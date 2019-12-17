4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test

Dec 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Our friends over at Cycling Tips embarked on a mammoth test this past year to find the best bicycle chain going. They worked with Adam Kerin of Zero Friction Cycling, who spent 3,000 hours and over AU$15,000 of his own money, using a motorised Tacx Neo torture rack and precision measurements to determine the most durable and efficient chains.

Of course, chains matter a lot more to road bikers, where every lost watt can mean big losses over the course of a long ride, but there's plenty us mountain bikers can take away from this too, especially as some mountain bike chains got put through the wringer along with the road chains too.

We'd recommend reading the whole test, which can be found here, but if you just want to get to the meat of it, here are the four key takeaways.

There are clear differences between chain brands

A sample of the chains tested. Credit: Cycling Tips

Is a chain just a chain? Apparently not, according to this investigation. Cycling Tips found a range of up to 4 watts in power difference between the most (Shimano 11-speed) and least efficient (SRAM Eagle X01) chain. Bear in mind this is just from one part of the drivetrain and SRAM claim that efficiency testing is only valid if it is carried out over the whole drivetrain, and they believe that their whole drivetrains perform comparably to the competition. However, 4 watts is a fairly substantial gulf, especially if efficiency is your ultimate aim.

There was also a huge difference in the durability of the chains tested. Cycling Tips believe you could get thousands of kilometers more use out of the most durable (SRAM XX1) than the least durable (KMC X11E). According to Adam Kerin, “SRAM claim the world’s longest-lasting chain with their XX1, and they are not kidding. Both the X01 and XX1 chains were so far ahead of any other chain from a pure elongation wear measure that I had to re-run the tests. The results were basically identical. Their longevity is phenomenal.”

More cogs=more durability

Shimano XTR M9100 review

The test found that the more cogs a chain is designed to operate over, the more durable it is. This may go against conventional wisdom that older 8-, 9- and even 10-speed systems offer wider cog widths, which provide increased surface area with the chain and should make them more durable. However, the opposite was true here

The reasoning for this is less clear, but certain materials have improved, manufacturing processes have become refined, and new low-friction coatings have been added. Similarly, the chain designs themselves have changed, and where 8- and even 9-speed chains would see the inner links turn solely on the connecting pins, newer chains typically see these forces shared across the pins and specifically stamped plates, too.

Your lubricant is as important as your chain

The special brew lube being applied. Credit: Cycling Tips

The chains were tested with a purposefully gritty lubricant to accelerate the chain wear in the test. This showed that, no matter how durable a chain is, the lubricant you use will play the most critical role in drivetrain durability. Kerin apparently ground down an endless number of chainrings and cassettes with any chain that made it past the 2,500km mark, effectively destroying the rest of the drivetrain before it failed. As always, run a good lube and keep your drivetrain clean – that’s the real trick to getting the most value and performance from your drivetrain components.

Most brands offer good options

Credit: Cycling Tips.

One of the main takeaways from the study is that there is probably nothing wrong with the stock set up you're likely to already be running. Shimano chains are seemingly the most efficient on the market while also offering decent durability. SRAM chains were not quite as efficient in this test, but their durability scores them big points and should help them survive mountain biking all year round in even the worst conditions. If you're running a stock chain at the moment, don't rush out to change it, it's probably doing its job just fine.

Read the full Cycling Tips investigation here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Drivetrains


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
80265 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
63983 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
55305 views
Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill
52354 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
49719 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
38225 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
38144 views
Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
31381 views

37 Comments

  • 56 1
 So in the end, I conclude that you should pick a chain brand and be a dick about it.
  • 11 1
 you mean...pick a lube and put your dick in it?
  • 9 0
 DON'T TELL ME HOW TO CHOOSE MY CHAIN A-HOLE
  • 2 0
 They also conclude that the best way to lube your chain is to remove from the bike and cook it in an Instant Pot full of wax. Seriously. SMDH.
  • 16 0
 My owner prefers the standard bulk chain from Home Depot. I believe he went with the 3/8" Grade 30 Galvanized Steel Coil Proof. He said it would make me tougher. I lubricate it myself often. I do not recommend this chain it has not worn out at all.
  • 24 0
 I thought there would be more links in this article.
  • 9 0
 You're about to start a new chain of puns.
  • 4 0
 It's ok as long as everyone's pinning it.
  • 13 0
 We all know here that chainless is obviously faster, as Gwin prove it once.
  • 7 0
 Clear differences between brands? Lubricant is as important? Must be yanking my chain...
  • 3 0
 I work on hidious stromer ebikes full time.... most of them 3000 customers of our shop don't ever lube their chain....or worse over lube them. They use them to get away from belgian traffic and getting to work 50km a 50km back. 4000 km'ers. And i call it a spaghetti chain. It's flat here so they use only 1 cog of their 1x 11 set up. When some guy 's live in more hilly parts of the country or learn how to ride a bike and actually shift , the chain goed 750 kmers further. Man i love moutainbikes ... only ebiked in belgium tsssddd
  • 3 0
 A buddy of mine was in the National Guard and he gave me this teeny tiny little bottle of gun oil they use called CLP. Clean lubricate protect. The stuff smelled terrible but I swear I could actually feel the difference when riding. Moral of the story the worse it smells the better it works and the government has the best chemicals. Triflow also stinks but works pretty good.
  • 1 0
 You can buy CLP at any gun or sporting good shop too.
  • 7 0
 OK
  • 3 2
 Proofreading is dead, our hit new album, features great tracks like

"Kerin apparently ground down an endless number of chainrings and cassettes with any chain that made it past the 2,500km mark effectively destroying the rest of the drivetrain before it failed"

"This may go against conventional wisdom that older 8-, 9- and even 10-speed systems do offer wider cog widths which provide increased surface area with the chain and should make them more durable. However, the opposite was true here"
  • 1 0
 This article makes me wonder. I've recently upgraded to a 10sp drivetrain (Shimano Zee) after having been on 9sp. I understood you could run a 10sp chain on a 9sp drivetrain and be good (or apparently better, according to this article). Now that I am on 10sp, will I get even better performance (shifting and durability) if use 11sp chains now?
  • 2 0
 These geeky lab tests and maths are just fine, but the real test is getting out and riding each and every chain for thousands of miles. (we need a sarcasm font)
  • 2 0
 So all that effort to say, "whatever you already have is fine"? Well, I guess, it's good to know that at least I didn't screw *something* up...
  • 2 0
 haha no kidding.

3,000hrs and $15k of his own money just to say "whatever you have is fine".

er... ok thanks guy!
  • 2 0
 It would be interesting to test how chain growth (primarily in full suspension frames) and lateral movements affect the chain wear.
  • 2 0
 I once tried using a chain for a second season and it broke on roughly the third ride. Does anyone else replace their chain annually as a preventative measure or am I crazy?
  • 2 0
 Crazy, prob just random chance. I run my chains til the wear tool says to replace them. I've only broken one chain out of 25k+ miles.
  • 6 1
 To get around that, I just buy a new bike.
  • 2 0
 I use 2 chains and swap occasionally until cogs dies. Then change everything! Now that I am in 1x since 1,5year and saw how fast the chainring wore (narrow/wide efficiency is quickly shitty) I buy steel chainring.
  • 1 0
 @Clem-mk: 2 chaaaaiiinzzz
  • 1 0
 Interesting how everything you read says that 11 and 12 speed chains are betterer, but I have never seen so many snapped chains in WCDH as I have in the past three years.

Just a coincidence?
  • 2 0
 idk bro, I broke plenty of 7 8 and 9 chains but never a 11 or 12 yet
  • 2 0
 Can I run a Shimano chain with a Sram drive train? Or will my bike blow up??? Please help bc it is beginning to smoke!
  • 6 0
 You'll shoot your eye out kid
  • 2 0
 Less wear if the drivetrain has more cogs!? I regret making fun of that hydraulic 13-speed drivetrain, now. Razz
  • 2 0
 Just remember, the more chains you use, the betterer
  • 2 0
 SRAM chains are the only SRAM thing I will run.
  • 1 0
 Truvativ is good.
  • 2 0
 Thank you.
  • 1 0
 We now need a Dub chain????
  • 1 1
 They believes, Arrhhhhh
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017168
Mobile Version of Website