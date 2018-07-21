29 Riders & Their DH Bikes from British National Champs 2018

The fight for the Union Jack sleeve has begun in earnest in Glen Coe in the Scottish highlands, but before racing gets underway tomorrow we've stopped a handful of the riders to see what bikes they are running:
Greg Williamson and his UNNO Ever.
Euan Thomson and his Commencal Supreme.
Matt Walker and his Saracen Myst 29er.
Luke Birkett and his Mondraker Summum.
Lewis Summers and his Specialized Demo.
Danny Hart and his Saracen Myst 27.5.
Daniel Cope and his Nukeproof Pulse.
Callum Hard and his Santa Cruz V10.
Laurie Greenland and his Mondraker Summum.
Katy Curd and her Specialized Demo.
Jamie Carruthers and his NS Fuzz.
Liam Higgins and his Trek Slash.
Kade Edwards and his Trek Session.
Jason Shill and his Trek Session.
Michael Vickers and his Santa Cruz V10.
Kirs Gemmell and his Transition TR11.
Euan Bisset and his Zerode G2.
Ryan McGuire and his Orange 224.
Adam Brayton and his Scott Gambler and Meg Whyte with her Transition TR11.
Cairn Bell with her Transition TR500 and Mikayla Parton with her Trek Session 8.
Ben Deakin and his Pivot Phoenix.
George Gannicott and Jack Reading with their Nicolai ION G19s.
