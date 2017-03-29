VIDEOS

30 Second-ish Bike Checks 2 - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video

Mar 29, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Brett Tippie Checks in with Josh Lewis, Louis Hamilton, Cody Kelley, Reed Boggs and Finn Iles to get the scoop on their bikes and how they set them up.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries / @officialcrankworx / @bretttippie


3 Comments

  • + 2
 "Dig the edges into these moody, off-camber tracks" ~Josh Lewis
  • + 1
 Taaap, tap tap tap!
  • + 1
 'Elevation station' lol

