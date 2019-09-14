27 Downhill Bikes From US Open 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Andy Vathis  
We've got the Fox US Open going down this week in Big Bear Lake, California and this is what some of the top athletes are sporting out here in the dust. Lots of KHS and Commencals to be seen with a mix of Santa Cruz rides.

Nik Nesteroff with his 29 KHS.
Logan Binggeli on a black KHS 29 DH rig.
Another KHS this one at the hands of Steven Walton.
George Ryan and his Evil Wreckoning.
Porsha Murdock and her Julianna Roubion.

Bruce Klein and his Commencal Supreme DH.
Dillon Flinders and his Commencal Supreme 29.

Dillon Lemarr and another Commencal Supreme 29.

Luca Cometti and his Commencal Supreme 29.

Austin Bubba Warren and his Wreckoning ready to shred the dust.
Kialani Hines andher blue Pivot Phoenix.
Luca Shaw and his Santa Cruz V10 CC.
Anneke Beerten with her brand new Enduro.
Missy Giove is here to play on her YT Tues.
Captain America himself - Aaron Gwin and his M279 Prototype.
Best pants for the weekend goes to Bas van Steenbergen and his Hyper painted to match.
Dakotah Norton matching his Devinci Wilson nicely.
Heather and her Giant Glory.
Heather Munive and her Giant Glory.

Cole Picchiottino rocking his Santa Cruz V10.
Chris Kovarik and his Intense M29 ready for the moon dust.
Claire Buchar and her Intense M29.
2018 US Open winner Vaea Verbeeck aboard her Rocky Mountain Maiden.
UCI World Champ Loic Bruni keeping it raw on his Specialized Demo.
Walker Shaw showing off his Santa Cruz V10.
Greg Minnaar and his extended V10 CC.
Unfortunately Neko Mulally will be sitting this one out but his custom Worlds bike made the trip and is planned to be auctionned off.
Tahnee Seagrave and her Transition TR11.
All around good dog Steven.
15 Comments

  • 17 0
 Yeah Missy!!! Tear it up!!!!
  • 1 0
 Damn right!
  • 12 0
 You kinda forget KHS exists until the US Open rolls around eh?
  • 8 0
 Larger West Coast presence so you're seeing their market coverage. With the riders they've helped bring up and the quality of their program, there is no passing over KHS for what they bring to US DH and enduro racing. Wishing the team well this weekend.
  • 1 0
 @spaceofades their catalog bikes are rocking some really old conservative geo. 428mm reach on a size large?! Unrideable.
  • 6 0
 Missy+YT+BigBear FTW
  • 5 0
 Steven is my favourite bike, what a beaut' Beer
  • 1 0
 Eh! Go Steven!
  • 3 0
 Love seeing a couple of Evil Wrecks in the line up, good work 'murica!
  • 1 0
 I appreciate that Tahnee wears a chest protector. I wish I had worn one more often.
  • 2 0
 More of Bruni his raw Demo ????????????
  • 1 0
 How about some more detail about this good dog... favorite toys? Does he like to go on bike rides? Does he like belly rubs?
  • 1 0
 is it worth moving somewhere just so its worth owning a v10?
  • 1 0
 Good to see some outside big names attend
  • 1 0
 Big names in Big Bear! Awesome! What happened to Kamikaze??

