voltage YZName:
Markus SaurerNationality:
AUTAge:
22Bike:
Scott Voltage YZName:
Lukas SkiöldNationality:
SWEAge:
19Bike:
Canyon Stitched 360Name:
Emil Johansson Nationality:
SWEAge:
17Bike:
Trek Ticket SName:
Kathi KuypersNationality:
GERAge:
27Bike:
Trek DJName:
Jakub VenclNationality:
CZEAge:
27Bike:
ROSE The BruceName:
Frank PaulinNationality:
FRAAge:
24Bike:
Specialized P3Name:
Erik FedkoNationality:
GERAge:
19Bike:
Beddo BikesName:
Diego CaverzasiNationality:
ITAAge:
22Bike:
Top secretName:
Bernd WinklerNationality:
AUTAge:
20Bike:
Scott Voltage YZName:
Antonin HonoreNationality:
FRAAge:
20Bike:
Dartmoor TWO6PLAYER
Photos by Richkphotography
