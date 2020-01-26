4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020

Jan 26, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Darren Mabbott's Yeti SB100

When a conversation at Silverfish's 20th birthday led to Managing Director Darren Mabbott signing up for the BC Bike Race, the pressure was on to get ready for one of the toughest test in mountain biking. After trying out an SB130 at first he decided that the SB100 would be the better race bike allowing him to go faster without too many compromises. To help keep him motivated, Silverfish made him this faithful recreation of a Yeti ARC hardtail.

Firstly they had both the frame and fork custom painted by FatCreations in the style of the 1992 bike then he went out and found a whole collection of purple parts to complete the look. With Sram AXS, Chris King and Race Face kit, they haven't cut any corners in putting this bike together. No pressure Darren!

This 1992 bike was the inspiration for Darren's custom build. Strangely, the Tioga Disk Drive was left off his modern build.

This is not a sticker but painted in incredible detail.

No expense has been spared for this dream build

Darren makes the most of the newly expanded range of colours from RaceFace
This is one of the original Ringle bottle cages taken off the 1992 Yeti ARC



How do you recreate an early 90s bike? Make everything purple, of course. Even the Fox Transfer dropper post has been anodised to match the original.


Nukeproof Reactor

When Nukeproof announced the new Reactor trail bike, it was only going to be a matter of time before we saw a throwback homage to the 1995 original. Nothing has been spared for the spec with Rockshox providing the suspension duties and the latest DH tires from Michelin fitted to add to the retro look.


The retro graphics look so good against the red paintwork.

Not only is this a throwback to the original reactor but 2020 marks 30 years of Nukeproof.

Thanks to the latest products in the Rockshox range it wasn't hard to get a matching red coil.



Ben Deakin's DMR Sled
Apparently there's a bike in this picture... let us know if you spot it.

Next up is the camouflaged DMR Sled which doesn't do a great job of hiding itself amongst the halls of the Core Bike Show. The bike is an homage to Ben's days in the Royal Marines and is complete with a dog tag headtube badge. Ben now has a complete fleet of custom bikes after being reunited with his Miami Vice bike that got stolen in December.

'The Deakinator' gets his own custom head badge which is hidden among a sea of camo


TRP brakes front and rear and a custom mudguard, with camo of course


Does anybody know Ben's catchphrase?


Magura's UK/German Collaboration

Hidden away on the Magura stand was this custom painted Ibis Mojo HDR with a mix of German and UK parts. Although mostly acting as a model for the latest parts from the German brand it's definitely one of the more unique looking bikes at the show and it's great to see them handpicking some quality kit from some smaller UK manufacturers to complete the build.


Mounted to the Ride Works stem are the titanium Rust Components bars, with added Magura logos

The bike is fitted with Magura's electronic dropper post and suspension.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Dmr Ibis Nukeproof Yeti Ben Deakin


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
75107 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
61163 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
56826 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
53187 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
50280 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
42291 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
41629 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
38792 views

18 Comments

  • 7 0
 "the original Ringle bottle cages taken off the 1992 Yeti ARC" ...this is a very strong message to the industry that they have forgotten to introduce a new bottle cage mounting standard in almost 30 years!! Come on, add it on the to do list! You can make it! There is like only a few things left! I can only think of Derailleur thread, pedal thread,grip inside diameter and nipple sizes.
  • 7 0
 For anyone interested, Gee Milner did a build video for that 1992 Yeti ARC on YouTube. That Nukeproof looks amazing.
  • 3 0
 That Yeti.....boom! I had one of those Ringle water bottle cages back in the day (yes I am old). It looked cook, but not the most convenient cage getting bottle in and out of without looking. The Reactor looks good with that coil, I just ordered a new Reactor frame, should be here this week. I may get a coil shock as well and see how it rides on that bike.
  • 2 0
 ** Looked Cool** not 'cook'. haha..oops.
  • 2 0
 @bman33: I thought 'cook' was some phrase the cool kids were using back in 92'. Wink
  • 1 0
 That Reactor looks way better looking than the Mega because of its clean lines, shock being mounted parallel to the top tube freeing up space in the middle for who knows what. If Nukeproof does the same design on the Mega, they might sell a bit more.
  • 2 0
 Anyone knows what happened to the PB article about the new Nukeproof components at Core Bike??
  • 1 0
 We weren't given all the details on the new pedal today so we thought it was fairer to wait until the product manager comes to the show tomorrow to give us a full run down. It should be back up by mid-morning tomorrow with more info.
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: thanks for the heads-up. Agree that the original text was a bit shallow on details
  • 1 0
 Headset spacer on the Yeti not straight, minus 1 million cool points. Also, never noticed how stupid the headtube cable routing fiasco on that Yeti frame is.
  • 1 0
 The Magura suspension better deliver some great performance with those dated looks. And the color choice on that bike really pales in comparison to the other ones shown here.
  • 2 0
 Goddamn, absolutely drool-worthy SB100, right down to those CK axles.
  • 2 0
 Can we get a review sometime of the Magura fork?
  • 1 0
 The big news is that Deaks got his Pivot back, best news of the year so far.
  • 1 0
 If you want to recreate a 90s bike it needs to have 26" wheels.
  • 1 0
 What's the mudguard on deaks rig??
  • 1 0
 That Reactor looks Mega!
  • 1 0
 Oi Oi.. roll it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010699
Mobile Version of Website