Video: High Altitude Riding in '3000 Meters Only' With Tito Tomasi

Words
: Tito Tomasi
High alpine and altitude riding is my favorite style! I just love to be out there and enjoy the elements - this is a pursuit for exploration, challenges, thrill and personal achievement!
Special project this time - we face some real challenges and this is not always easy to bring a big camera here! Also this is not a trip like usually but it's a collection of incredible spots self shot and also made with the collaboration of FASTFOKUS - super talented filmmaker and mountain lover - over 10 summits were ridden in the making of the project but only 6 are visible in that edit - making the cut for quality was a priority!
Hope you like it and get inspired!
Thanks for watching #vivelavie
tito
Thanks to my sponsors for the support and trust
Produced by @konaworld @urgebikeproducts @evocsports
GOREWEAR
with the help of @Maxxis @raceface @MarzocchiMTB @julbo
@effetomariposa @gopro
Thanks to Yaco for additional footages -