3 Questions About La Thuile EWS

Far from over, the EWS series is only at the half-way point as racers prepare for six big stages at La Thuile, Italy. Isabeau Courdurier, whose four consecutive second-place finishes have kept the Intense rider only 200 points short of the number one plate, will be riding in the shadow of Commencal's reigning Queen of Enduro, but with 400 points on the line for a win, there's still the possibility for an order reshuffle this weekend. That said, most bets at La Thuile are on the part-time World Cup DH pro and phenomenally talented enduro racer, Cecile Ravanel.

