3 Competitors Removed from World Championships e-MTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks

Three Hungarian riders have been removed from the e-MTB XC World Championships start list after it was found that their motors did not comply with UCI regulations.
Gabor Cser, Andras Szatmary and Regina Schmidel were all using bikes with motors from EPowers and it's these motors that have caused their disqualification.
The UCI said: "Following the E-MTB bike checks that took place today in accordance with section 13.2 of the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Competition Guide, the President of the Commissaires’ Panel found that the "EPowers" bicycles did not comply with the requirements of the UCI Regulations."
The section 13.2 regulation
states that bikes must comply with the EN15194-2017 norm that ensures e-MTB motors provide pedal assistance up to 25 km/h and a maximum continuous rated power of 250W. To check that the bikes are compliant, every competitor's bike was tested this morning using engine diagnostics, a tuning kit search and a rear wheel rollout measurement. The UCI allows a 5% tolerance is allowed either way on the EU standard but it seems the EPowers motors fell outside this.
The regulations also provide a list of approved manufacturers and EPowers was one of these until the ruling today, when the UCI removed them from the list.
EPowers' founder, Stefano Varjas, is a controversial figure in the road cycling world and was the inventor of a hidden motor and magnetic wheels that were suspected to have been used in major professional races. He claims he has never knowingly sold his technology to a professional rider, but acknowledges his motor may have been purchased through intermediaries. That motor is not a pedelec motor, which provides differing power output based on the input of the rider, but a regular motor that is connected to the cranks and provides a constant power of up to 240 Watts. EPowers currently sells a range of carbon road bikes for non-competitive riders that come with the motor fitted but no mountain bikes. At the current time, it is unclear whether this is the style of motor that was being used by the disqualified riders.
Every other bike passed the pre-race checks and the UCI will now perform random engine diagnostic checks on the start line in tomorrow's race and the top 5 riders of each category as well as some random bikes will be taken directly to the testing control after the finish.
Let them just go hog wild on the e-bike thing, why limit it? We have XC which is based on the most athletic and race savey. If you have a sport that is inherently assisted then just go out there and see how far you can push the bike. I may limit weight, say one battery per race, and provide some horrendously rough tracks just to test the machines but that is for selfish reasons. When I get injured or are too old for analog I want to benefit from these e-bikes.
If someone can build a powerful/ fast/ long lasting 45# e-bike this should be encouraged.
eBike racers are all subject to the same dishonesty as in all other form of bicycle racing and sport so what's the difference?Everybody accepts these terms. Carry on. Nothing to see here.
"No. It's Electric Danger Powers. Danger is my.............................middle name..."
(Deep breath)
........HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
