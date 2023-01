4 Key Stats from World Cup XC Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

XC Cohort Details

Number of Riders Choosing XC as their Main Discipline: 49

Men/Women: 25/24

Top 5 Finishers: 6/4

Top 10 Finishers: 4/5

Home Continent:

Asia - 1

South America - 2

Oceania - 3

North America - 8

Europe - 35



The Majority of Riders Need Significant Financial Support to Compete at an International Level

59% feel they rely on good race or event results for their livelihoods

45% of riders surveyed only have up to 80% of travel costs covered

37% of top riders surveyed only have up to 80% of accommodation costs covered by their team of sponsors

For riders from my home country, it is too expensive to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors:

Strongly Agree: 39% (19)

Agree: 24% (12)

Neutral: 22% (11)

Disagree: 12% (6)

Strongly Disagree: 2% (1)

I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood:

Strongly Agree: 20% (10)

Agree: 39% (19)

Neutral: 20% (10)

Disagree: 14% (7)

Strongly Disagree: 6% (3)



How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 8% (4)

20% - 40%: 4% (2)

40% - 60%: 2% (1)

60% - 80%: 31% (15)

Around 100%: 55% (27)

How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 6% (3)

20% - 40%: 2% (1)

40% - 60%: 0% (0)

60% - 80%: 29% (14)

Around 100%: 63% (31)



The Majority of Riders Sill Prefer XCO

We found in our survey that 29% do not like the current weekend practice and race schedule

What is your preferred style of racing?:

XCO: 88% (43)

XCC: 10% (5)

XCE: 2% (1)

I like the current weekend practice & race schedule:

Strongly Agree: 10% (5)

Agree: 29% (14)

Neutral: 16% (8 )

Disagree: 31% (15)

Strongly Disagree: 2% (1)



A Sizeable Gender Pay Gap Still Remains in XC

median pay the men's XC field sits at $50,000-100,000 while the women's drops all the way down to just $10,000-20,000.



There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking:



Strongly Agree: 46% (11)

Agree: 42% (10)

Neutral: 4% (1)

Disagree: 4% (1)

Strongly Disagree: 4% (1)



Female XC Racer's Pay:

0-5,000: 5

5,000-10,000: 5

10,000-20,000: 6

20,000-30,000: 3

40,000-50,000: 1

50,000-100,000: 3

100,000-250,000: 1

Male XC Racer's Pay:

Left Blank: 1

0-5,000: 1

5,000-10,000: 2

10,000-20,000: 2

30,000-40,000: 3

40,000-50,000: 2

50,000-100,000: 7

100,000-250,000: 6

500,000+: 1



Junior & U23 Riders Are feeling the Financial Strain

one agreed that there is currently appropriate financial aid for Junior or U23 riders

71% believe that this is not the case

55% of young riders earning either 0-5,000 USD or 5,000 - 10,000 USD

There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders?:

Agree: 6% (1)

Neutral: 28% (5)

Disagree: 56% (10)

Strongly Disagree: 11% (2)

What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 33% (6)

20%-40%: 6% (1)

40%-60%: 11% (2)

60%-80%: 11% (2)

80-99%: 28% (5)

100%: 11% (2)



What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?:

0-5,000 USD: 33% (6)

5,000 - 10,000 USD: 22% (4)

10,000 - 20,000 USD: 28% (5)

30,000 - 40,000 USD: 11% (2)

50,000 - 100,000 USD: 6% (1)



Other Comments from XC Racers

I'd like to see my national body allocate support based on performance, not other factors like age. Currently, I'm being shut out, because I'm no longer considered a "developing athlete". Plus, they still need to be regularly reminded about equal gender representation for projects, although I feel this is improving.

Not building programs around individuals - creating an environment that is an inviting and encouraging space for more athletes.

More support from the government, and federations. The financial support is really low.

More international support and focus on the development of the next generation of cyclists.

More professionalism.

Create a structure to support elite athletes to help them perform to their abilities and for youth riders to give them the time and program to work for a professional career.

Support athletes from earlier stages on, not only when they already deliver the results.

More grass-roots support for young or new riders.

Cross-country has remained one of the sport's most prestigious race disciplines, with Olympic recognition and multiple sub-disciplines that have reached World Cup status. It continues to attract huge audiences across the world with racing action that can often rival downhill.Despite its history prestige and its perception of a more professional mountain bike discipline, XC is not without its issues. In the past, the sport has been rocked by a number of doping cases and even in 2022 there was conflict around sportsmanship and an apparent false test result.XC has seen plenty of changes over the years and despite a shift in World Cup organisation for 2023, the sport has come out the other side mostly unchanged. With all this in mind, what’s the current state of XC heading into 2023?This year's survey brought in 49 responses from XC racers who were among the best-ranked overall last season. Our numbers this were were raised from the 39 riders who took part we surveyed last time despite adjusting our criteria slightly Of the XC racers who responded and filled out our survey, we had an almost even split between men and women. For this year's survey, we had 25 respondents identifying as male with 24 identifying as female. Among all categories including Junior and U23, there were six male top five overall finishers with four female. When it came to top 10 overall riders we had an additional five female racers and four male.As with all disciplines in our survey and for World Cup as a whole, it remains dominated by European riders with 71% of respondents calling Europe home. North America sat in second with 16% then it was Oceania with 6% and South America with 4%. One respondent was from Asia totaling 2% of our cohort. For this year's survey, we did lose the one rider representing Africa.Despite being an Olympic sport, attracting the biggest viewing figures, pulling sponsors in from outside the sport, and holding a higher professional level than other mountain bike disciplines riders find that for someone from their home country to succeed they will need "significant financial support" to compete at an international level. Only 14% of the riders surveyed would disagree with a further 22% feeling neutral on this issue.As we head into a new season of racing we have seen the cost of racing is set to rise for both riders and teams limiting budgets even further. From our understanding of the updated cost of racing , a privateer XC racer will now need to pay €150 per race instead of the €80 previously. As riders without support have already struggled in the past they will now need to pay almost two races' worth of fees for a single round in 2023.From our questions, we already found that, a result which becomes more difficult if you may not be able to have as many chances because of rising costs. It is worth adding that despite an increase in entry fees the prize money for a good result has not risen.When it comes to race costs which can hamper the ability for people to compete at World Cup level, especially for those outside of Europe, we found thatby either their team of sponsors again leaving them out of pocket. A furtherOne rider who completed the survey commented: "If you are coming from bigger countries it's way easier for you to find a team or sponsors. It would be fair if the team or sponsoring decisions would be made more based on the results - not the nationality or Instagram followers."Despite becoming increasingly important in recent years, even with its own World Championships, the top riders still prefer the longer format Olympic distance XCO event.When asked what their preferred style of racing is only five riders selected the recent World Cup addition of XCC Short Track. Since it was first introduced in 2018 the discipline has grown to be a full World Cup event with its own standings, World Championships, and overall World Cup winner at the end of the season. While its ties into grid placement and overall XCO points still remain, it is slowly forming into its own separate format with its own challenges.Currently, riders practice the XCO race on Thursday before a flat-out day of XCC practice and racing on a Friday. There is more long-distance XCO practice on the Saturday before the main event on a Sunday.One rider felt so strongly that they left us a comment saying: "I think that XCC races should not have the amount for XCO races. Because they change the training plan of athletes, pushes the rider to do and take more risks! These two races must be separate races (for points as well) and not affect each other!"Of the 24 female XC riders we surveyed 21 agreed with the statement, "There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking," an issue that is sadly backed up according to our data. Looking at theTaking a closer look at the numbers and you see that will only one male rider across Juniors, U23 and Elites earnt between 0 and $5,000 USD, but there were five female riders in this pay bracket. The same story continues in the next two lower pay brackets of $5,000-$10,000 and $10,000-$20,000 with 11 Female riders earning either of these amounts compared to just four men.It's worth adding that the men's results are slightly skewed because of a high earner of over $500,000+ and more riders sitting in the $100,000-$250,000. Whether this is an accurate reflection of actual payment at the top of Elite racers remains questionable but both State of the Sport surveys have returned results suggesting a sizeable pay gap exists between men and women.Although they may be the future of the sport the Junior and U23 riders are considerably worse off financially. Of the 18 riders in our survey who race in the Junior or U23 categories only. An overwhelming majority ofWhen it comes to rider pay for the next generation of Elite World Cup talent, we have an equal split with. Outside of this, a further 28% earn between 10,000 - 20,000 USD USD, before 17% pull in more than 30,000 USD in earnings from mountain biking. U23 riders will have another source of potential income in 2023 as the UCI is adding them to the XCC Short Track racing for the first time at World Cup level. Despite this new addition, and unlike the Junior Downhill World Cup racing being filmed for replays, there has been no word on if U23 XC or XCC racing will be broadcasted or replayed in any capacity.Looking deeper into the financial situation for the riders of the future it is sad to see that only two riders have their expenses covered in total from sponsors with around 50% receiving less than 60%.