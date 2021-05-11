4 Pieces of Good News From the State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2021. We invited any rider who had finished in the Top 40 overall of their chosen discipline in either of the previous two seasons in either XC, enduro, downhill, or slopestyle & freeride, as well as notable non-competition riders and highly ranked juniors. We then published them in full and publicly. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
This survey has shone a spotlight on the sport of mountain biking and so far most of what we've published has erred on the negative side of things (depending on your opinion on skinsuits anyway
!). Mountain bike racing is something we love here at Pinkbike and rather than solely dwell on the downsides of the results, we also wanted to shed some light on the positive results from the Survey too.
An overwhelming majority of people involved in the sport do it because they love it and want to make it as great as possible. We didn't want this series to be an excuse to bash the industry and, on the whole, we think they do a great job at running the sport. It seems that the riders generally agree with us too. Here are four pieces of good news from the Survey that prove just that:
Riders felt safe competing during COVID-19
The big talking point of the 2020 season was the impact of COVID. Thankfully it didn't stop competitive riding completely and there were still events across the spectrum from downhill to slopestyle to XC to enduro. Event weekends were definitely unusual with constant testing and a noticeable lack of spectators but the UCI's protocols seem to have been effective and riders generally felt safe during the events.
In total 56.4% of riders agreed to some extent with the statement "I felt safe racing or competing during the COVID-19 pandemic" with 14.3% disagreeing to some extent,18.5% answering neutrally and a further 10.8% not racing during the pandemic.
Downhill and enduro racers felt the safest with around 67% of riders in both disciplines agreeing to some extent to the statement. Just under 50% of riders in slopestyle and cross country agreed with the statement but with a proportion of riders in both disciplines also answering neutrally, it's safe to assume riders, on the whole, felt comfortable competing in both disciplines.
I felt safe racing or competing during the COVID-19 pandemic
Strongly Agree: 27 (13.8%)
Agree: 83 (42.6%)
Neutral: 36 (18.5%)
Disagree: 19 (9.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.6%)
I did not race or compete during the Covid-19 pandemic 21 (10.8%)
Riders generally don't want more regulated bikes
One of the most exciting things about racing mountain bikes is the constant march of technological innovations. In the past few years of downhill alone, we've seen the introduction of mullet setups and the resurgence of high pivot designs all trickle down from the race track to consumer bikes. The same is also true in enduro where the bikes that most of us ride come directly from the EWS race circuit and there's no disputing how much better they have become since the Series' inception in 2013.
While greater uniformity for bikes might level the playing field for racers, it would very likely stifle this technological progression - something that has definitely become an issue in the hyper-regulated world of road cycling. Riders probably understand that a big part of their job is prototyping and testing new gear so it's no surprise that most of them want to be able to continue to do that in the future.
To test that hypothesis, we asked riders to respond to the statement, "I think bikes should be more regulated". In downhill, only 19% of riders wanted more regulated bikes, in enduro it was 8.7% and in cross country it was 30.5%.
Riders don't believe mechanical doping is an issue for any discipline
While mechanical doping, which is using a hidden motor in the downtube of the bike, has made headlines in the road cycling world in recent years, it doesn't seem to be a worry in any discipline of off-road cycling. At the eMTB World Championships last year, 3 Hungarian riders were removed from the startlist because the EPowers bikes they were using failed UCI checks
but this seems to have been more confusion about the regulations rather than a malicious act.
We asked riders whether mechanical doping was an issue in their discipline and only 4.3% of enduro racers, 6% of downhill racers and 11.1% of cross country racers thought it was.
Riders believe competition is, in general, fair, and honest
Perhaps the best news from the Survey is that riders generally believe they are competing on a level playing field. Yes, this Survey may have presented some issues that are part of the current fabric of the sport but on the whole, racers don't think they disrupt the fairness of competition.
We asked racers to respond to the statement, "The racing is, in general, fair and honest" and in cross country, 75% of racers agreed to some extent with the statement, in downhill it was 88% and in enduro it was 80%.
The discipline where trust in the fairness of competition is lowest is slopestyle. 50% of riders agreed to some extent with the statement but the remaining half either answered neutrally or disagreed. We speculate that the subjective, judged nature of slopestyle competition leads to riders believing it isn't as fair as other disciplines.
