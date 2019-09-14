27 Downhill Bikes From US Open 2019

Nik Nesteroff with his 29 KHS.

Logan Binggeli on a black KHS 29 DH rig.

Another KHS, this one at the hands of Steven Walton.

George Ryan and his Evil Wreckoning.

Porsha Murdock and her Julianna Roubion.

Bruce Klein and his Commencal Supreme DH.

Dillon Flinders and his Commencal Supreme 29.

Dillon Lemarr and another Commencal Supreme 29.

Luca Cometti and his Commencal Supreme 29.

Austin 'Bubba' Warren and his Wreckoning ready to shred the dust.

Kialani Hines and her blue Pivot Phoenix.

Luca Shaw and his Santa Cruz V10 CC.

Anneke Beerten with her brand new Enduro.

Missy Giove is here to play on her YT Tues.

Captain America himself - Aaron Gwin and his 'M279' Prototype.

Best pants for the weekend go to Bas van Steenbergen and his Hyper painted to match.

Dakotah Norton matching his Devinci Wilson nicely.

Heather Munive and her Giant Glory.

Cole Picchiottino rocking his Santa Cruz V10.

Chris Kovarik and his Intense M29 ready for the moon dust.

Claire Buchar and her Intense M29.

2018 US Open winner, Vaea Verbeeck, aboard her Rocky Mountain Maiden.

UCI World Champ Loic Bruni keeping it raw on his Specialized Demo.

Walker Shaw showing off his Santa Cruz V10.

Greg Minnaar and his extended V10 CC.

Unfortunately Neko Mulally will be sitting this one out but his custom Worlds bike made the trip and is planned to be auctioned off.

Tahnee Seagrave and her Transition TR11.

All around good dog, Steven.

We've got the Fox US Open going down this week in Big Bear Lake, California and this is what some of the top athletes are sporting out here in the dust. Lots of KHS and Commencals to be seen with a mix of Santa Cruz rides.