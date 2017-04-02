VIDEOS

30 Second-ish Bike Checks 4 with Tippie - Downhill Bikes

Apr 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Brett Tippie catches up with Troy Brosnan, Eliot Jackson, Mick Hannah and Jack Moir to check out the setup on their Downhill Bikes.

MENTIONS: @bretttippie / @Canyon-PureCycling / @Polygonbikes / @intensecyclesusa


 Mick Hannah won't let on about that Ohlins shock

