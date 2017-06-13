EVENTS

26 TRIX Finals

Jun 13, 2017
by Simon Nieborak  
26 TRIX Finals

26 TRIX Finals
It was another beautiful day in Leogang. After a fair bit of rain overnight, the morning sun popped through the clouds and started to dry out the wet floor. The mountains shrouded by the fluffy clouds is most definitely an exceptional view.

26 TRIX Finals
After all the DH racers finished their runs for the best spot in the Sunday finals, it was time for the Freestyle guys to show what they're the best at.

26 TRIX Finals
Unfortunately, strong gusts of wind held up the practice session.
26 TRIX Finals
Yet, we had to occupy our minds with something fun.

26 TRIX Finals
Fortunately, the wind calmed down soon enough and the first riders started to warm up before the big finals. Here, Bienve brings his signature La Poma style to the Austrian alpine.

26 TRIX Finals
With all the riders and spectators set, it was time to go. The awesome guys of Mayhem Media know how to come well prepared for the show.

26 TRIX Finals

26 TRIX Finals
Vitek Vilibald was one of the first riders to kick off the final round. Sadly, a split second after this shot was taken, he landed way too far down the landing, launching him over the bars. A busted and bruised shoulder the outcome of this crash.

26 TRIX Finals
No one likes seeing riders go down hard more than their fellow riders. Diego, with an already long-term wrist injury and pain in his shoulder after a crash last week, was seriously concerned about his own performance. Yet, how little he knew that this comp will actually turn it so good for him.

26 TRIX Finals
Tom Isted did not have a run he wanted to, but it still was a pleasure watching him riding and doing some of the biggest tricks.

26 TRIX Finals
Nicolas Terrier also didn't have the best go in his runs, yet some of the tricks he did were "poetry in the air".

26 TRIX Finals
Nico Scholze unleashed the ultimate crowd-pleaser aka tsunami backflip.

26 TRIX Finals
Oskar Nagy, slowly, but surely makes his comeback to the top of the list.

26 TRIX Finals
Markus Saurer was not holding back in front of the home crowd.

26 TRIX Finals
A perfectly executed 360 Indian Air by Thomas Genon.

26 TRIX Finals
Thomas has got it all. Just needs to build back his confidence and he's going to rock the dirt jumping scene, once again.

26 TRIX Finals
Surely, his mind was tumbling with many contrasting thoughts after both runs. On one hand, stable and good riding, full of hefty tricks, but on another side two crashes in both of the runs.

26 TRIX Finals
Griffin Paulson from Canada is someone who we'd need to keep an eye on. Something tells me that we have yet another raising star in dirt jumping.

26 TRIX Finals
Austrian, Bernd Winkler, doing a tuck-no-hander in front of gathered spectators.

26 TRIX Finals
Max Mey maxing out a number of barspins in one run.

26 TRIX Finals
Bienve Aguado Alba flying like a superman.

26 TRIX Finals
Franck Paulin from France was on fire all weekend long. Many stylish tricks like this one on the photo, plus a fearless double-backflip set him for the 11th.

26 TRIX Finals
Lukas Knopf opens the top 10.

26 TRIX Finals
Erik Fedko did an impressive run and ended up in the 9th position. Fingers crossed for more good results of this young German rider.

26 TRIX Finals
Adrian stepping up the game with a rock solid Cashroll.

26 TRIX Finals
26 Trix 2017 marks the first full year of Emil's presence at the FMB World Tour. Last year, as a fairly unknown rider, he entered this competition and keeps charging since.

26 TRIX Finals
Wistfully, this very trick stopped Emil's dream to do well here in Leogang.

26 TRIX Finals
Emil couldn't do much more than shake his head in disbelief of what just happened.

26 TRIX Finals
Alex Alanko has been riding at the top level for a longer while now and it is clearly visible that he wants the podium badly.

26 TRIX Finals
Alex, Together with Jakub Vencl, have won Wildcard for Crankworx. Congratulations! Top effort.

26 TRIX Finals
Silent killer aka Simon Pages. A very polite and quiet French man turns into a beast when up in the air with his bike.

26 TRIX Finals
As per usual, Nicholi uses his bike as a propeller.

26 TRIX Finals
Nicholi unleashes the twister, which earned him not only the second place but also the GoPro Best Trick.

26 TRIX Finals
Diego does it again! If someone said that last year's win without the proper finals was a fluke, hope they bite their tongue.

26 TRIX Finals

26 TRIX Finals
Despite a hurting body, slightly windy conditions, and blinding sun, Diego wins at 26 Trix once again. If the downhill track is Aaron Gwin's, maybe the dirt jumps belong to the Italian? We shall see next year...


Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
127561 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
98707 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
95465 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
70110 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
67472 views
Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks
64600 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
62050 views
What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup
58685 views

2 Comments

  • + 4
 I would love to see some bike checks! For how simple a set up is on a DJ bike you get some interesting setups (now that very few manufacturers have a production bike) I think dirt jumpers/slope style bikes are the glue that's keeping 26 alive. Remember the Yeti 4X, Giant STP SS, etc. glory days I tell ya.
  • - 3
 TRIX are for Kids

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038838
Mobile Version of Website