3rd Annual Yeti Trans NZ Starts this Sunday

is prepared to deliver one of the finest enduro experiences on earth— where the cinematic scenery is unrivaled; the trails are hand-selected for being steep, deep and chock full of roots and rocks; and there is always cold beer waiting in the chilly bin at the end of the day. Multiply this by five, back-to-back days, with new adventures, quite literally, around each corner.
“This has been a very good, wet summer for trails on the South Island,” said Megan Rose, founder and event director of the Yeti Trans NZ
. “I am excited to add a new stage on day one that will produce the biggest grin factor of the day, on the hardest day of the week, which happens to be straight out of the gate.”
will be headquartered out of Craigieburn, a small community built into the rugged hillside of the Southern Alps. Riders will be whisked away to Queenstown, to race in and around the “Adventure Capital of the World” for the final three days.
“This may be the last time that we combine Craigieburn with Queenstown as paired locations for a 5-day enduro stage race,” Rose said. “But you’ll have to wait and see where we are headed next.”
will be represented by a melting pot of 14 countries, including 26 percent calling New Zealand home, 38 percent Australians, 15 percent Americans and the remaining 22 percent hailing from Singapore, Chile, Europe and Canada. Riders will have almost 130km of riding, 6120 m of climbing, 8008 m of descending (less climbing, more descending than last year) to make it to the finish line on March 2.
“I traveled to New Zealand for this race to capture the unmatched beauty of the country as a racer and behind the lens,” said Nate Hills (Dillon, Colo.), Open Men. “I have yet to explore this corner of the world and am excited to dive into new trails every day.”
Every year brings a completely new set of participants with fresh eyes for the tracks and scenery. “I am always jazzed up when people are stoked on the newness of an area,” said Ted Morton, Rose’s wingman for the week. “I am most excited for day four in Alexandra. You never know what Phil’s creative mind will have in store with the pink dots.”
collaborates with and donates to local clubs who support local trail building projects that in turn provide access to world-class riding. “Kiwis thrive on recreating in the outdoors, and all of the clubs, communities, and Department of Conservation (DOC) have been incredibly supportive of sharing their backyard,” Rose said.
Rose’s goal in growing the event is to reach more viewers around the world. “The event isn’t about bringing in a stacked field of Pros— it’s about the experience, the camaraderie, reveling in each day, watching the wildcard riders come into their element racing blind on the tracks, and sharing the stories.”
About Megan Rose— Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 14 years and organizing bike events for the past six years. She splits her time between British Columbia and New Zealand, running the Trans NZ and Trans BC. Over the past three years, Megan has personally raced in over 40 enduro races, timed over 68 days worth of enduro races, and personally organized 30 enduro races. Megan and her team look forward to bringing you the best of the best from all of these perspectives.
