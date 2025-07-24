34 Bikes of Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Pinkbike.com
Add to Favorites
129 Comments
As the action heats up at the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales, we grabbed 34 riders and their bikes that will be taking on the wild Welsh course.
Kade Edwards
Asa Vermette
Harry Molloy
Joe Smith
Brook Macdonald
Lou Ferguson
Kirsten Van Horne
Josh Bryceland
Jim Monro
Vaea Verbeeck
Jerónimo Páez
Hannah Bergemann
Adam Brayton
Cami Nogueira
Sebastian Holguin
Felipe Agurto
Ronan Dunne
Matt Jones
Charlie Hatton
Theo Erlangsen
Laurie Greenland
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Dan Booker
Bernard Kerr
Kaos Seagrave
Jono Jones
Gee Atheron
George Brannigan
Oli Clark
Roger Vieira
Matteo Iniguez
Thibault Laly
Sam Gale
Brendan Fairclough
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Racing
Hardline
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
129 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
63
0
Rideuse67
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:09)
Dan Booker does it all !
[Reply]
34
1
watchtower
(Jul 24, 2025 at 16:20)
He needs BOOKER on his fork instead of BOXXER.
[Reply]
7
0
michaelbevege
(Jul 24, 2025 at 16:23)
and in shorts no less!!
[Reply]
10
0
TasGravityGirls
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 17:06)
@michaelbevege
: and it's honestly weird to see him with sleeves on.
[Reply]
1
0
TahoeEbikes
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:23)
@michaelbevege
: I see pantchs?
[Reply]
40
3
gtill9000
(Jul 24, 2025 at 7:56)
Ratboy's bike is missing a shock
[Reply]
58
0
jaytdubs
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:45)
It's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him.
[Reply]
59
0
daceto817
(Jul 24, 2025 at 17:23)
That’s nothing, Fairclough’s got no brakes!
[Reply]
11
0
winko
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 23:00)
@daceto817
: Cant lose a race if you dont brake, simple maths!
[Reply]
1
0
Spark24
(Jul 25, 2025 at 1:54)
Normal Cannondale shenanigans. Nothing to see here.
[Reply]
4
0
sdaly
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:49)
At least this one has a full fork
[Reply]
33
0
Wabit
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:09)
It won’t be understood until years later, when they are all older and greyer and can no longer hit features like this, but these moments right now are such a special time for these athletes. Ride your hearts out and may you all have the most amazing time.
[Reply]
14
1
theophilus654
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 16:16)
Unfortunately it won't feel so special because athletes then will be jumping 500ft canyon gaps on their 32 mx wheel belt driven unobtanium bikes making the riding of today look like child's play
[Reply]
30
0
ardee
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:35)
What happened to Fairclough? I thought he was doing it this year?
[Reply]
87
2
zanda23
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:22)
He was concerned about the judging in this go around
[Reply]
3
0
Inertiatic
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:55)
I think he was on Matt Jones Track Walk video...
[Reply]
92
0
Dario-DiGiulio
FL
Editor
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:05)
A late add, but he's there. Apparently without rotors on his bike, we'll see how that goes.
[Reply]
10
0
xwell320
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:15)
family stuff, see insta
[Reply]
12
1
MartyMcfly2810
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:16)
hes left because of a family emergency according to his instagram, hoping to be back up for the weekend. fingers crossed for him.
[Reply]
147
3
speed10
(Jul 24, 2025 at 13:29)
@Dario-DiGiulio
: it’s a Scott. Rotors are in the frame
[Reply]
3
0
trippleacht
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:04)
@Dario-DiGiulio
: Taking all the Deathgripping pretty seriously
[Reply]
1
0
makripper6
(Jul 25, 2025 at 15:42)
@speed10
: next gen they'll put the frame in the rotors
[Reply]
29
4
JHMatlock
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:00)
The Gates Belt Drive Atherton bikes look amazing, but that Frameworks is something else. Absolutley beautiful.
[Reply]
22
11
mnorris122
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:06)
I’m the only one who thinks they look a bit Ellsworth-y, huh?
[Reply]
16
8
fred-frod
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:14)
@mnorris122
: I think it just looks too "homemade"
[Reply]
23
5
mkul7r4
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:40)
@mnorris122
: I agree that I don't think it looks great. Not afraid to be in the minority here.
[Reply]
12
12
Muscovir
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:07)
IMO the Frameworks have a very rustic, if not to say agricultural and all around "homemade" aesthetic to them - and not in a good way. Kinda like a RAAW, but where the RAAW bikes have this refined utilitarian industrial look to them, I think the Frameworks looks somewhat improvised in comparison. But then again, as Asa has impressively demonstrated on multiple occasions, the bikes are working flawlessly.
[Reply]
12
2
Murfdog
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:13)
@Muscovir
: all that glitters is not gold!!
[Reply]
4
4
primarydevices
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:23)
Love Neko's approach with Frameworks, just wish he put some stickers on them, I think it would make all the difference. Function above form is to be admired, but stickers are great too.
[Reply]
7
1
billythegerbil
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 14:07)
I prefer the ones without tbh
[Reply]
15
2
RuskinL
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 16:56)
@Muscovir
: Yeah, well, that's just like, your opinion, man.
[Reply]
2
0
Samo831
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:33)
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I think they are one of the best looking bikes out there and they look a lot better after you ride them. These bikes absolutely rip.
[Reply]
1
0
makripper6
(Jul 25, 2025 at 15:43)
@Samo831
: if they add a cog and make it high pivot it would be cutting edge lol
[Reply]
27
1
Ploutre
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:04)
Is Brook Macdonald off Ari bikes?
[Reply]
32
0
densign1
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:13)
Appears to be. Forbidden last year. Ari for like 6 months, what team now? Is OnlyFans picking him up? lol
[Reply]
5
0
atrokz
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:55)
Was just going to comment that. Does Ari make a DH bike? Then a V10? Seems like the WC shakeup is going to play a larger role in where $$$ is being spent.
[Reply]
4
0
steezysam
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:04)
curious what happened here...
[Reply]
12
0
succulentsausage
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:05)
@atrokz
: they have a DH bike, Superior Peak.
[Reply]
4
1
atrokz
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:01)
@succulentsausage
: So I guess he's off Ari. Hopefully he can sort out a ride.
[Reply]
4
0
juanmenendez
(Jul 24, 2025 at 15:55)
@atrokz
: lots of bike changing. Maybe he doesn't get along with the bikes and has the ability to change.
[Reply]
2
0
happyboibike
(Jul 24, 2025 at 19:29)
Yah. I was about to comment it. Like he no longer in Ari bike? I wonder what happen and why.
[Reply]
3
0
glasvagas
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:06)
@juanmenendez
: Brook doesn't get on with any bike it seems. Maybe the V10 is the one.
[Reply]
14
0
taharrizard
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:56)
Always gets me so giddy seeing Bryceland back between the tape.
[Reply]
15
2
mrcreosote
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:56)
Theo, one man party! Love it.
[Reply]
13
0
Deep-Friar
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:02)
Look! A plane!!! -Sam, Brook and Tuhoto
[Reply]
10
0
jaytdubs
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:46)
The "album cover stare"....
[Reply]
8
0
mi-bike
(Jul 24, 2025 at 18:18)
Interesting to see Tuhoto sponsored by BYD. That's a bigger fish than Superman/WB.
[Reply]
4
1
ceecee
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:38)
By 2035, 100% of cars entering the New Zealand fleet, both new and new second-hand imports, will be electric"
[Reply]
11
0
Styleroyal
(Jul 24, 2025 at 13:49)
As a current gambler owner all I can say to this version is urgh. It’s hideous.
[Reply]
9
0
plyawn
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:50)
I like the look of those Zerode bikes! At first I thought the Scott was an ebike but no, that's the "suspension box" thingie...
[Reply]
2
0
pargolf8
(Jul 24, 2025 at 21:09)
My two favs personally
[Reply]
4
0
billlite
(Jul 24, 2025 at 22:28)
A gaggle of Zerodes!
[Reply]
11
3
paolocolletti
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:27)
While we can't blame her given her run at the World Cups, Gracey Hemstreet is noticably absent from the women's field. Only woman with a top to bottom run last year AND conditions are, seemingly, better this year.
[Reply]
17
0
colinb19
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:34)
No women has ever done a race run at Hardline Wales. Gracey has done it twice in Tasmania though.
[Reply]
12
0
cool3
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:21)
She's focusing on World Cup Series this year, like Jackson.
[Reply]
7
0
paolocolletti
(Jul 24, 2025 at 18:34)
@colinb19
: ahhh my bad. You are correct.
...BUT I bet she'd give this a good run for it's money.
[Reply]
9
3
lepigpen
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:05)
Gutted Jaunfer isn't there (visa issue?). Also any confirmation on Kade being good? I know he took a digger but seemed ok. Not sure if ok enough to ride down this track T to B.
[Reply]
13
0
colinb19
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:39)
"Juanfer has unfortunately injured his leg in a crash after the world cup in Andorra. We’re hoping to see him back in Les Gets"- Team commented
[Reply]
9
1
luca-thekid
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:40)
Not expecting Kade to make it to the start line. The vlog boys seemed a bit concerned about him.
[Reply]
11
1
Jeeef
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:26)
Gee looks hungry
[Reply]
9
0
pargolf8
(Jul 24, 2025 at 21:10)
Some of us are all dick and ribs
[Reply]
8
0
tomo12377
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 7:57)
Holy moly that Cannondale looks wild! That's a new bike isn't it
[Reply]
14
0
bigmeatpete420
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:04)
Came out in 2019? It was an abandoned prototype that clearly they could make if they wanted. They were isolating the damper in the spring, and also having two shock mouses. It was very innovative like a lot of of the stuff Cannondale does.
[Reply]
9
0
650boss
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:04)
Looks like their prototype DH bike from like 6 years ago. The upper shock mount is so the damper and spring can be run separately with different leverage ratios.
www.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html
[Reply]
3
0
qblambda
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:06)
2019...
[Reply]
8
1
wilsonians
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:06)
Thing has been in the works for YEARS. There was all kinds of press about it at first since the rear shock can go in 2 diff places/positions. But since then there has been almost nothing in terms of release, news etc. Its ugly as sin so it can stay hidden away.
[Reply]
3
0
jlauteam1
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:06)
Same bike that was at Ft William in 2019 I think...
[Reply]
7
0
pacojo
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:13)
@wilsonians
: yep. I'm sure ratboy is having fun either way, but cannondale really needs to get him a new DH bike.
[Reply]
4
0
xciscool
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:41)
@wilsonians
: they aren’t developing it, not gonna be released, if they run out of the old prototypes he willl be on a V10
[Reply]
2
0
Lanebobane
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:46)
@bigmeatpete420
: IIRC the theory was that, from a mechanical perspective, it doesn't really make sense to have the spring and the damper in the same location (i.e. same mount points and therefore a single unit). Instead they said that having these forces (spring resists compression, damper resists rebound and compression) actiing on different points of the frame made them more effective at doing their job. I'm sure, to some non-zero degree, that is true. Is it a problem that impacts me enough to have such a complicated setup? No.
[Reply]
7
1
lwkwafi
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:22)
@wilsonians
: It looks better than the Scott.
[Reply]
12
0
Muscovir
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:51)
In fact, as others pointed out, it's not. The abridged version of a long story: Cannondale intended to start a factory DH racing team for 2020 and this was their prototype bike. They already had Jack Moir on board as their main rider - but then the DH factory team was cancelled last minute. Eventually, they scrapped their plans and turned the DH-prototype into what later became the current-gen Jekyll.
Regarding the two shocks on the bike: The idea was to separate the leverage curves of the damper and spring from each other by installing them in different places of the rocker arm. This was done in order to give the spring a very progressive leverage curve - while keeping the leverage curve for the damper as flat and linear as possible. Actually quite clever and I'm a bit surprised no one else has seriously tried this.
[Reply]
2
0
allbiker
(Jul 24, 2025 at 13:24)
@bigmeatpete420
: But Josh still use Santacruz rims... 🤫
[Reply]
1
0
goranga
(Jul 24, 2025 at 15:27)
@Muscovir
: bit like the old 2 stage bikes
[Reply]
7
0
GrabAShovel
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:26)
Matt's Marin and Kaos' Orbea look soooo clean! Top two for me...
[Reply]
8
0
Takaya94
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:02)
Lets go Asa!!!!!!
[Reply]
8
2
mkul7r4
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:41)
Gee Atherton is a fookin legend
[Reply]
7
0
Gavalar66
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:43)
Vermette for the win
[Reply]
7
1
hhaaiirryy
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:20)
Wow new gambler doesn't look great from them angles. Chonk.
[Reply]
7
1
crookster89H2F
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:05)
That ghost though
[Reply]
2
0
HeatedRotor
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 14:18)
I kinda want one... Same with the new Haro's But NZ distro's Trying to live a millionaires lifestyle.
[Reply]
5
2
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:48)
@mikekazimer
@dariodigulio - totally unrelated to the bikes but can we get a fantasy league option for Hardline, even a one off kind of thing? AW COME ON KAZ
[Reply]
2
2
andrewbmxmtb
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:14)
Here you go:
www.fantasizr.com/joinleaguelink?league=5323268803788800&key=4Cb412c199506D33C57492A46b2DF7
Sorry it's a bit crap, free tiers of these platforms don't let you do much and I messed up the setup. Still, might be fun.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:43)
@andrewbmxmtb
: Hmmmmm... but what is this 1st? I'm just getting a login page. I though I heard Vital or Ride Companion (FL being Race-Comp) say they were gonna run an extra Hardline FL event but both of those pages are not showing anything yet...
[Reply]
7
3
lonerider12
(Jul 24, 2025 at 16:04)
Who else thinks the gearbox bikes and hidden shock Scott's are hideous? Old Gambler was way better looking.
[Reply]
4
0
mfoga
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:25)
Josh looks like the oldest guy in the field
[Reply]
5
1
Ih8Hondas
(Jul 24, 2025 at 14:24)
Joe Smith is king of the generic names.
[Reply]
2
0
fucktoryteam
(Jul 24, 2025 at 13:05)
Oli Clark will use another wheel on his zerode, watch Sleeper edit with his new 800fps caméra for reference..
[Reply]
4
0
hllclmbr
(Jul 24, 2025 at 14:33)
Is that Scott an e-bike?
[Reply]
3
0
lesoudeur
(Jul 24, 2025 at 15:36)
Brendon's Scott looks the business.
[Reply]
3
0
schweatyschwinn
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 17:05)
Spider man kit takes the win.
[Reply]
2
0
gossman
(Jul 24, 2025 at 7:59)
That is an 'Intense' gearbox bike
[Reply]
4
1
chriskneeland
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:39)
A Kade and Kaos reunion?
[Reply]
3
1
allbikesgood
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:56)
That silver Atherton with silver rims! Sweet
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:16)
Munro and Greenland look like twins!
[Reply]
1
0
kvnsimons
(Jul 24, 2025 at 11:25)
Gee on the belt-drive bike. Interesting, since Ath-sponsored teams are about 50/50 on chain bikes versus belt drive.
[Reply]
1
0
xwell320
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:16)
so the red bull hardline website is fairly inaccurate, Sammy G wasnt listed
[Reply]
4
1
losidan
(Jul 24, 2025 at 13:40)
gooooo on Kestral lad.
[Reply]
1
0
eazzyves
(Jul 25, 2025 at 2:09)
Jerónimo Páez's bike with the EXT suspension matching the paint looks lovely
[Reply]
1
0
daveyboywonder
(Jul 25, 2025 at 2:48)
Belt drive, idlers, carbon etc on most other stuff and yet that Frameworks looks absolutely perfect.
[Reply]
1
0
chocolate-thunder
(Jul 29, 2025 at 11:32)
Tire Choices:
Maxxis: 11
Michelin: 8
Continental: 6
Schwalbe: 3
Vee: 2
Specialized, Bontrager, Goodyear, Pirelli: 1 each
[Reply]
1
0
Hieronymus
(Jul 24, 2025 at 18:16)
Stacked field. I'm excited for this!
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(Jul 24, 2025 at 18:16)
Jono's gotta size up
[Reply]
1
0
jever98
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 21:00)
Is Jim Monro on a single speed or is that a gearbox alloy Atherton?
[Reply]
1
0
DMRobinson
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:23)
I believe it's single speed. If it's the same bike he was running a month ago
[Reply]
1
0
kstrongin3
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:52)
What shock is Asa running? No separate res?
[Reply]
1
0
jb00lz
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:35)
I wanna see more of that Cannondale!
[Reply]
1
0
josephls7Y5q
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:48)
Should have been 34 bike checks.
[Reply]
1
0
cookie9883
(Jul 25, 2025 at 14:12)
Can we just take a minute to appreciate Kaos kit!! 🙌🏻
[Reply]
1
0
mokydot
(Jul 24, 2025 at 23:33)
Polygon?
[Reply]
1
0
DirkZA
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:23)
Bryceland, YES!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
1
thatguy404
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:37)
Anyway I can get hi res versions of these photos?
[Reply]
1
0
blackke17
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:11)
Brendog!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
jase111171
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:05)
What , No e-bikes?
[Reply]
3
3
TrailSpartan
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:02)
Where’s goldstone?
[Reply]
13
0
cip8
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:10)
He is not doing it this year. Focusing on the World Cup overall.
[Reply]
11
0
luca-thekid
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:41)
None of the riders that have a shot at the WC overall seem to be lining up. Goldstone, Hemstreet, Seagrave… (Bruni has not been to Hardline in 10 years)
[Reply]
9
12
wolftwenty1
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:47)
At the real races...
[Reply]
4
14
HeatedRotor
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 14:19)
@luca-thekid
: Hardline too rough for Bruni.
[Reply]
3
0
Saucycheese
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 15:57)
I don't think the risk is worth it when he's got a chance to take the overall this year
[Reply]
1
0
tiffe
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 19:54)
Gave his spot to Sam Gale
[Reply]
3
0
Lagr1980
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 23:21)
@HeatedRotor
: check the history.. he has competed in this..
[Reply]
1
2
HeatedRotor
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:34)
@Lagr1980
: i know.. it was a running hardline joke... but seeing as riders jokes are often not mentioned here... well...
[Reply]
1
4
ATXZJ
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:08)
Curious. Does the belt drive payout apply to hardline?
[Reply]
11
0
andrewbmxmtb
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:20)
No.
[Reply]
2
8
LarryTheLoafer
(Jul 24, 2025 at 12:04)
all I see is MASSIVE balls.
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 20:54)
Those are tumours in your eyes
[Reply]
3
9
phops
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:49)
Asa needs to win this.
[Reply]
1
5
The-Foiling-Optimist
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:03)
Don't put undue pressure on the juniors!
[Reply]
