4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020

Darren Mabbott's Yeti SB100
When a conversation at Silverfish's 20th birthday led to Managing Director Darren Mabbott signing up for the BC Bike Race, the pressure was on to get ready for one of the toughest test in mountain biking. After trying out an SB130 at first he decided that the SB100 would be the better race bike allowing him to go faster without too many compromises. To help keep him motivated, Silverfish made him this faithful recreation of a Yeti ARC hardtail.
Firstly they had both the frame and fork custom painted by FatCreations in the style of the 1992 bike then he went out and found a whole collection of purple parts to complete the look. With Sram AXS, Chris King and Race Face kit, they haven't cut any corners in putting this bike together. No pressure Darren!
No expense has been spared for this dream build
How do you recreate an early 90s bike? Make everything purple, of course. Even the Fox Transfer dropper post has been anodised to match the original.
Nukeproof Reactor
When Nukeproof announced the new Reactor trail bike, it was only going to be a matter of time before we saw a throwback homage to the 1995 original. Nothing has been spared for the spec with Rockshox providing the suspension duties and the latest DH tires from Michelin
fitted to add to the retro look.
The retro graphics look so good against the red paintwork.
Ben Deakin's DMR Sled
Next up is the camouflaged DMR Sled which doesn't do a great job of hiding itself amongst the halls of the Core Bike Show. The bike is an homage to Ben's days in the Royal Marines and is complete with a dog tag headtube badge. Ben now has a complete fleet of custom bikes after being reunited with his Miami Vice bike that got stolen in December.
'The Deakinator' gets his own custom head badge which is hidden among a sea of camo
TRP brakes front and rear and a custom mudguard, with camo of course
Does anybody know Ben's catchphrase?
Magura's UK/German Collaboration
Hidden away on the Magura stand was this custom painted Ibis Mojo HDR with a mix of German and UK parts. Although mostly acting as a model for the latest parts from the German brand it's definitely one of the more unique looking bikes at the show and it's great to see them handpicking some quality kit from some smaller UK manufacturers to complete the build.
Mounted to the Ride Works stem are the titanium Rust Components bars, with added Magura logos
The bike is fitted with Magura's electronic dropper post and suspension.
