30 Second-ish Bike Checks with Tippie - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video

Brett Tippie chats with Keegan Wright, Brian Regnier, Lauren Gregg, Rae Morrison, and Cedric Gracia about their chosen bikes and what's special about them before the 2017 Rotorua EWS stop got started on race day.
MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
/ @officialcrankworx
7 Comments
Reporters whoring out their bodies with sponsor/advertising signage.
Why not? They're on camera as much or more than anyone else.
I can see it now...Channel 4 news at the scene of a fire interviewing the local fire chief, and the reporter
has 'Massengill Strawberry Scented' written on his/her forehead
Post a Comment