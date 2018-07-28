3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018

Nicolas Lau's Cube Stereo 150 C62 SL 29'' Nico Lau's machine : a tuned 2019 Cube Stereo 150 C62 SL 29'' with a 20'' size frame (L). Nico Lau's machine : a tuned 2019 Cube Stereo 150 C62 SL 29'' with a 20'' size frame (L).

After his retirement from the EWS, Nicolas Lau is still racing a bit. He went to the MB Race Enduro few weeks ago, and won... So here he is for his first Enduro Series race of the season.

The new 2019 Stereo C62 SL is made with a lighter carbon construction than the C68 and so is a bit less rigid. It's Nico's favorite frame for the moment as it's "more comfy and easier to pilot" than the C68 he says.

Well, with a Fox 36 in the front, let's say this is a rear shock prototype... (Did someone say something on my right?! RS?)

Not the latest XTR 12, Nico still rides with a nice XTR Di2 derailleur and an 11 speed cassette.

A fresh Shimano XT crankset with a 34T ring, and an MRP chain guide, just to be sure!

Shimano XTR Di2 + Nico's favorite brakes for many seasons now: the Saint.

Shimano Saint 203mm everywhere.

2.35 Schwalbe Hans Dampf for the rear at 1.75 bar only.

2.35 Schwalbe Magic Mary on the front at 1.35 bar only for Nico. Apparently this pink mark saying ADDX is hard to find on a 29'' Magic Mary, and it's the softer rubber Schwalbe makes.

A 30mm wide rim in the front, and a 25mm wide rim for the rear. You're right, these are the DT Swiss EX 1501 Spline 29'' wheels.

Nico rides with a 35mm lenght Pro Tharsis Trail stem and a Tharsis 9.8 Pro handle bar cut at 780mm.

We just loved the golden Fox stem cap here.

Fox Kashima on the fork, so also on the seat post (and 150mm of travel).

A Selle Italia SLR X Cross saddle for an old-ex-EWS-top-rider's ass!

Nico Lau's trick: no tape needed!

Nico Lau's everyday helmet is a Lazer Revolution with MIPS protection included (he will race with his 100% full face helmet though). This Belgium brand is better known in the moto community than by mountain bikers.

Morgane Such's Marin Bikes Attack Trail 27.5'' Morgane's bike: a Marin Bikes Attack Trail 27.5'' small size, 150mm travel rear and 160mm front.

After a bad end with a broken derailleur during the last Megavalanche as she was leading the race, Morgane is back to the race with only one goal: having fun.

Morgane is sponsored by SR Suntour so she uses a Tri Air shock and a Durolux fork all prepared by the Sr Suntour guys.

Some almost stock DT Swiss EX 471 27.5'' wheels, except they have some specific spokes.

Morgane rides the Continental Der Baron Projekt 2.4 front and rear wherever she goes, even in the rocky trails of the South of France.

A Deity Blacklabel bar 800mm lengh cut at 720mm for Morgane.

A Deity Copperhead 35mm stem comes with the bar.

Morgane rides with the very powerful Magura MT7 Raceline brakes (and of course she has red nails). 203mm disc brake in the front, and 180mm on the rear.

A Slicy mud guard designed for Marin Bikes.

Slicy also make some frame protection.

Morgane is on the list to donate her bone marrow to an association, and here the logo of this association in France.

Even if Ergon has a specific saddle for women, Morgane prefer the SMD2 MTB Gravity made for the DH riders.

Clement Simon's Bold Linkin Trail SL Even if this bike is not new, it's still a bit strange to see a Bold. Just in case you doubt it, the Linkin Trail LT is a full suspended Enduro Bike with 154mm of rear travel and a 160mm fork.

Clement Simon and his Bold Linkin Trail LT.

Bold is a Swiss brand.

A Swiss brand that works with another brand from Switzerland, so of course the shock you can't see is a DT Swiss!

Easiest SAG set up?

Two screws that will open the rear sock box.

Here is the shock protection.

Here is the Bold secret box. Two screws and you can access the rear shock and set the compression and rebound.

3 positions and 2 levers to control the rear shock from the bar.

Bold mixes a carbon frame and some aluminium parts.

They say these are air tunnels to cool down the rear shock.

Oh, and it's a boost frame.