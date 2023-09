28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders

Colby Pringle

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Innes Graham

Handlebar Width: 740mm

Handlebar Rise: 38mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 42.5mm



Henry Crease

Handlebar Width: 745mm

Handlebar Rise: 35mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 35mm



Matthew Fairbrother

Handlebar Width: 740mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 32mm



Vid Persak

Handlebar Width: 770mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Martin Maes

Handlebar Width: 780mm

Handlebar Rise: 35mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Elliott Heap

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Emmett Hancock

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Matthew Stuttard

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Josh Carlson

Handlebar Width: 765mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 45mm



Youn Deniaud

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 35mm



Mckay Vezina

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 30mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 45mm



Rhys Verner

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 25mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Emmy Lan

Handlebar Width: 755mm

Handlebar Rise: 25mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 35mm



Connor Fearon

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 25mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Charlie Murray

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 30mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Sofia Wiedenroth

Handlebar Width: 740mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 31.8mm

Stem Length: 31mm



Kevin Miquel

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 30mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 31mm



Hattie Harnden

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 27.5mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 45mm



Tracey Moseley

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 50mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 45mm



Slawomir Lukasik

Handlebar Width: 755mm

Handlebar Rise: 35mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 42mm



Ryan Gilcrist

Handlebar Width: 750mm

Handlebar Rise: 20mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 45mm



Richie Rude

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 35mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 50mm



Joe Millington

Handlebar Width: 755mm

Handlebar Rise: 35mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 35mm



Cole Lucas

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Zakarias Johansen

Handlebar Width: 760mm

Handlebar Rise: 40mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Carbon

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 40mm



Josh Bryceland

Handlebar Width: 800mm

Handlebar Rise: 50mm

Aluminum or Carbon: Aluminium

Clamp Size: 35mm

Stem Length: 35mm



I really needed to see it all in one place, so here's a big dumb spreadsheet of everything with some average measures below. Love, Dario.

We took a quick trip round the world cup enduro pits to talk handlebars and stems with the riders.Head to the end for some tables and averages.