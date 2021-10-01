Video: 3 Unique Slopestyle Bikes From Crankworx BC 2021

Oct 1, 2021
by Matt Beer  

The traveling circus visits SilverStar Bike Park for the final round of Crankworx BC where winter is clawing its way into the high country. Course designers Matt MacDuff and Brett Rheeder are battling frozen dirt early in the mornings and the crews have to dry out the wooden features with torches.

Slopestyle bikes are very specific and personal. From the paint work to the controls, each of the bikes here have unique touches and custom parts that separate them from what you might be able to scoop off the showroom floor. Even with the freeze/thaw cycle each night and day, riders aren't straying too far from the usual setups and are surprisingly still opting for fast rolling, low-profile or even semi-slick tire treads.



Erik Fedko
BIKE CHECK #1
Eric Fedko's
Rose The Bruce
Photography by Chris Pilling


Erik Fedko


Rose The Bruce Details

Frame: Rose The Bruce - size MD
Fork: Rockshox Pike
Wheels: Industry Nine 305
Tires: Continental Speed King 2.2
Saddle / Seatpost: Title JS1 / AP1
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars / Stem: AH1 35 mm, 720 mm wide / ST1 35 mm
Brakes: SRAM Level w/hydraulic gyro
Pedals: Reverse Components Black ONE
More info: rosebikes.com

Erik Fedko
Eric had a nasty crash due to a chain derailment, so his father whipped up a rear cog guide in their garage.

Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko
Erik Fedko
Eric prefers to use a hydraulic gyro, which requires more maintenance, but has less friction than a cable actuated brake.

Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko
A threaded bolt on the BB shell of the frame pushes on the plastic spindle sleeve to keep the cranks from spinning. The sliding dropouts have a set screw that make it easy to set the tension and hold it there.

Erik Fedko
Erik Fedko
Things could get spicy with these slicks in the slop, but Eric came prepared with grippier spare tires.


Emil Johansson
BIKE CHECK #2
Emil Johannson's
Trek Ticket S

Emil Johansson

Trek Ticket S Details

Frame: Trek Ticket S
Shock: Rockshox Monarch
Fork: Rockshox Pike
Wheels: Industry Nine rims and hubs
Tires: Maxxis Ikon front, Maxxis Pace rear
Saddle / Seatpost: Sixpack prototype / Truvativ Noir post
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars / Stem: Sixpack Millennium 805 bars and prototype stem
Brakes: Avid BB7 SL Road, Odessey lever
Pedals: HT Supreme
More info: trekbikes.com

Emil Johansson
Emil took a machining course in school and made these chain cog guides himself. Like Eric's setup, there is also a built-in stopper that Trek added to keep the cranks in one place when unweighted.

Emil Johansson
An SB ONE chain tensioner is a must for single speed full suspension bikes.

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson
Signature Sensus grips that are a bit thicker at 32 mm in diameter. EJ's Sixpack seat is still in the prototype stage.

Emil Johansson
Another prototype Sixpack part - the stem is narrower to give better clearance with the gyro.

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson
Emil chops up a spare grip and flips it inside out to make a bumper on his brake lever. This provides some comfort for when his larger hands might catch the bars against the lever.

Emil Johansson
A touch of turquoise flare against the silver paint. Straight pull Industry Nine hubs with aluminum spokes make for a stiff wheel set. Emil also uses Tubolito tubes to save roughly 78g per wheel for faster whips and Bs.


Paul Couderc
BIKE CHECK #3
Paul Corderc's
Commencal Absolut

Paul Couderc

Commencal Absolut Details

Frame: Commencal Absolut custom smaller size
Fork: Marzocchi Z1
Wheels: Novatec
Tires: Michelin Pilot prototype
Saddle / Seatpost: Title JS1 / AP1
Cranks: SRAM GX
Bars / Stem: AH1 35 mm / ST1 35 mm
Brakes: TRP mechanical disc
Pedals: HT Supreme
More info: commencal-store.com

Paul Couderc
All the compression. Paul reckons that this is the strongest frame and fork he's ever used. During his film project, the bike took some heavy hits, but kept running straight and true. MY WAR II

Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc
Paul was riding a stock Absolut in size small, but at 1.7 m in height he found that he could spin bigger tricks faster on an even smaller custom frame. Paul runs the post reversed to position his seat in the ideal position for pinching when his hands are off the bars.

Paul Couderc
Michelin Pilot Slope tires are still in the prototype stages. They are focusing on shedding more weight and have front and rear specific tread patterns. The rear is almost fully slick down the center.

Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc
Title bars, stem, and gyro setup.

Paul Couderc
Believe it or not, a toilet seal fits as the perfect crank stopper.



