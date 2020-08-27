3 People Quarantining at EWS Zermatt After Potential COVID-19 Infection

Press Statement: EWS & Traillove



The Enduro World Series and Traillove Zermatt was made aware of a potential Coronavirus case at the event in Zermatt and as a result three individuals are now isolating pending test results. No riders are affected. The bubble system and contact tracing policies in effect at the event mean the situation has been contained.

A note on the comments



COVID-19 is a serious global health risk, and while we don't want to limit the conversation we're going to actively remove disinformation and suspend people who continue to post it.