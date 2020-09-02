4 Brand New Kits from Fox for Fall - Pond Beaver 2020

Ranger 3L Water Pant + Ranger 2.5L Water Jacket + Defend LS Jersey + Ranger Fire Gloves

Green [waterproof] machine.

Ranger 2.5L jacket has a hood that fits over your helmet. Mesh perforated Defend LS Jersey keeps you cool underneath your rainjacket.

Zippers are covered from the elements on the $109.95 USD Ranger 2.5L Jacket. Nothing worse than cold hands. That's where the Ranger Fire gloves come in...

Defend Pro Water Short + Defend Wind Jacket + Flexair Zip SS Jersey + Ranger Glove

It's easy to mistake thre Defend Pro Water Short for a regular short.

The Defend Wind Jacket fits in the palm of your hand, or the pocket of the Flexair Zip SS Jersey.

"Defy" all riding conditions with the Defend Pro Water Short. Fox's best-selling glove.

Ranger Pant + Ranger 3L Water Jacket + Defend Glove

Bold accent colours on the Ranger 3L Water Jacket.

Zippered phone pocket on the casual-looking Ranger Pant. Waterproof zippers on the Ranger 3L Water Jacket.

The enormous hood has a draw cord to tighten it over your helmet. The Defend gloves comes in Dark Purple or Black.

Ranger Short + Ranger LS Foxhead Jersey + Defend D30 Gloves

All eyes on you with this extra bright "Blood Orange" and "Blue Steel" combo.

Lighter fabric in high-sweat areas on the back and chest. A button instead of a ratchet on the Ranger Short.

Non-zippered pocket for easy access. No logos on the back.

Helmets

From left to right - Dropframe Pro, Proframe, Rampage Pro Frame, Speedframe.

Fox Proframe Quo Pewter details. Rampage Pro carbon in Daiz Pine.