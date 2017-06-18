Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
30 Second-ish DH Bike Checks with Tippie - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Jun 18, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
/
@bretttippie
mrkamot
(7 mins ago)
DHR in the front for Mr. Min...interesting
cmkneeland
(20 mins ago)
My style is more rough and fast, and I'm always finishing first.
Studer
(50 mins ago)
So THATS how it is called, Troystyle!
