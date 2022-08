Hannah Otto - Women's Winner

Pivot's Les SL hardtail was Otto's weapon of choice as she completed the 105-mile course with a time of 7:24.12.

Kenda Rush Pro tires to keep the rolling resistance down.

Fox's Transfer SL dropper post and a carbon-railed Prologo Dimension saddle

Hanna Otto.

Alex Wild - 16th Place

Alex Wild is auctioning off his Specialized Epic race bike to support Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting more kids on bikes.

Specialized Renegade Control tires are mounted to Roval Control SL carbon wheels. The RockShox SID SL Brain has 100mm of travel, and uses Specialized's inertia valve technology to remain firm until an impact occurs.

A 36-tooth chainring up front is paired with a 10-52 tooth cassette. The chain has gone through Ice Friction Technology's lubrication process.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with 160mm rotors. The handlebar is a 720mm wide Specialized Carbon XC.

An 80mm BikeYoke Divine SL post gets the seat a little bit out of the way for the descents. A Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer to keep an eye on how far away the finish line is.

Sarah Sturm - 4th Place

The Leadville course isn't particularly rough, so hardtails with fast-rolling tires are a common sight. Sarah Sturm's race day didn't go exactly as planned - she was feeling a little under the weather, and at one point was actually hit by a cow that was crossing the road. She still managed a strong showing, though, finishing in 4th place.

34-tooth chainring with an XX1 Eagle 10-52 tooth cassette. The course has 13,000 feet of climbing at an altitude between 9,200 - 12,500 feet, so going with the lightest bike possible is the norm.

Specialized Epic S-Works hardtail.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes and a Specialized cockpit with Tog's installed to provide another hand position (they're the nubbins sticking out next to the inboard portion of the grip).

It's hard to go wrong with a King titanium bottle cage. A Dynaplug Racer tire plug tool is mounted next to it for quick access in case of a puncture.

Specialized Renegade Control tires in a 2.2" width on Roval Control SL wheels.

Stephan Davoust - 23rd Place

The paint job on Davoust's Giant Anthem Advanced pays homage to his 2021 title as XC Marathon National Champion.

HT's M2T pedals weigh just 260 grams thanks in part to a titanium axle. They also have a 176 pound rider weight limit, so they're best left to lighter XC and trail riders.

Another Fox Transfer SL dropper post

Live Valve, Fox's electronic suspension system, doesn't seem all that necessary on a course like Leadville - I have a feeling it spent a lot of time in the 'Firm' setting - but it does mean a racer doesn't need to worry about remembering to lock or unlock their suspension.

2.25" Maxxis Aspen tires in the 170 tpi casing that's reserved for their sponsored athletes.

Photo credits:

See full results from the 2022 Leadville 100 here Hannah Otto & Stephan Davoust - Life TimeSarah Sturm - Grady JamesAlex Wild - The Feed