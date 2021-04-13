3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 13, 2021
by Brian Park  
Titanum's 3D printed pedal is crazy light, and works better than expected.

Ever since I started messing around with 3D printing, I see it everywhere. It's either Baader-Meinhof, or the algorithm just knows me really well at this point.

An industry friend of mine has been giving me a hard time with all the weird 3D printed stuff I've been checking out, suggesting that we're so spoiled for good, normal products these days. That's probably true, we've gotten used to the smooth taste of traditional manufacturing and engineering, and it sometimes takes depraved, sketchy stuff to pique my interest.

So yes, while some of the promises of additive manufacturing are a long ways from viability, there are a lot of cool things being experimented with right now. Here are a few of them.




Gamux 3D printed parts.
Would you ride a 3D printed direct mount stem?

GAMUX'S SPECIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

The hybrid design house/manufacturer/distributor from Switzerland has been busy. They have been dialling up selling their line of 3D printed tools, accessories, and small parts while putting in a lot of work bringing some bigger additive projects to market.

They're jumping right into the deep end, working on making a direct mount stem, brake levers, and more. For these products they use selective laser melting to achieve much higher strength than traditional "sausage print" consumer FDM setups.

Gamux 3D printed parts.
Garmin mount, stem spacer, & dork disk. I don't know much about their plastic parts, but the surface finishes are really, really good.

Gamux 3D printed parts.
Making a direct mount stem using additive manufacturing is a daunting task.
Gamux 3D printed parts.
Several iterations of brake lever prototypes.

On top of the projects they're working on, Gamux also now offers custom component design. While this is mostly aimed at the B2B side, the ability for additive manufacturing to scale means that even small companies with basic napkin sketches can access it.

More info at gamuxbikes.com.





TITANUM'S ULTRALIGHT 3D PRINTED TITANIUM CLIP-IN PEDALS

We covered Titanum's ultralight, 3D printed 'MyTi Ultra' pedals back in March, but I have a prototype set in my hands now. Titanum's design uses a leaf spring rather than a traditional clip-in mechanism, with the idea being that with fewer parts means fewer failure points and less weight. On my scale the pedals are a mindblowingly light 102g for the pair, and the cleats are lighter than standard SPD cleats as well at just 46g for the pair. Combined that's over 70g lighter than the most anemic road pedals out there. Wild.

The pedal bodies are 3D printed using Cold Metal Fusion (CMF). I'm sure someone smart will find one hundred ways I'm explaining this wrong, but as I understand it, cold metal fusion takes a bunch of titanium powder, and integrates it into a plastic "binding" material; the part gets printed into shape with lasers being shot through the powder bed at lower temperatures that only melt the plastic, and then the whole part gets sintered/heat treated to finish it. The advantage being there's only one high-heat process, and the tolerances are quite good. And it's titanium.

These pedals are still in the prototype stage and I haven't logged any real rides on them yet, but my first impressions after a few laps up and down the alley are that they feel less weird than I expected. There's not a lot of progression in the float, they feel pretty "on ice," like old Speedplays (to be fair, I haven't tried a Speedplay pedal in about 15 years). Clipping in feels confident and intuitive, and clipping out works just as you'd expect. Definitely a little harder to clip out of than a typical SPD, but not scary.

I was disappointed to see a lot of "pffff my SPDs are proven" comments in the original story about these pedals. I think that misses the point. There were lots of "my v-brakes are proven" comments too back when disc brakes made their way onto mountain bikes. And to be clear, this system almost certainly isn't an SPD-killer, but it's also not intended to be. It's a boutique, ultralight system that's early in its design. With additive manufacturing they'll be able to iterate much more quickly than traditional manufacturing methods, and I'm excited to see what Titanum can achieve with this project.

More info at titanum.bike.

Little fellas.
Their super-low stack height means some shoes require trimming.




Photo 76 Projects
Photos: 76 Projects.
Photo 76 Projects
Still cheaper than toner cartridges.

76 PROJECTS' NEW PRINTER

76 Projects make mounts for pretty much every possible combination of Garmin, GoPro, lights, etc. on almost any bike. They're all designed and 3D printed in the UK, and in my experience they do excellent work. I use one of their toptube mounts on my hardtail and it's been great.

They just announced on Instagram that they've bought a new HP Multijet Fusion printer. They must sell a boatload of 3D printed accessories, because those machines go for upwards of a quarter-million dollars. It'll be exciting to see the possibilities it opens up for 76 Projects.

In other news, they recently started shot-peening their 3D printed products, improving surface toughness and making them look better. They've also secured Canadian distribution through Mountain Exposure.

More info at 76projects.com.

A Garmin on a Cotic seems blasphemous, but it's my XC bike.




my dumb 3D prints
Here are the world's lightest full-size platform pedals. Are they sketchy? Yes. Have they broken after four reasonably punishing rides? Shockingly, no.

MY OWN SKETCHY EXPERIMENTS

My interest in additive tech kicked off over the winter when I got a Matterhackers Pulse XE 3D printer and started trying to make things. Some of them even work.

my dumb 3D prints
95mm wide by 120mm long.
my dumb 3D prints
Turns out you can make things really light when you don't have to achieve any safety standards.

my dumb 3D prints
I've increased their strength by printing them flat (see left above), but the first set hasn't broken yet so we'll see...

I designed these platform pedals using aluminum M3 hardware for pins (5mm sticking through on the outside pins, 4mm on the inside ones), and some titanium Nukeproof Sam Hill axles. The platform is 95mm wide by 120mm long, a decent amount longer than normal pedals. I offset the two sides slightly, built in a little ramp for rock strikes, and placed the pins roughly where you'd expect.

I'm sure someone with actual engineering skill could optimize them a lot, but they're literally the grippiest pedal I've ever used already. Honestly maybe too grippy. And I'm pretty sure that at 195g they're the lightest full size platform pedals in the world. Dangerholm, if you're willing to sign ten pages of waivers...

my dumb 3D prints
Being able to match the radius of my downtube was pretty satisfying.

On a less sketchy note, I'm really happy with this inline pump holder.

Pump holders that mount under your bottle cage make perfect sense and work well, but something about them being offset and on the side of the frame bothers me for no good reason. My Cotic SolarisMAX has about a hundred extra bottle mounts on the downtube, so I put two of them to good use and mounted my OneUp pump/tool inline. The way the pump snaps into place is super satisfying.

The ability for someone with zero formal engineering or CAD experience to be making functional parts after just a few late nights of figuring it out is one of the most exciting things about the technology. We won't living in a world where anyone can download and 3D print their own titanium pedals in the garage anytime soon, but we're already in a world where designing and producing your own spacers and mounts is way easier than you might think.




Alright, that's it for this round of additive manufacturing oddities. Since I'm dorking out super hard these days it probably won't be the last one of these. Sorry in advance!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Brakes Pedals Stems 76 Projects Gamux Titanum Brian Park


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
91256 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
65827 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
58461 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
57833 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
44356 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
44101 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
41024 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
39892 views

34 Comments

  • 13 0
 When can I get a 3d printed bike?
  • 8 3
 Review coming out tomorrow
  • 3 0
 2014

bikerumor.com/2014/01/28/empire-cycles-x-renishaw-worlds-first-3d-printed-complete-bicycle-frame
  • 5 0
 Looks like a (printing) Session.
  • 2 0
 What Atherton Bikes is doing is a great way to use the technology. We've been chatting to Tom Sturdy of Sturdy Cycles as well, he actually uses Element 22 for his lugs, the same 3D printer as the Titanum pedals.
  • 1 0
 www.athertonbikes.com
  • 2 0
 Just found out the other day Atherton bikes use 3d printed lugs. Pretty neat. www.athertonbikes.com/technology
  • 12 0
 Dangerholm would sand the pedals down to shave another 3 grams.
  • 5 0
 I'm sure you don't need the full threaded length going into the crank
  • 8 0
 somewhat related, is there a PB forum for "things I've printed for bikes", either forum or photos? Id love to connect with a community that does this. 2020 gave me expensive hobbies.
  • 1 0
 Commenting to keep updated on this thread. I just got a 3d printer and am keen to make mounting brackets for everything!
  • 1 0
 3D Printing sub reddit is really great!
  • 3 0
 I don't think I'll buy them, but I love that those titanium pedals exist. It's such a cool design. I am one of those people that has been running the same pair of xtr SPDs for almost a decade, and I love them, but I also love seeing new entries in this space because Shimano has been dominant for so long.
  • 6 0
 I need that one up pump mount!
  • 2 0
 I would buy a centerline pump mount in a heartbeat.
  • 3 0
 Check out Jank Components: jankcomponents.com
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: Amazing! Thanks for sharing!
  • 1 0
 @OneUpComponents - FYI
  • 1 0
 Editor, please release the CAD file!
  • 1 0
 @noone1223: the Jank one linked above will fit a lot more bikes than mine. Mine matches the downtube radius of my bike perfectly, but wouldn't be compatible with a lot of mountain bikes.

But if you want to try it, here ya go: www.dropbox.com/s/v2ll4uef3gt8opn/Cotic%20SolarisMAX%20-%20OneUp%20Inline%20Pump%20Holder.stl?dl=0
  • 3 1
 "Would you ride a 3D printed direct mount stem?"

That's the wrong question. Shouldn't matter how it's made, should matter if it can handle the job. The right question is:

"Do current additive manufacturing techniques yield the same strength (for whatever type of "strength" applies for that type of product) as existing manufacturing techniques?"

Or simply:

"Does it pass the same tests?"
  • 1 0
 DIS ^^^ Pretty sure if the technology that is being used in fighter jet engines and space rockets it is good enough for MTB. Metal SLS 3D printing aint the prints you're getting from Staples or the local maker space.
  • 1 0
 "& dork disk"

Isn't that a spacer to run smaller cassettes on normal freehubs?

(Which by the way, always seems kind of stupid. They pretty much used only on DH bikes, which usually have 150 or 157 hub spacing already, which means they're probably not swappable with trail bikes, so why not just make a wider hub shell with a shorter freehub, for better bracing angle and less asymmetry? Like e13 did...)

(yeah yeah Super Boost, but potential wheel swaps should not be a factor in building the strongest wheel for DH racing)
  • 4 0
 Interesting. Keep the articles coming.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark I have 3 prints of your accessory mount tube holder made up. Slightly modified a few parameters to try and optimize for strap width etc. Thanks for the design, looking forward to trying them out.
  • 1 0
 Awesome. I should probably update that file to have the option for regular ski straps as well.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: That's exactly what's been done with one of the pieces. I can see it being them most used of the 3.
  • 2 0
 Elegance from function, am I right?
  • 3 3
 HP makes 3d printers? Yikes, if the C size printer at my work is anything to judge by they probably shouldn't be making any type of printer!
  • 1 0
 This stuff makes the little figurine of Jesus with a raptor's head I 3d printed a whole lot less interesting Frown
  • 2 0
 ...but how cool would those pedals be with a Jesus-raptor head figurine sticking out the side?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I propose a 3d printed headstem with RaptorJesus as a Rolls Royce-esque hood ornament.
  • 1 1
 Sketchy 3D

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011835
Mobile Version of Website