3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Suunto specialize in sports watches and used CES to release their first-ever smartwatch that is aimed at fitness enthusiasts. It uses Google's Wear OS to offer Google Pay, Google Assistant and Google Fit, which should mean it provides a fairly typical smartwatch experience. However, to set it apart from the competition it also has a built-in GPS, storage for up to 8gb of maps and Movecounts heat maps, which will show you trails that are popular with other Suunto users in the same area, making it easier to explore and discover new trails. The watch is out now and costs $479. Garmin also offer a smartwatch that might appeal to cyclists in the Venu, check that out as well if smartwatches are something you want to add to your riding kit.

