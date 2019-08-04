3 Things You Probably Shouldn't Do - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Aug 4, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

*Or European riders maybe say "...hop on that American's bike."

The ol' head through the spokes while in the air trick.

Or is it just me whose mind tricks them into thinking this while watching races on TV?


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
84280 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
79588 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
70617 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
65060 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
53220 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
47147 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
41524 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37736 views

11 Comments

  • + 4
 *Or European riders maybe say "...hop on that American's bike."
It needs a fix; Almost only in Great-Britan, they use it inverted. Frown
  • + 4
 Europe is a little country for some people over the big pont... Don't be to harsh on them...
  • + 3
 Yup, also fully convinced I could ride a WC dh track at speed. Then I inch my way down my local gnarly trails and get a dose of reality.
  • + 1
 Best part of the average Joe Rabbit doing the WC DH course is his time...+10min, 30sec. So true!
  • + 2
 That would be a great Pinkbike segment. You could call it “Hold my Beer”. It’s where pinkbike invites someone from the comments section to actually show us how they could do it better.
  • + 1
 I ran over my own arm with my front wheel and managed to keep it together somehow.
  • + 1
 yeahhh my brakes are moto style. its cool cause no one wants to borrow it!!
  • + 1
 If theres one thing everyone who knows me knows, theres no way in hell im letting them use any of my bikes.
  • + 1
 @nug12182: Portuguese saying: What you ride, you don't lend.
  • + 1
 @nozes: I like
  • + 2
 Any country that drives on the left, generally, uses ‘Moto’ brakes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016373
Mobile Version of Website