3 Competitors Removed from World Championships e-MTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks

Oct 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Go time in Austria.

Three Hungarian riders have been removed from the e-MTB XC World Championships start list after it was found that their motors did not comply with UCI regulations.

Gabor Cser, Andras Szatmary and Regina Schmidel were all using bikes with motors from EPowers and it's these motors that have caused their disqualification.

The UCI said: "Following the E-MTB bike checks that took place today in accordance with section 13.2 of the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Competition Guide, the President of the Commissaires’ Panel found that the "EPowers" bicycles did not comply with the requirements of the UCI Regulations."

The section 13.2 regulation states that bikes must comply with the EN15194-2017 norm that ensures e-MTB motors provide pedal assistance up to 25 km/h and a maximum continuous rated power of 250W. To check that the bikes are compliant, every competitor's bike was tested this morning using engine diagnostics, a tuning kit search and a rear wheel rollout measurement. The UCI allows a 5% tolerance is allowed either way on the EU standard but it seems the EPowers motors fell outside this.

The regulations also provide a list of approved manufacturers and EPowers was one of these until the ruling today, when the UCI removed them from the list.


EPowers' founder, Stefano Varjas, is a controversial figure in the road cycling world and was the inventor of a hidden motor and magnetic wheels that were suspected to have been used in major professional races. He claims he has never knowingly sold his technology to a professional rider, but acknowledges his motor may have been purchased through intermediaries. That motor is not a pedelec motor, which provides differing power output based on the input of the rider, but a regular motor that is connected to the cranks and provides a constant power of up to 240 Watts. EPowers currently sells a range of carbon road bikes for non-competitive riders that come with the motor fitted but no mountain bikes. At the current time, it is unclear whether this is the style of motor that was being used by the disqualified riders.

Every other bike passed the pre-race checks and the UCI will now perform random engine diagnostic checks on the start line in tomorrow's race and the top 5 riders of each category as well as some random bikes will be taken directly to the testing control after the finish.

Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Leogang Xc World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020


55 Comments

  • 60 2
 Trying to cheat in an ebike race?
  • 24 1
 The nerve ! What a black eye for cycling.
  • 5 0
 @racecase: Honestly, it was such a pure sport of human powered....wait no human assisted with power cycling. For an athlete to get more watts and a better pedal assistance from their sponsor, unconscionable.

Let them just go hog wild on the e-bike thing, why limit it? We have XC which is based on the most athletic and race savey. If you have a sport that is inherently assisted then just go out there and see how far you can push the bike. I may limit weight, say one battery per race, and provide some horrendously rough tracks just to test the machines but that is for selfish reasons. When I get injured or are too old for analog I want to benefit from these e-bikes.
  • 2 0
 At least there was no drugs involved ! Hehe
  • 35 1
 This is a fatal blow to the integrity of competitive motor-assisted pedal cycling. I don't think it can recover from this.
  • 23 1
 Crikey, if people say that e-bikes are cheating... ...cheating at e-bikes really going to cause some upset.
  • 17 2
 After the Volkswagen scandal, everybody saw how easy it is to have software behave in a specific way for testing conditions. I fail to see how this power limit could be enforced in competitions (what's to prevent a rider from toggling a cheat mode during a race?).
  • 7 1
 Great point. Ebikes are here to stay, and are a great option for many people. I just don't see them working well as a competitive sport, partially for these reasons.
  • 2 1
 Yup, just have a bluetooth capable mapping dealeo bobber
  • 17 1
 I can't say I'm shocked about this
  • 28 0
 Watts the big deal?
  • 12 0
 things that make u go ohm...
  • 4 0
 ohm my gosh
  • 3 0
 Power corrupts
  • 1 0
 @SpaceKing: Ohm, you can't tell me there wouldn't be potential resistance to E bike racing with the current political landscape.
  • 3 2
 This Current scandal has the Potential to really embarass the UCI. Reminds me of the Volts-wagon incident for sure. I'll be ex-Static if this doesn't result in other ebike racers getting Grounded.
  • 1 0
 Is this frequently an impedance?
  • 11 1
 A 5 percent tolerance?? Don't pro xc racers have a less than 5% difference in their human powers?? So is the outcome of the race completely determined by cheating the 5% output tolerance as closely as possible??!
  • 4 0
 I suspect everyone is at the top of that 5%...
  • 6 1
 Yes, this is just an idiotic way of writing the rules. They should just say pedal assist can happen up to 26.25 km/hr and continuous power output can be up to 262.5 W. Of course, then people will start playing games with exactly what "continuous" means. This is the game played in all motorsports.
  • 2 0
 @SJP: they just need to do spec racing where everyone gets the same damn bike from the same brand with the same parts. Even then they'd still find a way to cheat
  • 2 1
 @Dogl0rd: Sure. Please pull the curtains closed in the pit tent while I liquid-nitrogen-cool your motor coils right before staging. Is there a rule against that?
  • 2 0
 @SJP: don't believe there is, you're hired!!
  • 10 4
 Why regulate power? If a wheelsize or tire tread suits a particular track, you get to run that wheelsize or tire to maximize your performance. Let's see what these mopeds are really capable of.
  • 7 0
 Fitting that a company borne out of cheating has been removed for not complying with the guidelines
  • 2 0
 To drive e- bike technology forward they should just limit weight, not power. And obviously no battery swaps or charging allowed during the race.
If someone can build a powerful/ fast/ long lasting 45# e-bike this should be encouraged.
  • 2 0
 Cheating has been a mainstay of pro cycling for decades so cheating at eBike racing is no different than any other discipline.

eBike racers are all subject to the same dishonesty as in all other form of bicycle racing and sport so what's the difference?Everybody accepts these terms. Carry on. Nothing to see here.
  • 5 0
 I like to go fast i know where my moneys going for my next bike.
  • 4 0
 "Danger Powers?"

"No. It's Electric Danger Powers. Danger is my.............................middle name..."
  • 2 1
 E-Bike doping... saw this coming from a mile away. Also would be very easy to have a special switch or even remotely operated (bluetooth) option to 'sup up' the motor after it has passed testing. This type of racing will be riddled with cheating. Also, as someone else said, 5% variance is massive if you're talking about an "XC" e-bike race.
  • 2 1
 This is the problem with ebike racing. In moto, you just have displacement rules and the engineers can tune their motors to their hearts content, pushing the boundaries of engineering and therefore the sport. Maybe there is a low cap on the watt/hours of the battery, and each team can go nuts on whatever wattage output they want.
  • 4 1
 TBH why not just let them do whatever? It's ebiking fercrissake. Make those things as crazy as possible. Honour and dignity is already gone, let's have some fun.
  • 1 0
 "...Honour and dignity are already gone,.." Hahahaahah
  • 5 2
 Saiyng that this is pathetic would be an euphemism
  • 4 1
 Bike Doping. The struggle is real to get that trophy..
  • 1 0
 I'm disappointed that none of them were removed from the start list after being put on an assault and battery charge.
  • 2 0
 Does this mean eBikes are dope?
  • 1 0
 no flex capacitors allowed!
  • 2 2
 This was bound to happen. Honestly not even surprised by the shit show that is E-Bike racing.
  • 3 5
 Interesting that all I ever here is that E-Bikes are not motorized.... yet they tested them with "engine diagnostics." These seem to be the same tests used on motorcycles. Ironic......
  • 1 0
 What are those "magnetic wheels"?
  • 2 1
 I raced a Honda 250 on Strava and got all the KOMs. Woohoo!!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but it was a 500 with 250 decals on it cheater. Foe fun I should claim every KOM on my commute with my 1550w ebike.Big Grin
  • 1 0
 LMAO how meta is it to cheat in an e-bike race? Hilarious
  • 1 1
 Engine diagnostics checks isn't a term that should be used for a bicycle race.
  • 1 0
 There’s E bike races?.....wow, ha
  • 1 2
 Strange no one is pointing out the obvious fact that the bike itself was powered by an electric motor!
  • 1 1
 Ebike is cheating already
  • 1 2
 ....... HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
(Deep breath)

........HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
  • 1 1
 Who cares? E-bikes race is as boring as baseball!
  • 1 0
 literally, who cares.
  • 3 4
 Once a cheat always a cheat. A leopard does not change its spots.
  • 2 2
 L. O. L.
  • 1 1
 LMAO
  • 1 1
 Mechanical Doping.

Post a Comment



