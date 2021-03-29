Review: 3 of the Best Entry Level GPS Cycling Computers for 2021

Pros

+ Best companion phone app

+ Very easy to use

+ Most accurate on test



- No tether included

- It's shape doesn't give as many mounting options

Lezyne Mega XL

Lezyne is a company that seemingly makes every bicycle accessory you could imagine. Tools, lights, pumps and, as of a few years ago, GPS units. But how does this unit stack up to the two big players of Garmin and Wahoo? To glance at the tech sheet, one thing that stands out is the long 48 hour claimed battery life. It didn't quite make 48, which might have been may well have been my settings, but it was close.

Mega XL Details

• Weight: 83g

• Screen Size: 2.7" (68.6mm)

• Price: $200 USD

• Claimed Battery Life: 48 hours

Unsurprisingly, the Lezyne Mega XL is by far the biggest unit on test. This is something that is going to be down to the individual but I really liked the size of it. It also has the distinction of being able to run in landscape or portrait mode. It was one of those lightbulb moments and I thought "Why doesn’t everyone do this?". It’s a vastly superior orientation in my mind. I think it allows for a high number of data fields, again 7, to be shown particularly efficiently. I think it also lends itself to the needs of mountain biking very well. I wonder if we tend to see less landscape GPS displays due to the adverse aerodynamics it would offer a road cyclist.The device was relatively easy to set up although it’s app is probably the least sophisticated of the three. The app feels far removed from the iPhone or Android debate and feels more like Windows 95. It works, and you can change data fields using your phone. Like the Wahoo though, it requires the app to be booted up to send your phone notifications and uploads. Also, even though I selected the Auto Upload setting, and double-checked numerous times, the device would only upload the rides by manual selection.The device seemed accurate, except for one ride where it went completely off the rails. It only did this once though and didn’t seem to make a habit of it. When I turn on the device it tends to over-estimate my elevation by consistently 40m. This then seems to level out as I commute to the trails. This isn’t a problem for me as I have a relatively flat 3km commute to the trailhead but for those that do climb straight out the door, this might be irritating.The Lezyne is a big unit, with a screen size of 2.7" (68.6mm), and is the heaviest of the three at 83g. Mounting it wasn’t all that easy. As I mentioned earlier, a short stem and bar didn’t really mate that well with GPS units. I eventually went for a slightly adventurous mounting over my stem. That ride, coming through a particularly fast and rough section the unit was jettisoned off the side of the trail due to a band snapping. Was this the unit's fault? Well, of course not, but it did highlight the use of a tether and this unit's incompatibility with one. It’s a really big drawback for a device, in my opinion. It’s not that I don’t think it’s secure to the mount but rather it ensures that even if the mount works loose your unit won’t go anywhere.I managed to find the device in the undergrowth by using the signal strength indication in the app to triangulate its location. It wasn’t a big deal but it was a half an hour faff that could have been avoided. The placement I eventually settled on was using some cable ties to overlap the mount. It was a little fiddly to set up but it’s at least secure.The Lezyne, with its large screen and full mapping, work well with one another to aid navigation. Yet again, the app seemed to be the largest obstacle and it required a thorough googling. You have to download a route from your PC to then upload it to your Lezyne Roots account, which will subsequently sync with the GPS. Easy, once you know how. Then, once it’s on the app you click start on the phone app to start the route, and it will work on the unit. This was all somewhat bewildering and made me feel a bit of a neanderthal but I got there in the end. For comparison, the Wahoo took me around 15 seconds.It also doesn’t come with maps pre-downloaded. You actually take a screenshot of the area that you would like to use in the app and then it syncs. Yet again, it didn’t strike me as particularly intuitive.I never quite clicked with the four-button operation and I always found myself second-guessing what I actually wanted to do. This would probably lessen, should I spend more time on the device, but it was the least intuitive of the three to use. Also, rather curiously, the time of the day display seemed to have a will of its own and I tended not to trust it. When paired to the phone it worked well but on one occasion, when left to its own devices, it just decided that it was going to run 20 minutes out.I actually quite like the Lezyne and it’s a device that I would not be disappointed with if I were to use it long-term. It offers excellent battery life, seems robust, well made and the sheer size of it lends to being very good at relaying data. For me, the biggest hurdle was the app and the buttons. I never quite found it to be anywhere near intuitive, even though I gave each device a week of solid use whilst riding every day. That said, if you demand something that is reasonable, if not irrefutably accurate, you can navigate the app and get used to the button operation, this could be a very good device indeed.