36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Apr 1, 2017
by Jay French  
The sun came out over Rotorua, the track dried out a little and everyone was stoked to get out and ride. We decided to head out and see what everyone would be riding in the Downhill, here at Skyline Mountain Bike Park.

Jack Moir and his Factory Intense M16
Sik Mik and his Polygon DH9
Eliot rides a factory Giant Glory.
Finn and his Demo.
Brook and his new GT Fury in chrome.
Loic with his blacked out Specialized Demo.
KB wins the bike check location with his Santa Cruz V10 with matching Industry 9 hubs and spokes.
Brendog with his Scott Gambler and custom Deathgrip goodies.
Cole Lucas and his blacked out Intense M16
Alex is on a Polygon Collosus DH9
Wyn and his chrome GT Fury
Trace and her custom coloured Polygon DH9
Looks like a Session. Is a Session.
Laurie rides a Mondraker Summin.
Emilie on her factory Pivot Phoenix.
Phil rides the new Carbon Rage from Propane.
Joel Runga Tunbridge on with his Giant Glory.
Remy Rem Dawg Morton and his Maxxis Lusty Santa Cruz V10
Troy with his Canyon Sender race bike.
Eddie with his Bergamont Straitline.
Peter with his Hukk It Scott Gambler.
Jill stands with her custom wrapped Norco Aurum.
Louis Hamilton Commencal Furious Bike Check
here

Georgia Astle Intense M16c - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
Baxter with his Canyon Sender
Keegan has jumped on a brand new Demo for this week.
Rupert is getting comfortable on his new Pivot Phoenix.
George Brannigan is on a new black Commencal for Crankworx
Hunter Paull with his cheeky Yeti SB6C with the Fox 40 s.
Josh Ox and his stealth Pivot Phoenix
Shania s NZ dominating Devinci.
Rad Shredder Bets with her stealth Scott Voltage.
Max Hides and his Lapierre.
Nils rides a Polygon
Local rider Anton with his Devinci.
Even the volunteers have gotta ride I m not sure how well Aarons Niner WFO 9 would handle downhill track though.
  • + 4
 Propane is the gas, propain is the bike
  • + 2
 I hope Yeti is developping a new DH Bike cause an enduro bike with a 40 looks really weird to me.
all in all nice capture of bikes/riders Wink
  • + 3
 Yeti, stop teasing and just do it already.
  • + 3
 Troy's sender is soooo nice. Want one.
  • + 1
 Wyn's chrome fury gets my vote!
  • + 1
 go Bets!

