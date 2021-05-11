4 Pieces of Good News From the State of the Sport Survey

In total 56.4% of riders agreed to some extent with the statement "I felt safe racing or competing during the COVID-19 pandemic" with 14.3% disagreeing to some extent,18.5% answering neutrally and a further 10.8% not racing during the pandemic.



Downhill and enduro racers felt the safest with around 67% of riders in both disciplines agreeing to some extent to the statement. Just under 50% of riders in slopestyle and cross country agreed with the statement but with a proportion of riders in both disciplines also answering neutrally, it's safe to assume riders, on the whole, felt comfortable competing in both disciplines.



I felt safe racing or competing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Strongly Agree: 27 (13.8%)

Agree: 83 (42.6%)

Neutral: 36 (18.5%)

Disagree: 19 (9.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.6%)

I did not race or compete during the Covid-19 pandemic 21 (10.8%)

