4 New eMTBs (Plus New eMTB Tech) - Eurobike 2019

eMTB Content Filtering

We're testing a feature that lets readers exclude certain kinds of stories from their Pinkbike homepage. Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.

Kona

Bianchi

The 720 watt-hour battery has a unique cooling system to keep the bike running at optimal temperatures.

I'm trying to place what futuristic space demon this looks like but I'm struggling.

Devinci

The DC 29 has 150mm/160mm of travel

The battery button is now on the top tube. Shimano's steps e8000 motor.

The EP is the shorter travel 29" wheeled bike with 130mm/140mm of travel.

DVO

DVO's Onyx E1fork has taller bushings and a stiffer crown for the extra loads from heavier eMTBs and riders. Travel is up to 180mm.

The eMTB chassis is available in 27.5" and 29". All of DVO's forks are now available in an eMTB version. Nothing stopping people from using them on regular bikes either.

FSA

FSA is the latest player to jump into the motor market.

The 250w power unit is currently being advertised for gravel, urban, and road but we wouldn't be surprised to see an eMTB version in the future. Especially, considering that FSA is already making eMTB wheels.

FSA's power-friendly MTB wheels and their "System" eBike hub and wheel.

