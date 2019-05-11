3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019

Martin Maes' 29/27.5" GT Force
Martin Maes' winning ways are continuing in Madeira, where he's currently sitting in 1st place after taking the top spot on all three stage of day one. There haven't been any major changes to his bike since the last round in Tasmania, although he's ditched the Schwalbe Nobby Nic rear tire in favor of a cut down Dirty Dan.
Shimano XTR four-piston brakes.
Dan Wolfe's 29/27.5 Polygon Square One EX9
Add Polygon rider Dan Wolfe to the list of riders aboard bikes with mismatched wheels. Dan's installed a 29" wheel on the front of his Polygon, and says he prefers the slacker head angle and additional stability that the set up provides.
FSA takes care of the bike's cranks, chainring, and wheels.
Maxime Chapuis' Specialized Enduro 29
Maxime Chapuis hasn't joined the mullet gang - he's on a size large Specialized Enduro with 29" wheels front and rear. He's currently sitting in 31st place after day one, but with 5 stages on tap tomorrow there's still time to move up the ranks.
Magura brakes and some nicely broken in ODI Ruffian grips.
