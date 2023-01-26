4 Key Stats from World Cup XC Racers in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

XC Cohort Details

Number of Riders Choosing XC as their Main Discipline: 49

Men/Women: 25/24

Top 5 Finishers: 6/4

Top 10 Finishers: 4/5

Home Continent:

Asia - 1

South America - 2

Oceania - 3

North America - 8

Europe - 35



The Majority of Riders Need Significant Financial Support to Compete at an International Level

59% feel they rely on good race or event results for their livelihoods

45% of riders surveyed only have up to 80% of travel costs covered

37% of top riders surveyed only have up to 80% of accommodation costs covered by their team of sponsors

For riders from my home country, it is too expensive to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors:

Strongly Agree: 39% (19)

Agree: 24% (12)

Neutral: 22% (11)

Disagree: 12% (6)

Strongly Disagree: 2% (1)

I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood:

Strongly Agree: 20% (10)

Agree: 39% (19)

Neutral: 20% (10)

Disagree: 14% (7)

Strongly Disagree: 6% (3)



How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 8% (4)

20% - 40%: 4% (2)

40% - 60%: 2% (1)

60% - 80%: 31% (15)

Around 100%: 55% (27)

How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 6% (3)

20% - 40%: 2% (1)

40% - 60%: 0% (0)

60% - 80%: 29% (14)

Around 100%: 63% (31)



The Majority of Riders Sill Prefer XCO

We found in our survey that 29% do not like the current weekend practice and race schedule

What is your preferred style of racing?:

XCO: 88% (43)

XCC: 10% (5)

XCE: 2% (1)

I like the current weekend practice & race schedule:

Strongly Agree: 10% (5)

Agree: 29% (14)

Neutral: 16% (8 )

Disagree: 31% (15)

Strongly Disagree: 2% (1)



A Sizeable Gender Pay Gap Still Remains in XC

median pay the men's XC field sits at $50,000-100,000 while the women's drops all the way down to just $10,000-20,000.



There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking:



Strongly Agree: 46% (11)

Agree: 42% (10)

Neutral: 4% (1)

Disagree: 4% (1)

Strongly Disagree: 4% (1)



Female XC Racer's Pay:

0-5,000: 5

5,000-10,000: 5

10,000-20,000: 6

20,000-30,000: 3

40,000-50,000: 1

50,000-100,000: 3

100,000-250,000: 1

Male XC Racer's Pay:

Left Blank: 1

0-5,000: 1

5,000-10,000: 2

10,000-20,000: 2

30,000-40,000: 3

40,000-50,000: 2

50,000-100,000: 7

100,000-250,000: 6

500,000+: 1



Junior & U23 Riders Are feeling the Financial Strain

one agreed that there is currently appropriate financial aid for Junior or U23 riders

71% believe that this is not the case

55% of young riders earning either 0-5,000 USD or 5,000 - 10,000 USD

There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders?:

Agree: 6% (1)

Neutral: 28% (5)

Disagree: 56% (10)

Strongly Disagree: 11% (2)

What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?:

Less than 20%: 33% (6)

20%-40%: 6% (1)

40%-60%: 11% (2)

60%-80%: 11% (2)

80-99%: 28% (5)

100%: 11% (2)



What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?:

0-5,000 USD: 33% (6)

5,000 - 10,000 USD: 22% (4)

10,000 - 20,000 USD: 28% (5)

30,000 - 40,000 USD: 11% (2)

50,000 - 100,000 USD: 6% (1)



Other Comments from XC Racers

I'd like to see my national body allocate support based on performance, not other factors like age. Currently, I'm being shut out, because I'm no longer considered a "developing athlete". Plus, they still need to be regularly reminded about equal gender representation for projects, although I feel this is improving.

Not building programs around individuals - creating an environment that is an inviting and encouraging space for more athletes.

More support from the government, and federations. The financial support is really low.

More international support and focus on the development of the next generation of cyclists.

More professionalism.

Create a structure to support elite athletes to help them perform to their abilities and for youth riders to give them the time and program to work for a professional career.

Support athletes from earlier stages on, not only when they already deliver the results.

More grass-roots support for young or new riders.