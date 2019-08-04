Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
3 Things You Probably Shouldn't Do - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Aug 4, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
*Or European riders maybe say "...hop on that American's bike."
The ol' head through the spokes while in the air trick.
Or is it just me whose mind tricks them into thinking this while watching races on TV?
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
84280 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
79588 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
70617 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
65060 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
53220 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
47147 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
41524 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37736 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Shepherd6061
(42 mins ago)
*Or European riders maybe say "...hop on that American's bike."
It needs a fix; Almost only in Great-Britan, they use it inverted.
[Reply]
+ 4
Chridel
(36 mins ago)
Europe is a little country for some people over the big pont... Don't be to harsh on them...
[Reply]
+ 3
ridersmitty
(56 mins ago)
Yup, also fully convinced I could ride a WC dh track at speed. Then I inch my way down my local gnarly trails and get a dose of reality.
[Reply]
+ 1
DRomy
(17 mins ago)
Best part of the average Joe Rabbit doing the WC DH course is his time...+10min, 30sec. So true!
[Reply]
+ 2
bmar
(9 mins ago)
That would be a great Pinkbike segment. You could call it “Hold my Beer”. It’s where pinkbike invites someone from the comments section to actually show us how they could do it better.
[Reply]
+ 1
pinnityafairy
(1 hours ago)
I ran over my own arm with my front wheel and managed to keep it together somehow.
[Reply]
+ 1
luis-beri
(56 mins ago)
yeahhh my brakes are moto style. its cool cause no one wants to borrow it!!
[Reply]
+ 1
nug12182
(39 mins ago)
If theres one thing everyone who knows me knows, theres no way in hell im letting them use any of my bikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(36 mins ago)
@nug12182
: Portuguese saying: What you ride, you don't lend.
[Reply]
+ 1
nug12182
(34 mins ago)
@nozes
: I like
[Reply]
+ 2
tomhoward379
(33 mins ago)
Any country that drives on the left, generally, uses ‘Moto’ brakes.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016373
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
It needs a fix; Almost only in Great-Britan, they use it inverted.
Post a Comment