3 People Quarantining at EWS Zermatt After Potential COVID-19 Infection

Three people are currently quarantining in Zermatt due to a potential COVID-19 infection. The three people are connected to this weekend's Enduro World Series race but reportedly are not racers.
Traillove, the event organisers, and the EWS were made aware of the potential cases and initiated containment policies immediately. Riders and teams have been informed and now the bubble system and contact tracing have begun as outlined in their Covid-19 Measures and Safety Protocol
The three individuals have been tested and will remain quarantined until the results are returned. As it stands no riders have been affected and there is no suggestion that the event will be cancelled. The Traillove and EWS statement is below:
Press Statement: EWS & Traillove
The Enduro World Series and Traillove Zermatt was made aware of a potential Coronavirus case at the event in Zermatt and as a result three individuals are now isolating pending test results. No riders are affected. The bubble system and contact tracing policies in effect at the event mean the situation has been contained.
We want to see racing back as badly as anyone, but we urge race organizers and teams to use an abundance of caution. We commend the EWS and Traillove on their quick response to the potential infection. If the cases are confirmed, we wish a quick recovery to the individuals affected.
A note on the comments
COVID-19 is a serious global health risk, and while we don't want to limit the conversation we're going to actively remove disinformation and suspend people who continue to post it.
