4 Brand New Kits from Fox for Fall - Pond Beaver 2020

Fox apparel is well-known for big, bold logos and bright race-inspired designs, but the Fall 2020 collection offers some more muted trail-inspired "Emerald" and "Pine" green tones, in addition to the flashy logoed apparel you're used to.
For Fall 2020, Fox has a wide range of apparel for all weather conditions that is divided into three collections: Defend, Ranger and Flexair. The Defend collection is designed for durability, the Ranger collection is designed for versatility, and the Flexair collection is designed for breathable mobility.
In addition, the three collections are further divided into three weather protections to specify the use: Fire, Wind, and Water. You'll find Polartec Alpha insulation in the Fire apparel, Polartec Neoshell for impermeability in the Water apparel, and packable lightweight shells in the Wind apparel.Ranger 3L Water Pant + Ranger 2.5L Water Jacket + Defend LS Jersey + Ranger Fire Gloves
A versatile, waterproof kit for those days when you head out in abysmal conditions. The Ranger 3L Water Pant ($174.95 USD) is an all-mountain pant designed for wet conditions with a fully seamed interior, waterproof, windproof and breathable fabric with a DWR finish to shed moisture, dirt and debris. The 3L stands for three layers, meaning there is a waterproof/breathable membrane that is laminated between an outer (face) fabric and a protective inner layer. They have a ratchet closure system, a tapered leg fit built for pedaling, and come in Black or Emerald in sizes 29-40.
The Ranger 2.5L Water Jacket ($109.95 USD) is a fully seam-sealed rain shell. The 2.5 layer fabric provides all-weather performance via a waterproof breathable membrane on the underside of the outer fabric. The half layer is a coating which provides comfort next to skin and protects the membrane from being damaged by sweat or contact with the body. The main zipper and the two zippered front hand pockets don't have waterproof zippers, but they are covered in waterproof material. Other features include a draw cord that cinches at the waist, elastic cuffs, and a hood fits over most helmets.
Keeping with the green theme is the Defend LS Jersey ($69.95) which uses TruDri fabrics to help move sweat away from your body and keep you dry. It comes in either Emerald or Black in sizes Small through XXL.
Rainy weather often means cold temperatures, which is where the Ranger Fire Gloves ($35.95 USD) come in. They keep your hands warm and dry on the handlebars with a water-resistant Ax Suede palm, silicone grippers on the thumb and fingers, and a rushed fleece interior. There's also a nose wipe on the thumb and conductive threads in thumb and index finger for touchscreen compatibility.
Defend Pro Water Short + Defend Wind Jacket + Flexair Zip SS Jersey + Ranger Glove
For those chilly fall mornings when there are puddles on the ground but then it warms up and you need to pack away your jacket. The Defend Pro Water Short ($129.95 USD) is surprisingly light weight for a three-layer waterproof short, with fully taped seams and waterproof zippers. There's a ratchet at the waist to keep them secure and a laser cut slit just below the knee means they should fit most knee pads.
The Defend Wind Jacket ($69.95 USD) is a packable, lightweight, water-resistant jacket designed for changeable conditions. While it prioritizes wind protection, it does have a Durable Water Repellent finish to shed moisture and dirt. It packs into its interior pocket for when you want to stow it away. You can go with high-vis yellow if you ride on the road to get to the trails, or the more muted black or pewter if you want a more understated look. All colours have reflective logos and come in sizes Small through XXL.
When it warms up, you can pull off the Defend Wind Jacket and stash it in the rear pocket on the Flexair Zip SS Jersey ($69.95 USD). As a part of the Flexair collection, it's made out of breathable material for hot days and there's also a low profile center front zipper for additional ventilation.
The Ranger Glove is Fox's best selling glove and, for a reasonable $25.95 USD, it comes with touch screen compatible digits, an adjustable velcro cuff, and an absorbent micro-suede thumb. It comes in five colours and five sizes. There's also a gel version for $35.95 USD if that's more comfortable for you.
The Defend Wind Jacket fits in the palm of your hand, or the pocket of the Flexair Zip SS Jersey.
Ranger Pant + Ranger 3L Water Jacket + Defend Glove
The Ranger pant costs less than many shorts at $99.99 USD and uses in a lightweight technical stretch fabric despite its casual appearance. There's a snap closure on these instead of the ratchet closure and while the two pockets at the waist don't have zippers, there's a hidden zippered pocket that is perfect for a phone on the left side.
When you need a serious jacket to protect you against the elements and aren't worried about having to stuff it in a pocket or a backpack, the Ranger 3L Water Jacket ($199.95 USD) comes in. It's thicker than the Ranger 2.5L jacket, and with fully taped seams and waterproof zippers, the construction is more polished and durable. There are front hand pockets in addition to the side pockets for extra storage and here's a draw string at the waist to cinch the jacket tight around your middle as well as a draw cord on the hood to secure it over your helmet.
The Defend Glove ($35.95 USD) has a 4-way stretch polyester construction, performations for added airflow on the palm, and rubber grippers on the fingers. It comes in Dark Purple (pictured) or Black.
Ranger Short + Ranger LS Foxhead Jersey + Defend D30 Gloves
It's not always pouring rain and cold in the fall. Sometimes you get to wear shorts and a long-sleeve jersey. The Ranger Short ($89.95 USD) uses a ripstop fabric coated with DWR on the exterior and comes with a removable liner with dual density chamois. The waist can be cinched using the goggle-strap inspired waistband and there's a zippered pocket in addition to three unzippered pockets to store all your ride snacks and your phone. It comes in Blood Orange (pictured), Black, Dirt and Pewter in sizes 28 through 40.
The Ranger LS Fox Head Jersey ($59.95 USD) uses TruDri fabrics move sweat away from the body. The 100% polyester jersey has mesh-like lighter fabric in high-sweat areas on the back and chest. It comes in five sizes and four colours, including Dark Purple, Black, Blue Steel (pictured here) and Steel Grey.
The Defend D30 Gloves ($49.95 USD) have D30 foam on the knuckles for protection. They are touch screen compatible and use a velcro adjustment strap to stay secure.
Helmets
There aren't any new helmet models from Fox, with the Speedframe Pro being the newest addition, introduced in February
of this year, but there are some new colours in the line. The Rampage Pro Carbon ($499.95 USD) now comes in Daiz Pine, the Dropframe Pro ($199.95 USD) gets a Pine version and a Day Glo Yellow version, the Speedframe Pro ($159.95 USD) gets a Pine model, and the Proframe ($259.95 USD) now comes in a "Quo Pewter" silver and gray model.
See the entire fall line at foxracing.com
13 Comments
I have two current Ranger longsleeves and they fit great. Arms aren’t as long as in the picture while standing but not too short while on the bike either.
184cm, size L, normal to short-ish arms.
Post a Comment