4 New eMTBs (Plus New eMTB Tech) - Eurobike 2019

While there were plenty of odd, clunky, or derivative eMTBs on show as manufacturers rush to add SKUs to the surging category, some of the latest crop of pedelec tech we saw at Eurobike this last week looked promising. Batteries are smaller, ranges are longer, and motors are more reliable. Let's take a look at a few different bikes from Kona, Devinci, and Bianchi along with a drive system from FSA and a few other odds-n-ends from the show.
Kona
If Kona's new Remote 160 looks a lot like their Process line of bikes to you, that's because it is. The team at Kona wanted to make the Process an eMTB, so it's designed from the ground up based on the geometry of the Process.
Kona is using Shimano's Steps e8000 motor as it has a more natural feel to it, according to the design team. The bike comes in one model that sells for $5,999 USD and looks well-spec'd for that price. For more info check out konaworld.com
.Bianchi
Bianchi's new eMTB line is decidedly e-SUV, but has some interesting design touches. The full carbon bikes took several years to bring to market and integrates as much as possible. The 150mm travel eMTBs have headlights and taillights, a fully integrated cockpit with mounts for navigation devices, a 720 watt-hour battery with a unique cooling vent, and polarizing aesthetics. For more information head to bianchi.com
.
The bikes use Shimano's Steps e8000 motor and come in three sizes, (M, L, and XL) and three models; the Adventure (7,690 EUR), Rally (9,490 EUR), and Racer (10,490 EUR). The Adventure and Rally work with both 27.5" or 29" wheels and the Racer comes with 29" wheels. Devinci
Devinci had their new DC 29 and EP 29 bikes
they announced last week on display for all to see. The bikes are designed and produced in Canada by Devinci.
The bikes take some design notes from Devinci's trail bike line but the pivots are moved a good bit to keep things in the proper place given the different weight distribution of an eMTB. The geo is a bit different. The seat angle is steeper to keep riders more over the front on the steeper terrain they're likely to climb. Head tube angles are slacker as well.
The DC 29 has 150mm/160mm of travel
The bikes still use the split-pivot design, but the main pivot location has been moved. The bike is made to be a little more supple as pedaling efficency isn't as important as a bike that's supple off the top when there's a motor helping out. There are chainstay and battery protection built-in. In a now-familiar refrain, the goal was to not be "a futuristic other experience" but a mountain bike that rides like a mountain bike.DVOFSA
FSA brings it's cards to the "E" table with it's powered system called the, "FSA System". The FSA system is only available OEM for now but the claimed 4kg hub motor can be easily moved bike-to-bike and produces 250w of supposedly friction-free assistance.
The system is made entirely in-house and uses FSA's own technology and engineering. This system is different than a lot of the e-systems we see now in that the motor is in the rear hub. This adds a lot of weight to the back end of the bike, but is said to decrease a lot of friction. I speculate it could allow for other technologies such as regenerative braking - something we saw on the first generation of Specialized's Turbo eBikes a few years back.
Downhill e bike wishlist:
-200 mm travel front and rear
-Regular DH bike bb height
-Adjustable head angle 63-65°
-150 mm cranks
- Weight under 45 pounds
