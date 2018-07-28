3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018

After his retirement from the EWS, Nicolas Lau is still racing a bit. He went to the MB Race Enduro few weeks ago, and won... So here he is for his first Enduro Series race of the season.
2.35 Schwalbe Magic Mary on the front at 1.35 bar only for Nico. Apparently this pink mark saying ADDX is hard to find on a 29'' Magic Mary, and it's the softer rubber Schwalbe makes.
A 30mm wide rim in the front, and a 25mm wide rim for the rear. You're right, these are the DT Swiss EX 1501 Spline 29'' wheels.
Morgane rides the Continental Der Baron Projekt 2.4 front and rear wherever she goes, even in the rocky trails of the South of France.
Morgane rides with the very powerful Magura MT7 Raceline brakes (and of course she has red nails). 203mm disc brake in the front, and 180mm on the rear.
