36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike

Nov 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We've previously spoken about DirtySixer, who make larger wheeled bikes for taller riders including LeBron James and last year Trek told us that they are also testing larger wheels (although they seem to have settled with just going to 32" for now). In fact, when you go digging there are actually quite a few companies building larger wheeled bikes including some who use titanium, but none have ever created a carbon frame until now.

The 36pollici bike was unveiled at Garda Bike Festival and is part of a three-model range that the brand is planning on producing. It is the brainchild of Bruno Vittorio who has been toying with the idea of 36ers since 2016. Even when Focus designed one for an April Fools joke he was not deterred and forged on inspired by the models coming out of the USA. Unfortunately, Bruno passed away in August 2021 so never got to see his dream come to life but his project has been carried on by his daughter Eleonora and a team of friends who work in bike production in Italy.

The front triangle is a monocoque with the stays bonded

While Eleonora works on creating the moulds and laminating the carbon in Brescia, the rest of the bike spec has been created in collaboration with a number of other Italian companies. Bright Racing Shocks provided the rigid fork. Some 36" mountain bikes do have suspension forks, such as the Truebike MTB, but 36pollici believes that the 36" wheel's angle of attack combined with high volume tyre and flex built into the BRS fork will be enough to smooth out.

The other Italian contribution comes from Braus Components who make the carbon wheels. One of the biggest drawbacks for the 36" design is the massive increase in rotational weight over a 29er. By building the first carbon 36er wheel, Braus was able to reduce the weight of a rim down to 460 grams per rim in the “lightened” version and about 680 grams in the standard version.

The wheels come from Braus components and are probably the lightest 36ers on the market.
Bright Racing Shocks designed the fork to have some built in flex.

While the rims are a big improvement, 36pollici is struggling to find appropriate tires for a 36er. The best models are designed for unicycles and they currently spec the VeeTire T-Monster 36x2.25 72TPI that weighs about 1400 grams per wheel. The bike is set up tubeless but if you were running innertubes, you would have to add around 325 grams on top of that. They are hoping that their collaboration with Braus will result in more tire manufacturers producing higher quality 36" tyres.

The curved seat tube allows the wheel to be brought inwards for shorter and stiffer stays but it does mean a dropper post can't be fitter. The bike is one size only but 36pollici says it will fit riders from 165 cm up to about 190 cm.

In total, the bike weight comes to 12 kg, or 26.5 lb, which isn't a heavyweight in the grand scheme of things but is about a 3kg or 6lb penalty over the lightest carbon fibre hardtails on the market. 36pollici will be hoping that the weight cost is overruled by the advantages of a 36" wheel that include more stability thanks to the “increased gyroscopic effect”, and more rollover than other mountain bike wheel sizes.

36pollici is also planning to release an aluminium/carbon version of the bike.

36pollici is hoping to begin selling the bike at the start of 2022, depending on supply chain issues, and will announce pricing then. Alongside the full carbon version, it is also creating a fully aluminum version and a bike with an aluminum front triangle and carbon stays. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


50 Comments

  • 22 0
 Article idea - go find all the comments from an early 29er article, and see how much they match up to everything here.
  • 2 0
 Well, scraping your butt with the rear wheel in descents probably was one of them, but I doubt 36" will leave you alone to the same extent as 29".
  • 4 2
 This is the single stupidest thing i have ever seen. Next rampage will be held on Mt. Everest
  • 1 0
 @jeroenk: Wait, nobody has told yet about the 36/29" mullet version that prevents your ass from what you said.
  • 21 0
 Could a 36 26 mullet be considered a penny farthing?
  • 1 0
 maybe they had it right back then. Seems to be the direction we're heading
  • 9 0
 I might not love the look of the bike, but I do love that it is a labor of love. Hats off Eleonora and Friends!
  • 4 0
 Frankly, I think this is nothing more than - ahead of it's time. To suggest that mountain bike speed peaks at 29" wheels would be naive. Clearly, the disadvangtages of larger wheels will be more and more noticeable the larger they are but we're definitely not at the upper limit yet in terms of going faster. I don't necessarily like this trend but see it as somewhat inevitable.
  • 7 0
 *throws old Park truing stand into trash
  • 2 0
 3kg heavier than the lightest hardtails, which also happen to have an extra kilo of suspension fork on the front. I'm enjoying the bonus of "more stability thanks to the increased gyroscopic effect" - maybe I'll whack some more slime in my wheels for the same effect..
  • 1 0
 I'd imagine they could get the weight down quite a bit if they could get a similar part spec to those very light 29ers. Not 6kg less, but maybe cut the difference in half?
  • 3 1
 I find it interesting that it is designed for riders 165-180cms, not 200cm and more. So for a downworthy enduro for 200cm+ one will have to add at least 5kgs.Maybe with a motor then?
  • 4 0
 That's a NO for me, dawg.
  • 2 0
 The proportions look wrong. They should go way longer wheelbase, lower and slacker so that it's the same proportions as an enduro, then maybe.
  • 3 1
 I can't wait to hear all the same arguments for 36in that we heard for 29ers in 2015 verbatim.
  • 3 0
 Who would want this? Looks about as fun as a road bike!
  • 1 0
 i think this could be tons of fun! in like a silly way, not in a functional way... something to take to a community awareness ride, or challenge your mates to cutty it without the tyres buzzing the frame.
  • 1 0
 Derailleur cabal: how are going to deal with this new supre drive situation...how about if we make wheels bigger, then derailleurs won't hit the floor? * Evil laughter*
  • 3 0
 36 is not enough, we need 40!
  • 2 0
 Well that escalated quickly.
  • 1 0
 Needs to be slacker and longer And there might be issues of a.. and b.... clearance
  • 2 1
 It looks like a different attack angle on the issue of ground clearance of 12spd drive trains, no?
  • 3 0
 True, but it's also a different attack angle of the tire to the rider's crotch.
  • 1 0
 This is only to shock us and prepare us for the 32" that would look normal compared to this.
  • 2 0
 you'll save a lot not needing to buy toilet paper
  • 1 0
 The bicycles of Bidet
Wha? dangit SIRI
I said, To-day
Now look what you’ve done
  • 2 0
 April?
  • 1 0
 that's gonna hurt if you lean back off the seat a little to much.
  • 4 4
 What the shit. Labor of love aside that is the fugliest monstrosity ever. I have an idea sell that crap to the e- bike crowd
  • 1 0
 How many shades of ugly does that come in. Just asking for a friend
  • 2 1
 All I can say: Mullet 36 -29 Let's go!
  • 1 1
 Nice, been riring my home made 36er's for 10 years now (Payaso) they ride and handle better than most people believe!
  • 1 0
 My old fashioned 29’er is now unridable. Must buy new shinny thing.
  • 1 0
 April's fool already? I miss the whole winter?
  • 1 0
 Hard pass on this one. And on 32" and 36" in general.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the new 29er pumptrack bike !
  • 1 0
 drifts a turn, tacos both wheels
  • 1 0
 stop!! stop right now please
  • 1 0
 10 more years and we will me mounting bikes like horses. All the way up.
  • 1 0
 Will there be a drop bar "spirit of gravel" model to follow?
  • 1 0
 Real life..??
  • 1 0
 What on earth?!
  • 1 0
 Eh?!
  • 1 0
 And so it begins
  • 1 1
 Well, at least it doesn't look shit!
  • 1 0
 No.
  • 1 0
 just no.
  • 1 0
 It begins.
  • 1 0
 No
  • 2 3
 I think its awesome looking!

