VIDEOS

30 Second-ish DH Bike Checks with Tippie - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2017



MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @bretttippie


Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
87082 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
79007 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
73004 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
64612 views
NS Snabb Plus 1 – Review
50314 views
WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
48402 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
43247 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
42358 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 DHR in the front for Mr. Min...interesting
  • + 1
 My style is more rough and fast, and I'm always finishing first.
  • + 1
 So THATS how it is called, Troystyle!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028422
Mobile Version of Website