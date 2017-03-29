Pinkbike.com
30 Second-ish Bike Checks 2 - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
Pinkbike Staff
Brett Tippie Checks in with Josh Lewis, Louis Hamilton, Cody Kelley, Reed Boggs and Finn Iles to get the scoop on their bikes and how they set them up.
MENTIONS:
@EnduroWorldSeries
/
@officialcrankworx
/
@bretttippie
rclark
(5 mins ago)
"Dig the edges into these moody, off-camber tracks" ~Josh Lewis
[Reply]
+ 1
Bennnnnnnybike
(4 mins ago)
Taaap, tap tap tap!
[Reply]
+ 1
stripeypants
(7 mins ago)
'Elevation station' lol
[Reply]
