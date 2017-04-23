VIDEOS

4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video

Apr 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Tippie takes a look at Troy Lee Designs' custom Specialized Demo 8, Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session, an Intense M16, and Aaron Gwin's YT Tues.

Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
89661 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
71291 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
62823 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
60874 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
58270 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
56054 views
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
47414 views
OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – Sea Otter 2017
47088 views

10 Comments

  • + 9
 Is a specialized really that cool?
  • + 0
 its pretty dope
  • + 2
 In the last 15 years the downhill bikes revolutionized bicycles. Nowadays when I see a new downhill bike It's almost a banal thing. However this intense m16 make me see the beauty adrenaline and passion that downhill bicycles they transmit. For me this m16 with this painting it is one of the best downhill bicycle. I do not like comparisons but it reminds me Gt fury 2011 machine.
  • + 2
 "Hi my name's Troy Lee." Did not expect to hear that in some random bike checks
  • + 2
 Cool
  • + 1
 The Intense colour ways are just painful on the eyes!
  • + 0
 Hey, look these bikes that have no purpose at Sea Otter!
  • + 1
 No Canyon Sender?!
  • - 1
 This bike is ugly and complex.
  • + 0
 Intense for the win.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024078
Mobile Version of Website