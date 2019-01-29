4 Hardcore Hardtails - Core Bike 2019

A British trade show means one thing, a glut of hardcore hardtails. The Brits have a love of rigid rear ends, and there was no shortage of options on offer at Core this year.
The original hardcore hardtails were designed to keep the fun characteristics of a dirt jump bike in a package capable of smashing harder trails than traditional XC hardtails. Hardcore hardtails of the past offered 160mm or more of travel (some even fitted dual crown forks) but 150mm seems to be about the maximum travel nowadays - any bigger and the geometry fluctuations make them too difficult to ride. Here are four of the most interesting we found at Core.Lynskey Bootleg
US based Ti frame builders Lysnkey teamed up with UK distro Hotlines for this hardcore hardtail with a sprinkling of British attitude. Based around a 140-150mm fork with a 64° head angle, it's the most aggressive bike here, but also the most expensive at £1,600 for the frame alone. The bike is for 27.5inch wheels and can apparently be built up as a light weight trail bike but this red themed, aggro build is also a cracker.
Wheel SizeIdentiti AKA
27.5"Recommended fork
140-150mmHead angle
64°Price
£1,600 (frame)Website hotlines-uk.com
The Identiti AKA enters its second generation in 2019 with the option to run it as a 140mm 27.5 bike or a 120mm 29er. The geometry was based on Identiti's Mettle enduro bike and the Adjustable Drop Out System means that the angles stay pretty consistent between wheel sizes. The same system also allows the bike to be easily run as a singlespeed.
Wheel SizeRagley Big Al
29" or 27.5"Recommended fork
120mm or 140mmHead angle
64.7˚ or 64.5°Price
£499.99 (frame), full builds also availableWebsite identitibikes.com
Ragley relaunched after a year's hiatus at Core
and brought along this new platform. The Big Al was designed to bring the hardcore geometry to a more affordable price point, nudging in at under a grand for a complete bike. Based around a 130mm fork, it shares the geometry of Ragley's Big Wig but with a more price conscious spec and a lighter alloy frame.
It's great to see Ragley back in action after a year away
Wheel SizeNS Eccentric Alu 29
29"Recommended fork
130mmHead angle
65˚StaticPrice
£999.99 (complete), £299.99 (frame) Website ragleybikes.com
NS offers the Eccentric in both steel and alloy, we got our hands on the alloy version here at Core. It's another great value bike, coming in at under £1,500.
Wheel Size
29"Recommended fork
140mmHead angle
65°Price
£1,450Website ns-bikes.com
Change the welding jigs and add another 20mm to those Suntour forks and you have great handling bikes for $500 or less... Is it really that difficult?
PS.... That Identiti = n+1
It's a real shame, Lynskey frames are beautiful, but they need to move forward with modern geometry, short and tall with a slack head angle just isn't desireable any longer.
