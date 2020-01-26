4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020

Darren Mabbott's Yeti SB100

This 1992 bike was the inspiration for Darren's custom build. Strangely, the Tioga Disk Drive was left off his modern build.

This is not a sticker but painted in incredible detail.

No expense has been spared for this dream build

Darren makes the most of the newly expanded range of colours from RaceFace This is one of the original Ringle bottle cages taken off the 1992 Yeti ARC

How do you recreate an early 90s bike? Make everything purple, of course. Even the Fox Transfer dropper post has been anodised to match the original.

Nukeproof Reactor

The retro graphics look so good against the red paintwork.

Not only is this a throwback to the original reactor but 2020 marks 30 years of Nukeproof.

Thanks to the latest products in the Rockshox range it wasn't hard to get a matching red coil.

Ben Deakin's DMR Sled

Apparently there's a bike in this picture... let us know if you spot it.

'The Deakinator' gets his own custom head badge which is hidden among a sea of camo

TRP brakes front and rear and a custom mudguard, with camo of course

Does anybody know Ben's catchphrase?

Magura's UK/German Collaboration

Mounted to the Ride Works stem are the titanium Rust Components bars, with added Magura logos

The bike is fitted with Magura's electronic dropper post and suspension.