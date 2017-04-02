Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
30 Second-ish Bike Checks 4 with Tippie - Downhill Bikes
Apr 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Brett Tippie catches up with Troy Brosnan, Eliot Jackson, Mick Hannah and Jack Moir to check out the setup on their Downhill Bikes.
MENTIONS:
@bretttippie
/
@Canyon-PureCycling
/
@Polygonbikes
/
@intensecyclesusa
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 3
Shimanosaint0097
(34 mins ago)
Mick Hannah won't let on about that Ohlins shock
[Reply]
