4 Race Bikes From the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber
After her success at the Tokyo Olympics last year Jolanda Neff has a fresh new bike to kick off the 2022 season with plenty of gold to match her medal.
Gold everywhere you look.
Norco Revolver
The Norco team are also the RockShox TwistLoc lockout setup that we have seen on many of the World Cup race bikes.
A fully wireless drivetrain and a Quarg power meter paired to a carbon SRAM XX1 crank.
Rockrider
One of the biggest new teams launched in the offseason was Rockrider
. The French brand has taken onboard Stephane Tempier for 2022 and it has a brand new race bike. The team has plenty of unique sponsors, including being one of the only teams running Manitou suspension.
TRP's Slate brakes are also not a common sight in the XC pits. It's great to see a bike with a slightly different spec from the norm.
Isla Short's Juliana Wilder
One of Isla's main sponsors over the last few years has been Hunt wheels. Isla is still running a prototype wheel similar to the ones we spotted last year.
