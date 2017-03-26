VIDEOS

30 Second-ish Bike Checks with Tippie - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video

Mar 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Brett Tippie chats with Keegan Wright, Brian Regnier, Lauren Gregg, Rae Morrison, and Cedric Gracia about their chosen bikes and what's special about them before the 2017 Rotorua EWS stop got started on race day.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries / @officialcrankworx


7 Comments

  • + 4
 some kid will die because they heard a pro is running no rebound and will now try the same thing...
  • + 3
 natural selection...
  • + 3
 Can you imagine what it would be like if CG and Tippie commentated the DH racing...
  • + 3
 I wish I had Tippie's energy lol.
  • + 2
 He's even tired out Cedric!
  • - 2
 I think Tippie has started a new trend:
Reporters whoring out their bodies with sponsor/advertising signage.
Why not? They're on camera as much or more than anyone else.
I can see it now...Channel 4 news at the scene of a fire interviewing the local fire chief, and the reporter
has 'Massengill Strawberry Scented' written on his/her forehead
  • + 2
 money doesn't fall from the sky, it comes from sponsors. Enjoy Just the Tip and 30 Second Bike Checks? Got to endure some product placement.

