3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021

Titanum's 3D printed pedal is crazy light, and works better than expected.

Would you ride a 3D printed direct mount stem?

GAMUX'S SPECIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Garmin mount, stem spacer, & dork disk. I don't know much about their plastic parts, but the surface finishes are really, really good.

Making a direct mount stem using additive manufacturing is a daunting task. Several iterations of brake lever prototypes.

TITANUM'S ULTRALIGHT 3D PRINTED TITANIUM CLIP-IN PEDALS

Little fellas. Their super-low stack height means some shoes require trimming.

76 PROJECTS' NEW PRINTER

A Garmin on a Cotic seems blasphemous, but it's my XC bike.

Here are the world's lightest full-size platform pedals. Are they sketchy? Yes. Have they broken after four reasonably punishing rides? Shockingly, no.

MY OWN SKETCHY EXPERIMENTS

95mm wide by 120mm long. Turns out you can make things really light when you don't have to achieve any safety standards.

I've increased their strength by printing them flat (see left above), but the first set hasn't broken yet so we'll see...

Being able to match the radius of my downtube was pretty satisfying.