3 Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Caroline Washam's Liv Racing DH Bike

Caroline Washam is carrying over a lot of her set up from last year into this year. After some time off the bike with a shoulder injury after the Snowshoe World Cup, she's had plenty of time to recover and is ready for the season to get underway.

Rider Name Caroline Washam // Liv Racing

Instagram: @caroline.washam

Caroline Washam //

Schwalbe tires and Industry 9 wheels keep things rolling.

RockShox suspension and a SRAM 7-speed DH drivetrain.

Thunder Huck bikes handle mechanic duties for Caroline and ensure that the bike is dialed on race day.

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson 29

Knoxville local Dakotah Norton is coming into the season strong, taking the win at Windrock this weekend in dominating fashion after putting down some impressive results last season, including an 8th place at World Champs.

Rider Name Dakotah Norton // Unior Devinci Factory Racing

Instagram: @daknorton

Dakotah Norton //

Dakotah runs 260psi in his Fox Float X2...

...And 100 in his fork. Those bars are 780mm wide with a 35mm rise.

Rachel Pageau's Pivot Phoenix 29



Canadian Rachel Pageau has made a steady track upward toward the DH world, coming from XC racing, then to enduro. She's made her home in the Southeast, attending Brevard College and getting plenty of training time in at Windrock. She's been back in Canada up until the last couple of weeks due to COVID restrictions but was able to get back to warmer weather and good riding recently.



She's 5' 2" tall and racing on Pivot's Phoenix 29 DH bike. At 112 lbs, she runs 62 psi in the Fox fork and then 155 psi in the Fox Float X2 in the rear. The bike is rounded out with some color-matched Nox carbon hoops and a RaceFace / Shimano Saint drivetrain



Rider Name Rachel Pageau // Pivot Cycles USA

Instagram: @shellpageau

Rachel Pageau //

Photos by Mack Faint

Her bike is a Giant Glory frame custom painted by Liv with the same paint that Liv's enduro athletes are racing this year and is outfitted with SRAM and RockShox componentry and Industry Nine wheels.At 5'5" tall and 150 lbs, she's on a size Medium frame and is using a 350 lb. spring on the RockShox shock. Her Boxxer fork has 109 psi, no tokens, and one click of compression damping. She's also running Flat Tire Defender inserts and Joe's sealant, keeping things nicely sealed up through the rocks.He's rolling into his third season with Devinci's factory team. This year, the team has swapped over to Fox for suspension and then Shimano drivetrains, marking a significant change from the other S brand.Dakotah is a set and forget kind of rider and is still running a very similar set up to when he first joined the Devinci team back in 2018. At 5'11", he runs a large frame with a +7mm headset to get the fit just right. On his tyres he's running 23psi in the front and 28psi in the rear with Cushcore inserts both ends. He told us his spoke tension on those wheels is 'about to fold'.