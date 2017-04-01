36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017

The sun came out over Rotorua, the track dried out a little and everyone was stoked to get out and ride. We decided to head out and see what everyone would be riding in the Downhill, here at Skyline Mountain Bike Park.
Jack Moir and his Factory Intense M16
Sik Mik and his Polygon DH9
Eliot rides a factory Giant Glory.
Finn and his Demo.
Brook and his new GT Fury in chrome.
Loic with his blacked out Specialized Demo.
KB wins the bike check location with his Santa Cruz V10 with matching Industry 9 hubs and spokes.
Brendog with his Scott Gambler and custom Deathgrip goodies.
Cole Lucas and his blacked out Intense M16
Alex is on a Polygon Collosus DH9
Wyn and his chrome GT Fury
Trace and her custom coloured Polygon DH9
Looks like a Session. Is a Session.
Laurie rides a Mondraker Summin.
Emilie on her factory Pivot Phoenix.
Phil rides the new Carbon Rage from Propane.
Joel 'Runga' Tunbridge on with his Giant Glory.
Remy 'Rem Dawg' Morton and his Maxxis Lusty Santa Cruz V10
Troy with his Canyon Sender race bike.
Eddie with his Bergamont Straitline.
Peter with his Hukk It Scott Gambler.
Jill stands with her custom wrapped Norco Aurum.
Louis Hamilton Commencal Furious, read more about this
6 Comments
all in all nice capture of bikes/riders
Post a Comment