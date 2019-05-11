PINKBIKE TECH

3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019

May 11, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes

Martin Maes' 29/27.5" GT Force

Martin Maes' winning ways are continuing in Madeira, where he's currently sitting in 1st place after taking the top spot on all three stage of day one. There haven't been any major changes to his bike since the last round in Tasmania, although he's ditched the Schwalbe Nobby Nic rear tire in favor of a cut down Dirty Dan.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
There's 172 psi in the Float X2 shock...
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
...And 77 psi in the Fox 36.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Martin's running 23 psi in the front Magic Mary, and 25 psi with a CushCore insert in the rear Dirty Dan.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Shimano XTR four-piston brakes.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Look at that convenient little tube cubby.





Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes

Dan Wolfe's 29/27.5 Polygon Square One EX9

Add Polygon rider Dan Wolfe to the list of riders aboard bikes with mismatched wheels. Dan's installed a 29" wheel on the front of his Polygon, and says he prefers the slacker head angle and additional stability that the set up provides.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Dan's running 2.5" WTB Vigilante tires, with CushCore in both for additional protection from Madeira's sneaky rocks. Tires pressures are 25 psi for the front, and 28psi in the rear.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
FSA takes care of the bike's cranks, chainring, and wheels.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Additional volume spacers have been added to the Fox Float X2 shock to help balance out the feel of the bike's 180mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm MRP Ribbon fork.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes



Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes


Maxime Chapuis' Specialized Enduro 29

Maxime Chapuis hasn't joined the mullet gang - he's on a size large Specialized Enduro with 29" wheels front and rear. He's currently sitting in 31st place after day one, but with 5 stages on tap tomorrow there's still time to move up the ranks.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Specialized Butcher BLK DMND tires with CushCore inserts. Pressures: 23 psi front / 26 psi rear.

Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Magura brakes and some nicely broken in ODI Ruffian grips.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
Max is running a 480 spring, with a C40 compression tune, which is lighter than the stock configuration in order to help him sit into the travel a little further.


Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
A spare quick link is stored under the headset top cap...
Enduro World Series Madeira 2019 bikes
...And a tool wrap with a tube, CO2, and spare derailleur cable is housed inside the SWAT box.




