Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
32 Bikes Bottomed Out at the Fort William DH World Cup
May 20, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Fort William course pushes both riders and their bikes to the limit with plenty of rocks and some big hits. While riders took their practice laps we hung out at the end of the motorway section to capture some heavy landings.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Fort William World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
62476 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
49591 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
48203 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40454 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
35774 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
35516 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
34843 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
31876 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
noakeabean
(13 mins ago)
This is honestly the best race coverage I've seen in a while. Good job PB
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(1 mins ago)
I dunno the coverage kinda hit rock bottom recently multiple times, and in many cases i can't see it rebounding. Could be they reached full extension with the whole outside thing, but a certain drop happened - and I know new stories land all the time but they are just kind of flat. Could be compressing too many words into a small space, or that some of the best writers were locked-out from sharing their content, but certainly the kind of suspense we all felt when a new WC was on its way is now kind of creaking from the amount of steer given by the editor.
[Reply]
2
0
BaGearA
(16 mins ago)
Ohlins forks seem to be quite supportive or speings are just too hard for all of them
[Reply]
1
0
Woody25
(1 mins ago)
I'd never really appreciated before just how had an idea it would be to land hard without level pedals (or with one foot still off the pedal).
[Reply]
2
0
rockhopper70
(17 mins ago)
Where’s the video story when you need one!
[Reply]
2
0
Dmaxwell
(16 mins ago)
wow everyone must have their suspension pretty soft
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(5 mins ago)
What is that bike with the Manitou fork? That thing looks like it's machined from a slab of metal.
[Reply]
1
0
emery033
(17 mins ago)
Welp, bike bottomed out - its trash. Just send to me for proper disposal.
[Reply]
1
0
Whataboutism
(5 mins ago)
Neko looks damn close to a pedal strike catastrophe.
[Reply]
1
0
JSpeedy
(2 mins ago)
great pics!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009815
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments