4 Key Stats from Enduro Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

Enduro Cohort Details

Number of Riders Choosing Enduro as their Main Discipline: 49

Men/Women: 31/18

Top 5 Finishers: 7/7

Top 10 Finishers: 6/4

Home Continent:

Asia - 1

South America - 1

Oceania - 8

North America - 14

Europe - 25

Median Wage: 20,000-30,000 USD



Enduro Racing Shouldn't be Totally Blind

80% believe that racing should not be totally blind

Enduro racing should be totally blind:

Agree: 12% (6)

Neutral: 6% (3)

Disagree: 45% (22)

Strongly Disagree: 35% (17)

Left Blank: 2% (1)

I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage:

Strongly Agree: 39% (19)

Agree: 31% (15)

Neutral: 16% (8 )

Disagree: 14% (7)



Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events:

Strongly Agree: 18% (9)

Agree: 59% (29)

Neutral: 8% (4)

Disagree: 10% (5)

Strongly Disagree: 4% (2)



86% Feel Their National Governing Body Doesn't do Enough for Enduro

86% feel their national governing body does not currently do enough for Enduro

To have a structure to support athletes. At this moment enduro is 100% privateer.

Firstly - recognise Enduro… British Cycling does not recognise enduro so we don’t have even an official national championships event.

Actually support Enduro racing.

Cycling NZ shows no support for Enduro racing and very little for DH racing.

More/any support for enduro riders at events like the trophy of nations, better organized national championship races.

I would like the national body to recognise and start to support Enduro.

As of now I get no form of support from my federation so anything would be better.

My national governing body supports its athletes well:

Agree: 6% (3)

Neutral: 8% (4)

Disagree: 29% (14)

Strongly Disagree: 57% (28 )

For riders from my home country, it is too expensive to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors:

Strongly Agree: 37% (18 )

Agree: 41% (20)

Neutral: 14% (7)

Disagree: 8% (4)



Racers Want Shuttles/Lifts for Practice but maybe not in the Main Race

61% of respondents either agreeing or strongly agreeing to the idea that "Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events."

Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events:

Strongly Agree: 14% (7)

Agree: 47% (23)

Neutral: 12% (6)

Disagree: 12% (6)

Strongly Disagree: 10% (5)

The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts:

Strongly Agree: 8% (4)

Agree: 8% (4)

Neutral: 41% (20)

Disagree: 29% (14)

Strongly Disagree: 10% (5)



Enduro Racers are Still on Average Paid More than Downhill Racers

while Enduro does seem to pay riders better on average there is a pay ceiling in the bracket of $100,000-$250,000 USD whereas Downhill sees two riders earning $250,000 and higher.

with 20% of Enduro riders in the lowest bracket of $0-$5,000 USD compared to a sizeable 43% of the Downhill riders.

48% sitting at earnings between $20,000 and $100,000 USD. Only 29% of the Downhill field are making this level of income.

Enduro Rider Pay:

0-5,000: 20% (10)

5,000-10,000: 8% (4)

10,000-20,000: 12% (6)

20,000-30,000: 12% (6)

30,000-40,000: 6% (3)

40,000-50,000: 14% (7)

50,000-100,000: 16% (8 )

100,000-250,000: 8% (4)

Downhill Rider Pay:

0-5,000: 43% (18 )

5,000-10,000: 12% (5)

10,000-20,000: 2% (1)

20,000-30,000: 7% (3)

30,000-40,000: 5% (2)

40,000-50,000: 5% (2)

50,000-100,000: 12% (5)

100,000-250,000: 7% (3)

250,000-500,000: 2% (1)

500,000+: 2% (1)



Other Comments from Enduro Racers

Access to health resources would be really cool. I find I have great support in training and racing, but there is a gap in resources around injury and body maintenance (without spending a lot of personal money). I also understand it is part of being an athlete and I am okay to spend money here.

There needs to be more help to organize high-level events.

Our national cycling federation puts all the money and effort into road cycling. Even though we have several really good mountain bike athletes.

More funding.

It is incredibly difficult for privateers at an EWS, from the costs of the event to having to figure out logistics for shuttling. It's hard when pro teams are able to sort this easily. Also, they’ve provided a camping field for privateers but no toilet facilities. You are forced to get accommodation when it’s not affordable to do so.