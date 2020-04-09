3 New Hip Packs From Thule - Pond Beaver 2020



Rail 0



The Rail 0 is the smallest pack of the bunch, with just enough room to hold the essentials - a tube, tool, CO2 cartridge and inflator, plus a few gummy bears. It has a low profile that allows it to be unobtrusively worn under a jersey, and an elastic waist belt for extra comfort.



Details

• .5L capacity

• Dedicated phone pocket

• Zippered top pocket, stretchy side pockets

• Elastic velcro waist band

• MSRP: $44.95

• www.thule.com

• .5L capacity• Dedicated phone pocket• Zippered top pocket, stretchy side pockets• Elastic velcro waist band• MSRP: $44.95

Rail 2



Even though it's 2020 there are still bikes out there without a way to hold a water bottle, which is where a pack like the Rail 2 can come in handy - there's no need for any water bottle sharing if you've got this strapped around your waist. There's a sleeve for a bottle on each side, along with plenty of room for carrying the necessities for short to medium-sized rides.







Details

• 2L capacity

• Two water bottle pockets

• Dedicated phone pocket

• Elastic velcro waist band

• MSRP: $59.95



Rail 4



The Rail 4 is the big dog in the lineup, with enough room for even more snacks, a light jacket, and carrying 1.5 liters of water in the included reservoir. The pack is equipped with Thule's ReTrackt system, which uses a magnetic sleeve to hold the reservoir’s drinking tube to the pack when it's not in use.



The magnet's length helps ensure it'll stay attached even on rough trails, a feature that will be appreciated by anyone who's ever been in the embarrassing scenario of having a hydration pack hose flopping around behind them like a plastic tail.



Details

• 4L capacity

• 1.5L reservoir

• ReTrakt magnetic reservoir tube holder

• Dedicated phone pocket

• MSRP: $99.95



Thule are best known among mountain bikers for their roof and hitch-mount bike racks, but they've also been steadily growing their line of bags and backpacks. A trio of hip packs is the latest addition to the lineup - the Rail 0, Rail 2, and Rail 4, each one designed for a different intended ride length, ranging from a quick after work rip to a medium-sized ride. All of the packs have a dedicated, fleece-lined phone pocket that's positioned for quick and easy access. They also all have an elasticized velcro waist belt, and stretchy side pockets for holding snacks other items that need to be close at hand. The entire line will be available on June 15th.