Video: High Altitude Riding in '3000 Meters Only' With Tito Tomasi

Buet summit in France in front of the Mt Blanc.

In the Zermatt valley at 3400 meters high!

Just a casual glacier traverse ...

High up there after the storm.

Those switchbacks !!! Loving it! You adapt your riding to the mountains not the opposite here.

Italy at 3400 for a unique spot. Photo Fastfokus

Hut in Switzerland.

A lot of that!! Smile and hike a bike!

Tito Tomasi - High alpine and altitude riding is my favorite style! I just love to be out there and enjoy the elements - this is a pursuit for exploration, challenges, thrill and personal achievement! Special project this time - we face some real challenges and this is not always easy to bring a big camera here! Also this is not a trip like usually but it's a collection of incredible spots self shot and also made with the collaboration of FASTFOKUS - super talented filmmaker and mountain lover - over 10 summits were ridden in the making of the project but only 6 are visible in that edit - making the cut for quality was a priority!