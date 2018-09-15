PINKBIKE TECH

29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018

Sep 15, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  
Red Bull Hardline 2018
Phil Atwill and his Propain

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Joe Smith and his Norco Aurum HSP.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Kade Edwards with his World Champs Trek Session.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Bernard Kerr and his Pivot Phoenix.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Henry Fitzgerald and his Oh Canada Norco Aurum HSP.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Brage Vestavik and his Mondraker Summum.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Reece Wilson and his Commencal Supreme DH 29.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Laurie Greenland and his Mondraker Summum.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Greg Williamson and his Canyon Sender.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Adam Brayton and his Scott Gambler.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
The course builder himself, Dan Atherton, with his Trek Session.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Ratboy jumped in here with his Santa Cruz V10, but he's not on the rider list for Sunday's event.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Greg Minnaar isn't racing this one either, but here he is with his Santa Cruz V10.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Last year's winner, Craig Evans, and his Santa Cruz V10

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Brendan Fairclough and his Scott Gambler prototype.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Keegan Wright's Devinci Wilson.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Gee Atherton and his Trek Session.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Kaos Seagrave and his pink Transition TR11.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Dave McMillan and his Specialized Demo.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Charlie Hatton and his Trek Session.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Alexandre Fayolle and his Polygon XQuareone DH.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Flo Payet and his Mondraker Summum.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Erik Irmisch and his YT Tues.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Lewis Summers and his Commencal Furious.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Killian Callaghan and his Santa Cruz V10.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Oscar Harnstrom and his Commencal Supreme DH.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Jerome Caroli and his Intense M16.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Gaetan Vige and his Scott Gambler prototype.

Red Bull Hardline 2018
Rob Warner and Greg Minnaar.


