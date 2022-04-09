4 Race Bikes From the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber

Gold everywhere you look.

Jolanda will be looking to back up her win at the World Cup warm-up event if she is feeling well enough to race.

Norco Revolver

The Norco team are also the RockShox TwistLoc lockout setup that we have seen on many of the World Cup race bikes.

A fully wireless drivetrain and a Quarg power meter paired to a carbon SRAM XX1 crank.

Kenda recently launched their new Rush tire that's claimed to have the lowest rolling resistance of any Kenda mountain bike tire to date.

Rockrider

TRP's Slate brakes are also not a common sight in the XC pits. It's great to see a bike with a slightly different spec from the norm.

Isla Short's Juliana Wilder

Isla has her stem slammed for the Brazillian World Cup.

Isla is running Garmin power meter pedals.