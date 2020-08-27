3 People Quarantining at EWS Zermatt After Potential COVID-19 Infection

Aug 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Three people are currently quarantining in Zermatt due to a potential COVID-19 infection. The three people are connected to this weekend's Enduro World Series race but reportedly are not racers.

Traillove, the event organisers, and the EWS were made aware of the potential cases and initiated containment policies immediately. Riders and teams have been informed and now the bubble system and contact tracing have begun as outlined in their Covid-19 Measures and Safety Protocol.

The three individuals have been tested and will remain quarantined until the results are returned. As it stands no riders have been affected and there is no suggestion that the event will be cancelled. The Traillove and EWS statement is below:

Press Statement: EWS & Traillove

The Enduro World Series and Traillove Zermatt was made aware of a potential Coronavirus case at the event in Zermatt and as a result three individuals are now isolating pending test results. No riders are affected. The bubble system and contact tracing policies in effect at the event mean the situation has been contained.


We want to see racing back as badly as anyone, but we urge race organizers and teams to use an abundance of caution. We commend the EWS and Traillove on their quick response to the potential infection. If the cases are confirmed, we wish a quick recovery to the individuals affected.


A note on the comments

COVID-19 is a serious global health risk, and while we don't want to limit the conversation we're going to actively remove disinformation and suspend people who continue to post it.


Regions in Article
Zermatt

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Ews Coronavirus Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
60635 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
58035 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
51501 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
45978 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
45720 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
38368 views
Video: 'This is Home' with Jackson Goldstone in Squamish, BC
37839 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
37765 views

24 Comments

  • 105 0
 It was only Zermatt'er of time
  • 1 4
 I see what you did there, touché.
  • 6 1
 C'mon, this is no laughing Matter-horn...
  • 1 0
 This comment is top quality. I'll be hearing this in my head for a long time.
  • 70 0
 I volunteer to quarantine in Zermatt if there is availability.
  • 13 1
 No way, who would have expected this?!
  • 11 0
 International sporting event in a time of pandemic.....?
NAAHHHHHH it'll be fiiiiiine
  • 8 0
 For some reason I’m thinking of comments making fun of athletes for choosing to not attend this race
  • 1 0
 Don't see why people would make fun. I've only seen Sam Hill and Connon Fearon say they are not traveling this year, mainly due to the 2 week quarantine that would be required when returning to Australia, but also in Sam's case that he doesn't want to risk infecting his family which is totally reasonable. There will be no EWS champion this year, so not surprised a lot of people are not attending.
  • 7 0
 Bummer. Stay safe people.
  • 6 0
 Epidemiological Word Search
  • 4 0
 Now we can implement actual trail sanitization so it can no longer be used as a reference for every new trail being too easy.
  • 2 0
 Not that I am a bitter American or anything, but per capita new cases in Spain have surpassed the US recently. Are spanish riders/staff quarantined too? What happens if the spike in France continues growing, will the French teams have to go home? Yes, I spend way too much time on covid dashboards, what of it?
  • 3 0
 And now all UK entrants will have to isolate for 2 weeks on return is it worth it
  • 1 0
 They do anyway
  • 3 2
 Raise your hand if you are surprised. The precautionary principle comes to mind...
  • 3 3
 I get that racers and mechanics really want to get back for competition and a salary, but why do these traveling jobs like this get to return right now?
  • 1 1
 Because the people who are doing it are selfish as covid will not kill them. They do kot give a crap about infecting a nurse who they socialize with then that nurse goes to the hospital to treat vulnerable people. I am using this example because someone doing the ews that lives in the s2s region does frequently socialize with that crowd.
  • 1 0
 what do you mean "get" to return? are you going to pay the world to sit at home?
  • 1 0
 Nobody knew that healthcare would be so complicated.
  • 1 0
 Homer Simpson, hand slap to the face. Doh!
  • 1 1
 People making jokes will be quarantined.
  • 1 0
 only if the joke sucked.
  • 1 0
 *Surprised Pikachu*

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013945
Mobile Version of Website