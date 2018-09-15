Pinkbike.com
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
Sep 15, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Phil Atwill and his Propain
Joe Smith and his Norco Aurum HSP.
Kade Edwards with his World Champs Trek Session.
Bernard Kerr and his Pivot Phoenix.
Henry Fitzgerald and his Oh Canada Norco Aurum HSP.
Brage Vestavik and his Mondraker Summum.
Reece Wilson and his Commencal Supreme DH 29.
Laurie Greenland and his Mondraker Summum.
Greg Williamson and his Canyon Sender.
Adam Brayton and his Scott Gambler.
The course builder himself, Dan Atherton, with his Trek Session.
Ratboy jumped in here with his Santa Cruz V10, but he's not on the rider list for Sunday's event.
Greg Minnaar isn't racing this one either, but here he is with his Santa Cruz V10.
Bas Van Steenbergen and his Hyper
Last year's winner, Craig Evans, and his Santa Cruz V10
Brendan Fairclough and his Scott Gambler prototype.
Keegan Wright's Devinci Wilson.
Gee Atherton and his Trek Session.
Kaos Seagrave and his pink Transition TR11.
Dave McMillan and his Specialized Demo.
Charlie Hatton and his Trek Session.
Alexandre Fayolle and his Polygon XQuareone DH.
Flo Payet and his Mondraker Summum.
Erik Irmisch and his YT Tues.
Lewis Summers and his Commencal Furious.
Killian Callaghan and his Santa Cruz V10.
Oscar Harnstrom and his Commencal Supreme DH.
Jerome Caroli and his Intense M16.
Gaetan Vige and his Scott Gambler prototype.
Rob Warner and Greg Minnaar.
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
AntN
(21 mins ago)
Theres a mistake... the Sender is a Unno.
[Reply]
+ 2
georgevorobyov
(18 mins ago)
Greg Williamson and his Canyon Sender. ????He is on an Unno Ever, not a Canyon Sender
[Reply]
+ 2
Joecliffe93
(19 mins ago)
Lewis summers ? You mean sam hockenhull on the commencal furious
[Reply]
+ 1
sewer-rat
(20 mins ago)
I can’t wait for this! My money is on Brayton, he’s got unfinished business to settle here
[Reply]
+ 1
valhallascott
(10 mins ago)
Keegan Wright's camo kit is killing it.
[Reply]
+ 1
kurisuchan
(3 mins ago)
Next Stop - Pride Parade
[Reply]
