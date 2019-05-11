3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019

Martin Maes' 29/27.5" GT Force

There's 172 psi in the Float X2 shock... ...And 77 psi in the Fox 36.

Martin's running 23 psi in the front Magic Mary, and 25 psi with a CushCore insert in the rear Dirty Dan.

Shimano XTR four-piston brakes.

Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain.

Look at that convenient little tube cubby.

Dan Wolfe's 29/27.5 Polygon Square One EX9

Dan's running 2.5" WTB Vigilante tires, with CushCore in both for additional protection from Madeira's sneaky rocks. Tires pressures are 25 psi for the front, and 28psi in the rear.

FSA takes care of the bike's cranks, chainring, and wheels.

Additional volume spacers have been added to the Fox Float X2 shock to help balance out the feel of the bike's 180mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm MRP Ribbon fork.

Maxime Chapuis' Specialized Enduro 29

Specialized Butcher BLK DMND tires with CushCore inserts. Pressures: 23 psi front / 26 psi rear.

Magura brakes and some nicely broken in ODI Ruffian grips.

Max is running a 480 spring, with a C40 compression tune, which is lighter than the stock configuration in order to help him sit into the travel a little further.

A spare quick link is stored under the headset top cap... ...And a tool wrap with a tube, CO2, and spare derailleur cable is housed inside the SWAT box.

Martin Maes' winning ways are continuing in Madeira, where he's currently sitting in 1st place after taking the top spot on all three stage of day one. There haven't been any major changes to his bike since the last round in Tasmania, although he's ditched the Schwalbe Nobby Nic rear tire in favor of a cut down Dirty Dan.Add Polygon rider Dan Wolfe to the list of riders aboard bikes with mismatched wheels. Dan's installed a 29" wheel on the front of his Polygon, and says he prefers the slacker head angle and additional stability that the set up provides.Maxime Chapuis hasn't joined the mullet gang - he's on a size large Specialized Enduro with 29" wheels front and rear. He's currently sitting in 31st place after day one, but with 5 stages on tap tomorrow there's still time to move up the ranks.