Video: High Altitude Riding in '3000 Meters Only' With Tito Tomasi

Oct 7, 2023
by Tito Tomasi  
ALPINE RIDING Tito Tomasi

by TitoTomasi
photo

Words: Tito Tomasi

High alpine and altitude riding is my favorite style! I just love to be out there and enjoy the elements - this is a pursuit for exploration, challenges, thrill and personal achievement!
Special project this time - we face some real challenges and this is not always easy to bring a big camera here! Also this is not a trip like usually but it's a collection of incredible spots self shot and also made with the collaboration of FASTFOKUS - super talented filmmaker and mountain lover - over 10 summits were ridden in the making of the project but only 6 are visible in that edit - making the cut for quality was a priority!

Hope you like it and get inspired!
Thanks for watching

#vivelavie
tito

Thanks to my sponsors for the support and trust
Produced by @konaworld @urgebikeproducts @evocsports GOREWEAR
with the help of @Maxxis @raceface @MarzocchiMTB @julbo @effetomariposa @gopro
Thanks to Yaco for additional footages -

photo
Buet summit in France in front of the Mt Blanc.

photo
In the Zermatt valley at 3400 meters high!

photo
Just a casual glacier traverse ...

photo
High up there after the storm.

photo
Those switchbacks !!! Loving it! You adapt your riding to the mountains not the opposite here.

photo
Italy at 3400 for a unique spot. Photo Fastfokus

photo
Zermatt.

photo
Hut in Switzerland.

photo
A lot of that!! Smile and hike a bike!


1 Comment
 bikes + elevation = pretty cool / fun





