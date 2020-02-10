4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020

Words and Photos: Samantha Saskia Dugon

We're all so used to seeing Vink on a Gambler but he's signed with Bellingham-based Transition for the foreseeable future. He's already looking right at home with his Ohlins equipped TR11

Transition TR11 Details

Frame: Transition TR11, Medium

Shock: Ohlins

Fork: Ohlins

Wheels: Hope Pro 4, chrome with Hope Fortress 30mm rims, matte grey decals

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, approximately 36psi

Drivetrain: SB1 Singlespeed kit, Hope Evo Cranks with 36t narrow wide chainring

Brakes: Hope V4, 203mm rotors front and rear, chrome

Cockpit: Hope Direct Mount stem, Signature Vink bars with 48mm high rise and 9 degree back sweep fitted with signature Reverse Vink grips.

Pedals: Hope F20

Saddle Reverse components saddle and seatpost



For Darkfest I’m running Ohlins suspension front and rear. Ohlins gives me specific tunes, just a lot firmer and slower rebound, just to be able to deal with the big impacts on the big jumps. Slow rebound to not get bucked in the takeoffs or when I case a jump and get bucked. I've got an SB1 singlespeed kit on for Darkfest, I don’t always run that, for example when I ride bike park I usually just run the Hope cassette with a SRAM 7-speed derailleur. — Nico Vink

Hope's F20 Pedals Hope V4 brakes to cope with the super-high speeds at the Darkfest course.

For years we’ve been just kind of guessing speeds, angles and everything and now we're just starting to measure more, to have more knowledge and a reference to go to when we're building more stuff in the future to have the exact speeds and angles and height. I just do a couple of runs with the speedo just to see how fast we're going on what jumps, it's a great way to gauge what we need to do for new builds in the future. — Nico Vink

Ohlins set up Vink's suspension for him with a custom tune so he's actually not 100% sure of his pressures or spring weight. What he does know is that it works perfectly fine on Darkfest's huge hits. Cockpit complete with a Jordie Lunn sticker

Forever - Jordie Lunn

Kaos in full-flamingo mode. South African dust is till on the chainring from the morning's sends.

I love the new bike, it's got a rad pink paintjob, what more could I want? — Kaos Seagrave

Canyon Sender Details

Frame: Canyon Sender

Shock: Fox Float X2, max volume spacers, 300psi

Fork: Fox 40, max volume spacers, 80psi

Wheels: DT Swiss: 240 hub and 511 rim, 27.5" front and rear, Peatys valves

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary custom G-Up tires

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Cockpit: Renthal 45mm stem and Renthal Fatbar cut to 760mm, 31.8mm clamp, Ergon GD1 grips

Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp large

Saddle Ergon SMD2

Mudguard MarshGuard

It's so sick to be here and ride with the Fest boys, it's a big hype watching everyone sending it! — Kaos Seagrave

Schwalbe Magic Mary G-Up with pink Peaty's valves. Kaos normally runs about 26psi in his tires.

The chainstay is slammed into the short setting with 27.5" wheels front and rear for Darkfest. DT Swiss 240 hub

The G-Up Crew decals are custom for Kaos

You couldn't miss this bike from any angle It's even complete with matching MarshGuard mudguard

YT Tues Details

Frame: YT Tues CF Pro Race, Small

Shock: Fox Float X2, either 3 or 4 tokens with 260 psi

Fork: Fox Factory 40, 6 tokens with 85psi

Wheels: Spank Vibracore 350

Tires: MSC Hotseat 2.40, 36psi

Drivetrain: SB1 Singlespeed kit with 13t sprocket

Brakes: Front: Sram Code SC, Rear: Magura HC3

Cockpit: Spank M4 Stem, Spank Vibrocore Spike 800mm, 15mm rise, Sensus Grips

Pedals: Spank Oozy

Mudguard All Mountain Style mudguard with Happy Riding collab design



It's such a dream to be here! I've been dreaming about this for like 3 years, I just told Sam (Reynolds) that one day I want to be there and it looks like he was pretty stoked to have me here for this year's Darkfest. I'm enjoying every second and trying to be smart and not hurt myself so I can ride all day. — Bienvenido Aguado

Bienve has custom top tube graphics on his Tues

Spank Vibrocore 350 Wheels All Mountain Style, Happy Ridings Mudguard

Bienve's frame may not have survived Ramage but his custom link did and made it onto his latest build. MSC Hotseat Tires

How was it arriving in Stellenbosch for the first time?

Just being in South Africa is pretty cool! It’s a pretty mad place, I didn’t think I’d be able to come here so I’m thrilled to be here. It took 28 hours and 3 planes, but worth it for sure! We then had the first session straight off the plane and straight into it that was pretty crazy! — Brage Vestavik

Brage and his fresh GT Fury only 3 rides old Fox 40s maxed out on the front with a Burgtec cockpit coupled with a Shimano Saint drivetrain

Do you have any goals for this year's course?

I would say my main goal is to just get through the course, I will be pretty stoked just to do some riding with these boys and flow through the jumps. — Brage Vestavik

SDG Patriot Sensus I-Beam saddle with SDG Alloy I-Beam Seatpost Crankbrothers Stamp 7 pedals

Is there anything on the track that you find particularly intimidating?

The last two jumps are pretty scary, the Rocket Launchers. I’ve been thinking a lot about them, seeing videos of them being built and I was pretty stoked to have gotten through them, I think it’s the biggest hit I’ve ever done. You're going so fast into it and the lip is so steep, it feels like you’re going up off of a wall, but yeah, it’s probably the sickest feeling I’ve ever had on a bike. — Brage Vestavik

Back on Burgtec with the Burgtec Bartender Pro Grips

What did it feel like when you got the invite to come?