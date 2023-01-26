4 Key Stats from World Cup XC Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Cross-country has remained one of the sport's most prestigious race disciplines, with Olympic recognition and multiple sub-disciplines that have reached World Cup status. It continues to attract huge audiences across the world with racing action that can often rival downhill.
Despite its history prestige and its perception of a more professional mountain bike discipline, XC is not without its issues. In the past, the sport has been rocked by a number of doping cases and even in 2022 there was conflict around sportsmanship and an apparent false test result.
XC has seen plenty of changes over the years and despite a shift in World Cup organisation for 2023, the sport has come out the other side mostly unchanged. With all this in mind, what’s the current state of XC heading into 2023?
XC Cohort Details
Number of Riders Choosing XC as their Main Discipline: 49
Men/Women: 25/24
Top 5 Finishers: 6/4
Top 10 Finishers: 4/5
Home Continent:
Asia - 1
South America - 2
Oceania - 3
North America - 8
Europe - 35
This year's survey brought in 49 responses from XC racers who were among the best-ranked overall last season. Our numbers this were were raised from the 39 riders who took part we surveyed last time
despite adjusting our criteria slightly
.
Of the XC racers who responded and filled out our survey, we had an almost even split between men and women. For this year's survey, we had 25 respondents identifying as male with 24 identifying as female. Among all categories including Junior and U23, there were six male top five overall finishers with four female. When it came to top 10 overall riders we had an additional five female racers and four male.
As with all disciplines in our survey and for World Cup as a whole, it remains dominated by European riders with 71% of respondents calling Europe home. North America sat in second with 16% then it was Oceania with 6% and South America with 4%. One respondent was from Asia totaling 2% of our cohort. For this year's survey, we did lose the one rider representing Africa.
The Majority of Riders Need Significant Financial Support to Compete at an International Level
Despite being an Olympic sport, attracting the biggest viewing figures, pulling sponsors in from outside the sport, and holding a higher professional level than other mountain bike disciplines riders find that for someone from their home country to succeed they will need "significant financial support" to compete at an international level. Only 14% of the riders surveyed would disagree with a further 22% feeling neutral on this issue.
As we head into a new season of racing we have seen the cost of racing is set to rise for both riders and teams limiting budgets even further. From our understanding of the updated cost of racing
, a privateer XC racer will now need to pay €150 per race instead of the €80 previously. As riders without support have already struggled in the past they will now need to pay almost two races' worth of fees for a single round in 2023.
From our questions, we already found that 59% feel they rely on good race or event results for their livelihoods
, a result which becomes more difficult if you may not be able to have as many chances because of rising costs. It is worth adding that despite an increase in entry fees the prize money for a good result has not risen.
When it comes to race costs which can hamper the ability for people to compete at World Cup level, especially for those outside of Europe, we found that 45% of riders surveyed only have up to 80% of travel costs covered
by either their team of sponsors again leaving them out of pocket. A further 37% of top riders surveyed only have up to 80% of accommodation costs covered by their team of sponsors
.
One rider who completed the survey commented: "If you are coming from bigger countries it's way easier for you to find a team or sponsors. It would be fair if the team or sponsoring decisions would be made more based on the results - not the nationality or Instagram followers."
The Majority of Riders Sill Prefer XCO
Despite becoming increasingly important in recent years, even with its own World Championships, the top riders still prefer the longer format Olympic distance XCO event.
When asked what their preferred style of racing is only five riders selected the recent World Cup addition of XCC Short Track. Since it was first introduced in 2018 the discipline has grown to be a full World Cup event with its own standings, World Championships, and overall World Cup winner at the end of the season. While its ties into grid placement and overall XCO points still remain, it is slowly forming into its own separate format with its own challenges.
Currently, riders practice the XCO race on Thursday before a flat-out day of XCC practice and racing on a Friday. There is more long-distance XCO practice on the Saturday before the main event on a Sunday. We found in our survey that 29% do not like the current weekend practice and race schedule
.
One rider felt so strongly that they left us a comment saying: "I think that XCC races should not have the amount for XCO races. Because they change the training plan of athletes, pushes the rider to do and take more risks! These two races must be separate races (for points as well) and not affect each other!"
A Sizeable Gender Pay Gap Still Remains in XC
Of the 24 female XC riders we surveyed 21 agreed with the statement, "There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking," an issue that is sadly backed up according to our data. Looking at the median pay the men's XC field sits at $50,000-100,000 while the women's drops all the way down to just $10,000-20,000.
Taking a closer look at the numbers and you see that will only one male rider across Juniors, U23 and Elites earnt between 0 and $5,000 USD, but there were five female riders in this pay bracket. The same story continues in the next two lower pay brackets of $5,000-$10,000 and $10,000-$20,000 with 11 Female riders earning either of these amounts compared to just four men.
It's worth adding that the men's results are slightly skewed because of a high earner of over $500,000+ and more riders sitting in the $100,000-$250,000. Whether this is an accurate reflection of actual payment at the top of Elite racers remains questionable but both State of the Sport surveys have returned results suggesting a sizeable pay gap exists between men and women.
Junior & U23 Riders Are feeling the Financial Strain
Although they may be the future of the sport the Junior and U23 riders are considerably worse off financially. Of the 18 riders in our survey who race in the Junior or U23 categories only one agreed that there is currently appropriate financial aid for Junior or U23 riders
. An overwhelming majority of 71% believe that this is not the case
.
When it comes to rider pay for the next generation of Elite World Cup talent, we have an equal split with 55% of young riders earning either 0-5,000 USD or 5,000 - 10,000 USD
. Outside of this, a further 28% earn between 10,000 - 20,000 USD USD, before 17% pull in more than 30,000 USD in earnings from mountain biking. U23 riders will have another source of potential income in 2023 as the UCI is adding them to the XCC Short Track racing for the first time at World Cup level. Despite this new addition, and unlike the Junior Downhill World Cup racing being filmed for replays, there has been no word on if U23 XC or XCC racing will be broadcasted or replayed in any capacity.
Looking deeper into the financial situation for the riders of the future it is sad to see that only two riders have their expenses covered in total from sponsors with around 50% receiving less than 60%.
Other Comments from XC Racers
|I'd like to see my national body allocate support based on performance, not other factors like age. Currently, I'm being shut out, because I'm no longer considered a "developing athlete". Plus, they still need to be regularly reminded about equal gender representation for projects, although I feel this is improving.
|Not building programs around individuals - creating an environment that is an inviting and encouraging space for more athletes.
|More support from the government, and federations. The financial support is really low.
|More international support and focus on the development of the next generation of cyclists.
|More professionalism.
|Create a structure to support elite athletes to help them perform to their abilities and for youth riders to give them the time and program to work for a professional career.
|Support athletes from earlier stages on, not only when they already deliver the results.
|More grass-roots support for young or new riders.
The WNBA is so insanely different from professional XC cycling, the comparables start and end at the fact that a basketball, much like a bicycle wheel, is round and smooth. Much like our friend's brain here. I'm not educated enough to speculate why the pay gap is what it is, but considering the amount of interest women's XC MTB racing draws, it's too broad and something that some brands have taken into account (Kudos, Trek!).
For me, mens DH is where's it's at. If I were to watch XC, I'd watch Jolanda Neff all day over Nino.
Taking a step back and thinking about marketing to the entire mountain biking population, this is not a very gender-specific sport when it comes to gear. Thus, I wouldn’t be surprised to know that comparing views for each group is a pretty good way to proxy for relative market value.
Those are tough odds to make a living.
