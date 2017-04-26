360 degrees of Saalbach.

Our aim is to bring the experience of being immersed in the mountain landscape to the people at home and really show them how great it is to ride free at altitude! Our biggest hope is that people not so familiar with our kind of sport will then be motivated to come down to Saalbach and try it themselves. Mountain biking isn't all high-adrenaline, on the edge of danger kind of stuff; it has soul, it's all about fun and sharing the good times with friends. We want more beginners to get involved and that's exactly why we want to show off our great range of trails that are beginner friendly, but have enough features to keep much more advanced riders well-amused too - like the Hacklberg trail. Great adventures in the high alpine scenery, but without crazy risk factor! — Bernhard Niederseer, Saalbach