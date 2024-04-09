37.2% of Fans Watched 10+ Live Broadcast Races a Season - State of the Sport 2024

Survey Respondents Are Dedicated to Watching the Entire Season of Racing

Since DH left Red Bull I do not watch.

Used to be all live broadcasts but know dip in and out and don't subscribe for the whole season!

Used to be live, but now due to a major drop in quality and rise in cost I just watch highlights.

Used to be live broadcasts, but now I rely on media site recaps

Used to be live, now with WB broadcasting is only highlights

Used to watch every single race since Freecaster times. Now I don't watch any racing except the reports on Pinkbike or VitalMTB

Used to watch live broadcasts/replays, but highly unlikely this year. 2023 it was relatively affordable, but quality was questionable.

Used to watch now I can't so i watch hardline and limited youtube coverage uci dh

Used to watch on Red Bull TV but haven't since they lost coverage

Used to watch Red Bull channel

Warner Brothers has never heard of NZ so footage is no longer available in my country.

Don't do anymore because the current broadcaster put it behind a paywall.

Less than 2% of people were very satisfied with the 2023 race coverage

Worst year of MTB since I started following it in 2004.

Coverage was fine, commentary was rubbish (except Gwin who saved them!)

It wasn't as bad as I was expecting, commentary got better towards the end, but we still miss Rob.

It's fine.

Don’t know. Didn’t pay for it

GCN was great, I’m not too happy about MAX this year quite expensive

A few issues to sort after the start, but great coverage by the end of the season

It was poor. Semi-Finals take away from the sport. Announcers were not as good as in the past. New course markers were a positive.

Too expensive. Didn't purchase the whole season.

Good cameras, sh*t commentary

Poor, but hope it's work in progress.

it needs improvement. Feels like they don't really understand what the average MTB fan wants and is trying to make the sport fit their formula rather than adjusting their formula to fit the sport.

It improved over the course of the season. The English commentary was terrible, so we switched to German which was OK. When Gwin was in the booth we suffered through the other two guys' irrelevant comments to get some insight into Gwin's expertise and behind the scenes insight.

Commentary was lacking. I love Rob, but am not in the Rob or nothing camp. I think prioritizing experience in sport media of racing would be a first step, especially if you can pair that person with a former racer. I also felt the actual video coverage was not improved or delivered in an interesting way. If you are going to ask people to pay for a premium product, deliver a premium product.

I see potential - I believe some small tweaks in response to viewer feedback and bringing Rob Warner back in the commentary booth would be a huge improvement. Definitely continue having injured athletes as guest commentators.

We had 4055 people answer the first-ever State of the Sport Public Survey. While reading through the data below on viewing habits, it's worth noting that 96.2% of people who responded to the survey identify as male and the public response was mainly from North America, accounting for 62.9% of answers while we received 27.8% from Europe.A major change ahead of the 2023 season was that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) took over the reins of organization and coverage of the series from Red Bull. For viewers, this meant additional opportunities to watch live racing as the U23 XC races, Junior DH races and Elite DH semi-finals were now available to watch on YouTube, free of charge. While the additional coverage was well-received, the fact that the Elite finals in XC and Downhill are now only available to view on paid platforms as opposed to being broadcast for free on Red Bull TV, caused outrage.In the State of the Sport Public Survey, we tried to figure out how this has changed viewing habits and where people are getting their race coverage from. We also asked how many people are watching multiple disciplines and whether they're watching both men's and women's racing.An impressive 91.3% of people who answered the survey follow mountain bike racing. Furthermore, almost 80% of people surveyed said that they follow both women's and men's racing. A whopping 37.2% of you watch over ten live broadcast races a season and 66.9% watch five or more races a season. That means that over a third of people are watching every round in one discipline, and some are even watching more than just one discipline of racing.69.6% of people surveyed said that following race results was at least a moderate priority, with 28.5% saying that it was a high priority and 6.4% saying it's an essential priority.93.4% of people said they're interested in downhill racing, with the bulk of views going to the Elite Men's broadcast. 72.4% of fans said that they watch the Elite Men's broadcast, while 57.8% said they watch the Elite Women's broadcast. 19.7% said that they watch the Junior Men's racing and 13% said that they watch the Junior Women's racing. 26% of people responded to this question saying that they don't watch live race broadcasts.Despite the addition of semi-finals live coverage for free, only 8.4% of people said that they always watched it in 2023, with 15% saying that they often watched it and 31.4% of people saying that they never watched it.It's not all doom and gloom for enduro racing, with 77% of people saying that they are interested in enduro racing. In addition, 49% of people said that they would watch a live broadcast of enduro racing, suggesting that the discipline is still relevant despite cries that it is teetering on the edge of relevancy. A further 31.2% of people replied that they might watch it.It just seems that following live timing is not the preferred way of following racing, understandably, as 31.9% of people said that they never follow it, with a further third saying that they rarely follow it.It's just about an even split for how many people who answered the survey are interested in cross-country racing, with 52.1% saying they aren't interested in cross-country racing.Of the people who do follow XC racing, XCO is the favourite, with 79.8% saying it's their preferred style of XC racing to watch.Unlike downhill, there is a much more even split between the men's and women's content, with 58.4% of people saying they usually watch the Elite Men's XCO race and 55.3% saying that they usually watch the Elite Women's XCO race as well. Despite being free, less than 10% of people watched the U23 racing.61.4% of people said that they did not pay as much attention to racing this year as they did last year, with many citing the added cost of watching the live broadcast as the main reason behind why they weren't as interested in racing in 2023.Here's a sample of the comments from the "What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery's broadcast coverage?"Only 31.5% of survey respondents said that they paid for access to last year's World Cup coverage and only 8.4% of people said that they are "Very Likely" to pay for World Cup coverage this year and 13.7% said that are "Likely" to. Over 66.3% of people said that they were either "Unlikely" or "Very Unlikely" to pay for coverage.Over 80% of people who answered our survey said that they are following racers on social media. Racers often share story updates immediately following races and it's usually the first place they share breaking news stories. Overwhelmingly, people said that sponsors should rank a riders social media reach more highly than their traditional media reach.Interestingly, while people said that sponsors should rank the importance of social media reach more highly than that of traditional media, there were mixed results in what level of importance it should have for riders to maintain their income. 5.6% said that it should be a very important part of the package that they offer sponsors, while 14.1% of people said that it shouldn't be important at all. Most people fell somewhere in the middle, with 30.2% of people saying that it is important, 16.7% of people saying it's fairly important and 33.4% of people saying that it's slightly important.Luckily for us, 41.4% of people said that they watch the Pinkbike Photo Epics from races and 66.4% of people look at our results articles. Race highlights were the main way that people follow racing, with 70% of people watching them. However, almost the same amount of people, 69.7% of people, say that they watch the whole live broadcast/race replays as well. 35% of people said that they watch rider vlogs to stay in the loop with what is happening in the racing world. The survey allowed people to check multiple boxes when answering this question.