34 Bikes of Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Kade Edwards

Asa Vermette

Harry Molloy

Joe Smith

Brook Macdonald

Lou Ferguson

Kirsten Van Horne

Josh Bryceland

Jim Monro

Vaea Verbeeck

Jerónimo Páez

Hannah Bergemann

Adam Brayton

Cami Nogueira

Sebastian Holguin

Felipe Agurto

Ronan Dunne

Matt Jones

Charlie Hatton

Theo Erlangsen

Laurie Greenland

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Dan Booker

Bernard Kerr

Kaos Seagrave

Jono Jones

Gee Atheron

George Brannigan

Oli Clark

Roger Vieira

Matteo Iniguez

Thibault Laly

Sam Gale

Brendan Fairclough

As the action heats up at the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales, we grabbed 34 riders and their bikes that will be taking on the wild Welsh course.