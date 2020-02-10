4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020

Words and Photos: Samantha Saskia DugonIt takes some pretty special riders to hit the huge jumps at Darkfest but it takes some pretty special bikes too. Here are four of our favourites from some Fest first timers to one of the founders of the whole series.
Are there any other words to describe Nico Vink other than 'all-round mountain biking legend'? Well, we had a chat with the legend himself at Darkfest and, despite already being over here for a month building the course with Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela, he's still hyped to be here and hitting the jumps all day, every day.
One of the interesting things we came across on Vink's bike was his speedometer, usually a piece of kit that you'd see mounted on a road bike, yet here was one mounted on a bike belonging to one of freerides biggest riders, check out why below.
|For Darkfest I’m running Ohlins suspension front and rear. Ohlins gives me specific tunes, just a lot firmer and slower rebound, just to be able to deal with the big impacts on the big jumps. Slow rebound to not get bucked in the takeoffs or when I case a jump and get bucked. I've got an SB1 singlespeed kit on for Darkfest, I don’t always run that, for example when I ride bike park I usually just run the Hope cassette with a SRAM 7-speed derailleur.—Nico Vink
|For years we’ve been just kind of guessing speeds, angles and everything and now we're just starting to measure more, to have more knowledge and a reference to go to when we're building more stuff in the future to have the exact speeds and angles and height. I just do a couple of runs with the speedo just to see how fast we're going on what jumps, it's a great way to gauge what we need to do for new builds in the future.—Nico Vink
After his first taste of the Fest Series events last year at Loosefest, Kaos Seagrave is back for more, but this time in sunny South Africa for Darkfest 2020. His first event since the FMD's move from Transition to Canyon frames and he's started off with a bang with a fluro pink custom frame. This is a standard Sender, not the prototype we've seen teased around the internet, but there are still plenty of cool details to check out here.
|I love the new bike, it's got a rad pink paintjob, what more could I want?—Kaos Seagrave
|It's so sick to be here and ride with the Fest boys, it's a big hype watching everyone sending it!—Kaos Seagrave
As Spanish rider Bienvenido Aguado makes his debut appearance at a fest series event, we got the low down on his YT Tues CF Pro and what his experience of Darkfest has been so far.
|It's such a dream to be here! I've been dreaming about this for like 3 years, I just told Sam (Reynolds) that one day I want to be there and it looks like he was pretty stoked to have me here for this year's Darkfest. I'm enjoying every second and trying to be smart and not hurt myself so I can ride all day.—Bienvenido Aguado
New bike and first Darkfest, it’s a big year for Norwegian downhiller Brage Vestavik. Back aboard a GT Fury for 2020, we caught up with him in Stellenbosch to check out his new rig and see how he’s getting on with the course.
How was it arriving in Stellenbosch for the first time?
|Just being in South Africa is pretty cool! It’s a pretty mad place, I didn’t think I’d be able to come here so I’m thrilled to be here. It took 28 hours and 3 planes, but worth it for sure! We then had the first session straight off the plane and straight into it that was pretty crazy!—Brage Vestavik
Do you have any goals for this year's course?
I would say my main goal is to just get through the course, I will be pretty stoked just to do some riding with these boys and flow through the jumps.—Brage Vestavik
Is there anything on the track that you find particularly intimidating?
|The last two jumps are pretty scary, the Rocket Launchers. I’ve been thinking a lot about them, seeing videos of them being built and I was pretty stoked to have gotten through them, I think it’s the biggest hit I’ve ever done. You're going so fast into it and the lip is so steep, it feels like you’re going up off of a wall, but yeah, it’s probably the sickest feeling I’ve ever had on a bike.—Brage Vestavik
What did it feel like when you got the invite to come?
|I was pretty nervous, to be honest! I’ve been thinking about it a lot when trying to sleep, I was just so hyped. It’s so cool to be riding with all the big legends too, to be riding with the ones I was looking up to and watching videos of when I was really small is insane.—Brage Vestavik
