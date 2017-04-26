360 degrees of Saalbach.

Last summer, Pinkbike made a quick stop in the Austrian resort of Saalbach Hinterglemm, a short ride from Salzburg airport, to see one of the first 360° mountain bike videos coming together. With a specially designed, helmet-mounted, camera rig in tow, pro riders, Tibor Simai and Steffi Marth were on hand to take us down one of the trails with the most flow and best views of the Pinzgau valley scenery that fortunately cuts right past the decking of one of Saalbach's finest mountain beer huts. Take a look behind the scenes in making the clip and check out the end result of a new technology we can expect to see much more of in future.
| Preparing to fly at the top of the Westgipfel high above Saalbach Hinterglemm.
|Ever since the early days of downhill and slopestyle, Saalbach has always been a place that likes to push the boundaries of what is possible with mountain bikes. We wanted to continue to lead the way as pioneers using this new technology and produce a 360° degree MTB video, after some good success creating similar footage for winter sports and hiking. We teamed up with local Austria-based production company, NoVR, to benefit from some of the very latest cutting-edge techniques—Bernhard Niederseer, Saalbach
| The crew discuss the plan of attack for the afternoon.
| Green ridge views for miles around, at the top of the Westgipfelbahn, never get old.
| Videographer, Matthias Ortner, and his assistant getting the set-up dialled in. Is it on? Is the red light on?
|To make our videos we are utilising a custom-made rig that consists of 4 GoPros with special 220° fisheye lenses recording audio using in-ear binaural microphones to capture the most realistic sound effects to accompany the riding; a world away from what a standard action cam is able of recording. For those interested, we are using Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro and Speedgrade CC to put these clips together. Stabilisation is achieved using special plug-ins on Blender as well as Mocha VR—Matthias Ortner, NoVR
| Steffi leading out the Hacklberg trail heather train.
| Air support following overhead as the crew ride through some of Saalbach's most beautiful terrain.
|Our aim is to bring the experience of being immersed in the mountain landscape to the people at home and really show them how great it is to ride free at altitude! Our biggest hope is that people not so familiar with our kind of sport will then be motivated to come down to Saalbach and try it themselves. Mountain biking isn't all high-adrenaline, on the edge of danger kind of stuff; it has soul, it's all about fun and sharing the good times with friends. We want more beginners to get involved and that's exactly why we want to show off our great range of trails that are beginner friendly, but have enough features to keep much more advanced riders well-amused too - like the Hacklberg trail. Great adventures in the high alpine scenery, but without crazy risk factor!—Bernhard Niederseer, Saalbach
| Seb keeping it pinned with the peakless multi-GoPro setup. If you're wondering the peak of the helmet is edited back on in post-production.
Final shots using a 4-meter monopod.
Matthias, stands mostly inside the cameras' blindspot, but any overlap can be cloned out later.
|NoVR began as a side project, I suppose you could even say a hobby a few years back, with the idea to film some 360° POV video shots. With nothing existing on the market, I started to design, 3D print, build and mill my own RIGs. But also on the post-production side, there was still a lot to fettle and tinker. The latest techniques in stabilisation for my videos, were developed alongside this Saalbach MTB video. It was no 5-minute project because there were still a great many problems to solve on the way to the finished product. Of course, I have further exciting developments in the pipeline to shed weight and bring stunningly high resolution... watch this space!—Matthias Ortner, NoVR
| Cheers to a job well done at the Bergstadl mountain restaurant.
|People can watch this clip as a straight video, using their own VR goggles or with their smartphone and the 360° function. Of course at bike festivals and at Saalbach tourism we will also be equipped with real VR goggles. Stay tuned because we plan to bring you many more great 360° videos over the next few years—Wolfgang Quas, Saalbach
