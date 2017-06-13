26 TRIX Finals





It was another beautiful day in Leogang. After a fair bit of rain overnight, the morning sun popped through the clouds and started to dry out the wet floor. The mountains shrouded by the fluffy clouds is most definitely an exceptional view.





After all the DH racers finished their runs for the best spot in the Sunday finals, it was time for the Freestyle guys to show what they're the best at.





Unfortunately, strong gusts of wind held up the practice session. Yet, we had to occupy our minds with something fun.





Fortunately, the wind calmed down soon enough and the first riders started to warm up before the big finals. Here, Bienve brings his signature La Poma style to the Austrian alpine.





With all the riders and spectators set, it was time to go. The awesome guys of Mayhem Media know how to come well prepared for the show.









Vitek Vilibald was one of the first riders to kick off the final round. Sadly, a split second after this shot was taken, he landed way too far down the landing, launching him over the bars. A busted and bruised shoulder the outcome of this crash.





No one likes seeing riders go down hard more than their fellow riders. Diego, with an already long-term wrist injury and pain in his shoulder after a crash last week, was seriously concerned about his own performance. Yet, how little he knew that this comp will actually turn it so good for him.





Tom Isted did not have a run he wanted to, but it still was a pleasure watching him riding and doing some of the biggest tricks.





Nicolas Terrier also didn't have the best go in his runs, yet some of the tricks he did were "poetry in the air".





Nico Scholze unleashed the ultimate crowd-pleaser aka tsunami backflip.





Oskar Nagy, slowly, but surely makes his comeback to the top of the list.





Markus Saurer was not holding back in front of the home crowd.





A perfectly executed 360 Indian Air by Thomas Genon.





Thomas has got it all. Just needs to build back his confidence and he's going to rock the dirt jumping scene, once again.





Surely, his mind was tumbling with many contrasting thoughts after both runs. On one hand, stable and good riding, full of hefty tricks, but on another side two crashes in both of the runs.





Griffin Paulson from Canada is someone who we'd need to keep an eye on. Something tells me that we have yet another raising star in dirt jumping.





Austrian, Bernd Winkler, doing a tuck-no-hander in front of gathered spectators.





Max Mey maxing out a number of barspins in one run.





Bienve Aguado Alba flying like a superman.





Franck Paulin from France was on fire all weekend long. Many stylish tricks like this one on the photo, plus a fearless double-backflip set him for the 11th.





Lukas Knopf opens the top 10.





Erik Fedko did an impressive run and ended up in the 9th position. Fingers crossed for more good results of this young German rider.





Adrian stepping up the game with a rock solid Cashroll.





26 Trix 2017 marks the first full year of Emil's presence at the FMB World Tour. Last year, as a fairly unknown rider, he entered this competition and keeps charging since.





Wistfully, this very trick stopped Emil's dream to do well here in Leogang.





Emil couldn't do much more than shake his head in disbelief of what just happened.





Alex Alanko has been riding at the top level for a longer while now and it is clearly visible that he wants the podium badly.





Alex, Together with Jakub Vencl, have won Wildcard for Crankworx. Congratulations! Top effort.





Silent killer aka Simon Pages. A very polite and quiet French man turns into a beast when up in the air with his bike.





As per usual, Nicholi uses his bike as a propeller.





Nicholi unleashes the twister, which earned him not only the second place but also the GoPro Best Trick.





Diego does it again! If someone said that last year's win without the proper finals was a fluke, hope they bite their tongue.









Despite a hurting body, slightly windy conditions, and blinding sun, Diego wins at 26 Trix once again. If the downhill track is Aaron Gwin's, maybe the dirt jumps belong to the Italian? We shall see next year...





