32 Bikes Bottomed Out at the Fort William DH World Cup

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Fort William course pushes both riders and their bikes to the limit with plenty of rocks and some big hits. While riders took their practice laps we hung out at the end of the motorway section to capture some heavy landings.


































10 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is honestly the best race coverage I've seen in a while. Good job PB
  • 1 0
 I dunno the coverage kinda hit rock bottom recently multiple times, and in many cases i can't see it rebounding. Could be they reached full extension with the whole outside thing, but a certain drop happened - and I know new stories land all the time but they are just kind of flat. Could be compressing too many words into a small space, or that some of the best writers were locked-out from sharing their content, but certainly the kind of suspense we all felt when a new WC was on its way is now kind of creaking from the amount of steer given by the editor.
  • 2 0
 Ohlins forks seem to be quite supportive or speings are just too hard for all of them
  • 1 0
 I'd never really appreciated before just how had an idea it would be to land hard without level pedals (or with one foot still off the pedal).
  • 2 0
 Where’s the video story when you need one!
  • 2 0
 wow everyone must have their suspension pretty soft
  • 1 0
 What is that bike with the Manitou fork? That thing looks like it's machined from a slab of metal.
  • 1 0
 Welp, bike bottomed out - its trash. Just send to me for proper disposal.
  • 1 0
 Neko looks damn close to a pedal strike catastrophe.
  • 1 0
 great pics!





