PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

4 Reasons Why You Should Enter a Race This Year - Opinion

May 3, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles Mike Kazimer


Summer is on its the way in the Northern Hemisphere, which means that racing season has officially arrived. If you've always meant to try a race but somehow never got around to it, or if you've been in self-imposed retirement for a few seasons, there's no time like the present to add a couple events onto your calendar. They don't need to be massive undertakings either – some of the best races are the small, relatively unknown local events, the ones where it's just you and your buddies racing for glory and a few bucks of prize money.

I know, I know, racing's hard. It's expensive. It requires traveling away from your familiar home trails, and there's a good chance that at the end of the day someone other than yourself will be standing on top of the podium. So why do it? Because of the way you'll feel when it's all over. The sensation of crossing a finish line knowing that you gave it your best shot, that you pushed yourself as hard as you could is something special, something that's hard to achieve while out on a 'regular' ride.


Sam Shaw took a bit of a faceplate on stage 6. This is also the same section that took out Martin Maes with a dislocated shoulder.
Nobody ever said racing was going to be easy.


1. It will force you out of your comfort zone

The potential for pain isn't exactly the best way to convince someone to sign up for an event, but pain, whether it's mental or physical, is part of what makes racing such a worthwhile endeavor. It might not seem like it when you're dry heaving and seeing red, or picking yourself up off the ground after pushing too hard to beat the clock, but after the fact it's the most grueling, physically taxing events that tend to make the strongest impressions.

It's all too easy to get stuck in a rut, comfortably riding the same well-worn path day after day. Having a go-to loop is all well and good, but it's important to mix things up, to step out of your comfort zone in every once in a while. Racing introduces all sorts of unknown elements, forcing your brain cells to fire in new ways as the flood of information that comes with riding unfamiliar terrain at a high level of exertion is processed. It's a trial by fire method of progression, and when those endorphins are flowing you may find yourself riding sections of trail that didn't seem possible.


The locals having a lunch party with the one and only Krunk Shox.
Racing's a great way to meet all sorts of interesting people.


2. You'll make new friends

Racing may seem like an activity best left to Type-A extroverts, but even if you don't think there's a competitive bone in your body it's still worth giving it a try – you may be surprised what happens after that starting gun goes off.

Even if you finish dead last, and decide that racing's not for you, there's a good chance you'll meet a bunch of new friends along the way. Whether it's the volunteer holding the start list, the rider who stops to see if you need anything when they see you balled up in the bushes in the middle of their race run, or the friendly face selling burritos and hot dogs at the finish line, there's usually no shortage of happy, energetic, and just all-around good people that show up to races.

Mountain bikers can seem overly judgmental and standoffish if you spend too much time on the internet, but out in the real world it's a different story – other than a few outliers, the vast majority of riders and racers I've met over the years have been friendly, genuine people.


The Enduro Wet Series continues with a massive storm overnight in Colombia.
Knowing that you have a race coming up can make it easier to head out for a ride in less-than-ideal conditions.


3. You'll have even more motivation to get out and ride

Have you ever found yourself sitting on the couch after a long day of work debating between going out for a ride or eating a bunch of snacks and taking a nap instead? Yeah, me too. Having a race penciled in on the calendar can help tip the scales, providing the little nudge that's necessary leave the couch behind and head for the trails.

I'm a big fan of the 'ride a whole bunch without any structure' method of training, but if you want to take things a little more seriously there's no shortage of training programs out there that can be used to make your riding time more productive, and to get in the best shape possible by the time race weekend rolls around.


Some sections of stage 1 will reward those who can keep off the brakes.
Going fast is always fun.


4. It's FUN.

This is the real reason to race, one that sometimes gets overlooked amid all the obsessing about training and equipment selection. Going as fast as possible, hopefully faster than all of your friends – what's not to like? There's no speed limit between the tape, no park rangers to give you a ticket, or absentminded hikers walking their dog right up the middle of a downhill track to worry about. Instead, you're given the freedom to fire the booster rockets, to turn the rest of the world into a blur as your focus narrows to one objective: reaching the finish line as fast as possible. It doesn't get much better than that.


Utter elation from that first World Cup Elite win....
Ah, the sweet, sweet taste of victory.



Photos: @davetrumpore, @mdelorme


Must Read This Week
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
61963 views
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
61146 views
YT Tues - First Look
52984 views
First Look: Schwalbe’s New, More Aggressive Hans Dampf - Garda Trentino 2018
48895 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
45654 views
Danny MacAskill Talks Big Moves, Sequels & His Latest Film: Exclusive Interview
42187 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
40829 views
Neko Mulally's YT Tues - Bike Check
40750 views

15 Comments

  • + 6
 Racing has pushed my riding to levels I didn't think I could achieve...whether it's a super muddy track or a drop/jump I would'nt have normally considered doing. I also learned how to properly corner because so much time can be lost in turns. I am hooked on racing, and feel like I will get lazy/slow over time if I stop....plus hanging medals in your man cave beats KOMs any day!
  • + 5
 There are some good sides to racing that I’ve enjoyed but honestly when it’s all over what I feel is disappointment. Like I’ve wasted a day (or even the whole weekend) when I could have been blasting tunes on my home trails, hammering my bike over a load of rocks or trying to fly. Not blowing a load of money on fuel and entry, not getting up at 5am and actually getting home in time to enjoy my family before work starts again. I know I’m the minority but for me racing sucks.
The bits I enjoyed - pushing limits, visiting new trails. You can do both without the race bit.
  • + 2
 Preach! Paying money for to ride a few stress filled laps as fast as you can down an unfamiliar track isn't my idea of a great time. Sure it is new experience but you get way more quality riding time just going out with your friends!
  • + 4
 Man, I couldn’t disagree more. For me, racing helps me elevate my game. Jump things I wouldn’t have usually done. Ridden lines that I would flat out refuse to do. Measure myself against a stop watch and every other rider. Ride new places that I wouldn’t have ridden otherwise.

The feeling of being on the start line, the sheer terror is what I live for. The only better feeling is coming in to the finish line on two wheels and feeling like you’ve put down a good run.

See y’all on the start line at Crankworx Les Gets.
  • + 3
 I started doing Bicycle Cafe twoonie DH races up in Canmore in the late 90's, best thing I ever did for my bike riding. All the local pro's would be there, kicking my sorry ass!
  • + 2
 Signed up for my first race just recently! The Buffalo Creek Enduro here in Colorado. I'm excited to give racing a try after trying to hone in on my skills for the past few years. From a kid who could hardly afford his first mountain bike to establishing connections with some big names in the industry, I couldn't be more excited; especially to get out for a day on the bike with my good friends!
  • + 2
 i agree a lot of the racing going on in the UK are let downs, no real effort put in to the tracks, transitions, they are like fun rides rather than racing, a chance for anyone to turn up with no effort and race

£47 to do a 10 mile loop and 3 stages

Saying this i guess i will still enter and race them as love racing just wish they was a bit more fun/technical/harder
  • + 4
 I signed up for my first Enduro race at 49 and had a blast , it was a slippery muddy mess but totally worth it.
  • + 5
 agreed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 I grew up traveling around New England competing in trials meets and running cross country races but for some reason downhill racing seems really intimidating. Maybe I'll finally bite the bullet and sign up for one this year. Highland is practically in my back yard after all.
  • + 5
 5. To remind you why you've avoided bicycle racers this whole time
  • + 4
 These are also 4 good reasons to ride bikes
  • + 3
 Better get some beer
  • - 2
 WHICH COMPANIES SHOULD I HASHTAG????
  • + 1
 #whyareyouyelling?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030295
Mobile Version of Website