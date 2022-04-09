close
4 Race Bikes From the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber

Even complete with a sprinkling of Brazilian dust.

After her success at the Tokyo Olympics last year Jolanda Neff has a fresh new bike to kick off the 2022 season with plenty of gold to match her medal.


Gold everywhere you look.

Jolanda will be looking to back up her win at the World Cup warm-up event if she is feeling well enough to race.

Jolanda Neff s Trek Supercaliber get the gold treatment after her success in Tokyo last year.


Norco Revolver


The Norco team are also the RockShox TwistLoc lockout setup that we have seen on many of the World Cup race bikes.


A fully wireless drivetrain and a Quarg power meter paired to a carbon SRAM XX1 crank.

Kenda recently launched their new Rush tire that's claimed to have the lowest rolling resistance of any Kenda mountain bike tire to date.


Rockrider

Rockrider was one of the new teams over the winter and they certainly have a unique looking bike.

One of the biggest new teams launched in the offseason was Rockrider. The French brand has taken onboard Stephane Tempier for 2022 and it has a brand new race bike. The team has plenty of unique sponsors, including being one of the only teams running Manitou suspension.

They re one of the only teams running Manitou suspension in the XC field.


TRP's Slate brakes are also not a common sight in the XC pits. It's great to see a bike with a slightly different spec from the norm.


Isla Short's Juliana Wilder


One of Isla s main sponsors over the last few years has been Hunt wheels.

One of Isla's main sponsors over the last few years has been Hunt wheels. Isla is still running a prototype wheel similar to the ones we spotted last year.

Dropper posts are a common sigh through the pits these days. A KS Lev is her pos tof choice.

Slammed.
Isla has her stem slammed for the Brazillian World Cup.

Isla is running Garmin power meter pedals.

Isla Short s new Juliana Wilder.



