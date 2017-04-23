Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
Apr 23, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Tippie takes a look at Troy Lee Designs' custom Specialized Demo 8, Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session, an Intense M16, and Aaron Gwin's YT Tues.
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 9
treekilla
(41 mins ago)
Is a specialized really that cool?
[Reply]
+ 0
thedriftisreal
(9 mins ago)
its pretty dope
[Reply]
+ 2
remigio
(13 mins ago)
In the last 15 years the downhill bikes revolutionized bicycles. Nowadays when I see a new downhill bike It's almost a banal thing. However this intense m16 make me see the beauty adrenaline and passion that downhill bicycles they transmit. For me this m16 with this painting it is one of the best downhill bicycle. I do not like comparisons but it reminds me Gt fury 2011 machine.
[Reply]
+ 2
gootytown
(28 mins ago)
"Hi my name's Troy Lee." Did not expect to hear that in some random bike checks
[Reply]
+ 2
wheeled
(1 hours ago)
Cool
[Reply]
+ 1
y0eddy
(1 mins ago)
The Intense colour ways are just painful on the eyes!
[Reply]
+ 0
slayerdegnar
(8 mins ago)
Hey, look these bikes that have no purpose at Sea Otter!
[Reply]
+ 1
MTB-Colada
(48 mins ago)
No Canyon Sender?!
[Reply]
- 1
torero
(9 mins ago)
This bike is ugly and complex.
[Reply]
+ 0
BigballmcCall
(58 mins ago)
Intense for the win.
[Reply]
