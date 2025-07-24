Powered by Outside

34 Bikes of Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 24, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

As the action heats up at the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales, we grabbed 34 riders and their bikes that will be taking on the wild Welsh course.


Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Asa Vermette
Asa Vermette

Harry Molloy
Harry Molloy

Joe Smith
Joe Smith

Brook Macdonald
Brook Macdonald

Lou Ferguson
Lou Ferguson

Kirsten Van Horne
Kirsten Van Horne

Josh Bryceland
Josh Bryceland

Jim Munro
Jim Monro

Vaea Verbeeck
Vaea Verbeeck

photo
Jerónimo Páez

Hannah Bergeman
Hannah Bergemann

Adam Brayton
Adam Brayton

Cami Nogueira
Cami Nogueira

Sebastian Holguin
Sebastian Holguin

photo
Felipe Agurto

Ronan Dunne
Ronan Dunne

Matt Jones
Matt Jones

Charlie Hatton
Charlie Hatton

Theo Erlangsen
Theo Erlangsen

Laurie Greenland
Laurie Greenland

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Dan Booker
Dan Booker

Bernard Kerr
Bernard Kerr

Kaos Seagrave
Kaos Seagrave

Jono Jones
Jono Jones

Gee Atheron
Gee Atheron

George Brannigan
George Brannigan

Oli Clark
Oli Clark

Roger Vieira
Roger Vieira

Matteo Iniguez
Matteo Iniguez

Thibault Laly
Thibault Laly

Sam Gale
Sam Gale

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough



129 Comments
  • 630
 Dan Booker does it all !
  • 341
 He needs BOOKER on his fork instead of BOXXER.
  • 70
 and in shorts no less!!
  • 100
 @michaelbevege: and it's honestly weird to see him with sleeves on.
  • 10
 @michaelbevege: I see pantchs?
  • 403
 Ratboy's bike is missing a shock
  • 580
 It's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him.
  • 590
 That’s nothing, Fairclough’s got no brakes!
  • 110
 @daceto817: Cant lose a race if you dont brake, simple maths!
  • 10
 Normal Cannondale shenanigans. Nothing to see here.
  • 40
 At least this one has a full fork
  • 330
 It won’t be understood until years later, when they are all older and greyer and can no longer hit features like this, but these moments right now are such a special time for these athletes. Ride your hearts out and may you all have the most amazing time.
  • 141
 Unfortunately it won't feel so special because athletes then will be jumping 500ft canyon gaps on their 32 mx wheel belt driven unobtanium bikes making the riding of today look like child's play
  • 300
 What happened to Fairclough? I thought he was doing it this year?
  • 872
 He was concerned about the judging in this go around
  • 30
 I think he was on Matt Jones Track Walk video...
  • 920
 A late add, but he's there. Apparently without rotors on his bike, we'll see how that goes.
  • 100
 family stuff, see insta
  • 121
 hes left because of a family emergency according to his instagram, hoping to be back up for the weekend. fingers crossed for him.
  • 1473
 @Dario-DiGiulio: it’s a Scott. Rotors are in the frame
  • 30
 @Dario-DiGiulio: Taking all the Deathgripping pretty seriously
  • 10
 @speed10: next gen they'll put the frame in the rotors
  • 294
 The Gates Belt Drive Atherton bikes look amazing, but that Frameworks is something else. Absolutley beautiful.
  • 2211
 I’m the only one who thinks they look a bit Ellsworth-y, huh?
  • 168
 @mnorris122: I think it just looks too "homemade"
  • 235
 @mnorris122: I agree that I don't think it looks great. Not afraid to be in the minority here.
  • 1212
 IMO the Frameworks have a very rustic, if not to say agricultural and all around "homemade" aesthetic to them - and not in a good way. Kinda like a RAAW, but where the RAAW bikes have this refined utilitarian industrial look to them, I think the Frameworks looks somewhat improvised in comparison. But then again, as Asa has impressively demonstrated on multiple occasions, the bikes are working flawlessly.
  • 122
 @Muscovir: all that glitters is not gold!!
  • 44
 Love Neko's approach with Frameworks, just wish he put some stickers on them, I think it would make all the difference. Function above form is to be admired, but stickers are great too.
  • 71
 I prefer the ones without tbh
  • 152
 @Muscovir: Yeah, well, that's just like, your opinion, man.
  • 20
 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I think they are one of the best looking bikes out there and they look a lot better after you ride them. These bikes absolutely rip.
  • 10
 @Samo831: if they add a cog and make it high pivot it would be cutting edge lol
  • 271
 Is Brook Macdonald off Ari bikes?
  • 320
 Appears to be. Forbidden last year. Ari for like 6 months, what team now? Is OnlyFans picking him up? lol
  • 50
 Was just going to comment that. Does Ari make a DH bike? Then a V10? Seems like the WC shakeup is going to play a larger role in where $$$ is being spent.
  • 40
 curious what happened here...
  • 120
 @atrokz: they have a DH bike, Superior Peak.
  • 41
 @succulentsausage: So I guess he's off Ari. Hopefully he can sort out a ride.
  • 40
 @atrokz: lots of bike changing. Maybe he doesn't get along with the bikes and has the ability to change.
  • 20
 Yah. I was about to comment it. Like he no longer in Ari bike? I wonder what happen and why.
  • 30
 @juanmenendez: Brook doesn't get on with any bike it seems. Maybe the V10 is the one.
  • 140
 Always gets me so giddy seeing Bryceland back between the tape.
  • 152
 Theo, one man party! Love it.
  • 130
 Look! A plane!!! -Sam, Brook and Tuhoto
  • 100
 The "album cover stare"....
  • 80
 Interesting to see Tuhoto sponsored by BYD. That's a bigger fish than Superman/WB.
  • 41
 By 2035, 100% of cars entering the New Zealand fleet, both new and new second-hand imports, will be electric"
  • 110
 As a current gambler owner all I can say to this version is urgh. It’s hideous.
  • 90
 I like the look of those Zerode bikes! At first I thought the Scott was an ebike but no, that's the "suspension box" thingie...
  • 20
 My two favs personally
  • 40
 A gaggle of Zerodes!
  • 113
 While we can't blame her given her run at the World Cups, Gracey Hemstreet is noticably absent from the women's field. Only woman with a top to bottom run last year AND conditions are, seemingly, better this year.
  • 170
 No women has ever done a race run at Hardline Wales. Gracey has done it twice in Tasmania though.
  • 120
 She's focusing on World Cup Series this year, like Jackson.
  • 70
 @colinb19: ahhh my bad. You are correct.
...BUT I bet she'd give this a good run for it's money.
  • 93
 Gutted Jaunfer isn't there (visa issue?). Also any confirmation on Kade being good? I know he took a digger but seemed ok. Not sure if ok enough to ride down this track T to B.
  • 130
 "Juanfer has unfortunately injured his leg in a crash after the world cup in Andorra. We’re hoping to see him back in Les Gets"- Team commented
  • 91
 Not expecting Kade to make it to the start line. The vlog boys seemed a bit concerned about him.
  • 111
 Gee looks hungry
  • 90
 Some of us are all dick and ribs
  • 80
 Holy moly that Cannondale looks wild! That's a new bike isn't it
  • 140
 Came out in 2019? It was an abandoned prototype that clearly they could make if they wanted. They were isolating the damper in the spring, and also having two shock mouses. It was very innovative like a lot of of the stuff Cannondale does.
  • 90
 Looks like their prototype DH bike from like 6 years ago. The upper shock mount is so the damper and spring can be run separately with different leverage ratios. www.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html
  • 30
 2019...
  • 81
 Thing has been in the works for YEARS. There was all kinds of press about it at first since the rear shock can go in 2 diff places/positions. But since then there has been almost nothing in terms of release, news etc. Its ugly as sin so it can stay hidden away.
  • 30
 Same bike that was at Ft William in 2019 I think...
  • 70
 @wilsonians: yep. I'm sure ratboy is having fun either way, but cannondale really needs to get him a new DH bike.
  • 40
 @wilsonians: they aren’t developing it, not gonna be released, if they run out of the old prototypes he willl be on a V10
  • 20
 @bigmeatpete420: IIRC the theory was that, from a mechanical perspective, it doesn't really make sense to have the spring and the damper in the same location (i.e. same mount points and therefore a single unit). Instead they said that having these forces (spring resists compression, damper resists rebound and compression) actiing on different points of the frame made them more effective at doing their job. I'm sure, to some non-zero degree, that is true. Is it a problem that impacts me enough to have such a complicated setup? No.
  • 71
 @wilsonians: It looks better than the Scott.
  • 120
 In fact, as others pointed out, it's not. The abridged version of a long story: Cannondale intended to start a factory DH racing team for 2020 and this was their prototype bike. They already had Jack Moir on board as their main rider - but then the DH factory team was cancelled last minute. Eventually, they scrapped their plans and turned the DH-prototype into what later became the current-gen Jekyll.

Regarding the two shocks on the bike: The idea was to separate the leverage curves of the damper and spring from each other by installing them in different places of the rocker arm. This was done in order to give the spring a very progressive leverage curve - while keeping the leverage curve for the damper as flat and linear as possible. Actually quite clever and I'm a bit surprised no one else has seriously tried this.
  • 20
 @bigmeatpete420: But Josh still use Santacruz rims... 🤫
  • 10
 @Muscovir: bit like the old 2 stage bikes
  • 70
 Matt's Marin and Kaos' Orbea look soooo clean! Top two for me...
  • 80
 Lets go Asa!!!!!!
  • 82
 Gee Atherton is a fookin legend
  • 70
 Vermette for the win
  • 71
 Wow new gambler doesn't look great from them angles. Chonk.
  • 71
 That ghost though
  • 20
 I kinda want one... Same with the new Haro's But NZ distro's Trying to live a millionaires lifestyle.
  • 52
 @mikekazimer @dariodigulio - totally unrelated to the bikes but can we get a fantasy league option for Hardline, even a one off kind of thing? AW COME ON KAZ
  • 22
 Here you go: www.fantasizr.com/joinleaguelink?league=5323268803788800&key=4Cb412c199506D33C57492A46b2DF7

Sorry it's a bit crap, free tiers of these platforms don't let you do much and I messed up the setup. Still, might be fun.
  • 10
 @andrewbmxmtb: Hmmmmm... but what is this 1st? I'm just getting a login page. I though I heard Vital or Ride Companion (FL being Race-Comp) say they were gonna run an extra Hardline FL event but both of those pages are not showing anything yet...
  • 73
 Who else thinks the gearbox bikes and hidden shock Scott's are hideous? Old Gambler was way better looking.
  • 40
 Josh looks like the oldest guy in the field
  • 51
 Joe Smith is king of the generic names.
  • 20
 Oli Clark will use another wheel on his zerode, watch Sleeper edit with his new 800fps caméra for reference..
  • 40
 Is that Scott an e-bike?
  • 30
 Brendon's Scott looks the business.
  • 30
 Spider man kit takes the win.
  • 20
 That is an 'Intense' gearbox bike
  • 41
 A Kade and Kaos reunion?
  • 31
 That silver Atherton with silver rims! Sweet
  • 20
 Munro and Greenland look like twins!
  • 10
 Gee on the belt-drive bike. Interesting, since Ath-sponsored teams are about 50/50 on chain bikes versus belt drive.
  • 10
 so the red bull hardline website is fairly inaccurate, Sammy G wasnt listed
  • 41
 gooooo on Kestral lad.
  • 10
 Jerónimo Páez's bike with the EXT suspension matching the paint looks lovely
  • 10
 Belt drive, idlers, carbon etc on most other stuff and yet that Frameworks looks absolutely perfect.
  • 10
 Tire Choices:
Maxxis: 11
Michelin: 8
Continental: 6
Schwalbe: 3
Vee: 2
Specialized, Bontrager, Goodyear, Pirelli: 1 each
  • 10
 Stacked field. I'm excited for this!
  • 20
 Jono's gotta size up
  • 10
 Is Jim Monro on a single speed or is that a gearbox alloy Atherton?
  • 10
 I believe it's single speed. If it's the same bike he was running a month ago
  • 10
 What shock is Asa running? No separate res?
  • 10
 I wanna see more of that Cannondale!
  • 10
 Should have been 34 bike checks.
  • 10
 Can we just take a minute to appreciate Kaos kit!! 🙌🏻
  • 10
 Polygon?
  • 10
 Bryceland, YES!!!!!!!!!
  • 11
 Anyway I can get hi res versions of these photos?
  • 10
 Brendog!!!!
  • 10
 What , No e-bikes?
  • 33
 Where’s goldstone?
  • 130
 He is not doing it this year. Focusing on the World Cup overall.
  • 110
 None of the riders that have a shot at the WC overall seem to be lining up. Goldstone, Hemstreet, Seagrave… (Bruni has not been to Hardline in 10 years)
  • 912
 At the real races...
  • 414
flag HeatedRotor FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 14:19) (Below Threshold)
 @luca-thekid: Hardline too rough for Bruni.
  • 30
 I don't think the risk is worth it when he's got a chance to take the overall this year
  • 10
 Gave his spot to Sam Gale
  • 30
 @HeatedRotor: check the history.. he has competed in this..
  • 12
 @Lagr1980: i know.. it was a running hardline joke... but seeing as riders jokes are often not mentioned here... well...
  • 14
 Curious. Does the belt drive payout apply to hardline?
  • 110
 No.
Below threshold threads are hidden







