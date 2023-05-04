Video: '35 MM' with Alex Rudeau - From Trials World Champion to EWS Race Winner

Rider

Film & edit

Thanks to this new edit - “35mm” - we get an insight into Alex Rudeau through the eyes of his loved ones. See the passion, the motivation and the sacrifices that pushed Alex to the highest step of the podium at the 2022 Enduro World Series in Loudenvielle, France.From his Trials World Championship titles, his training spots at home in Ardèche, and his coaching, videographer Gaétan Clary offers an intimate portrait of the Comnmecal Enduro Project rider.: Alex Rudeau: Gaétan Clary