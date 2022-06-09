4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia

Jun 9, 2022
by Dave Rome  

Tech Gallery
2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
Up close with four custom steel bikes
Words & Photography by Dave Rome

For 2022 the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia (HBSA) returned to Williamstown, a short skip across the bay from Melbourne’s CBD. Filling what was once a large shipbuilding workshop, the open room was a buzz of familiar names and faces from across the Australian builder community.

While the show leans toward the road and gravel markets, the presence of custom mountain bikes has increased year on year. Having already looked at the latest from Trinity MTB, below is a look at a handful of custom steel bikes from Devlin Cycles, TOR, The Lost Workshop, and Woods Bicycle Co.

Devlin Cycles debuted its first full-suspension mountain bike at the 2021 edition of the show. Now, the Brisbane-based maker has returned with a 170 mm Enduro race bike running a mullet wheel setup.

Sean Doyle is the maker behind Devlin. The steel frames feature fillet brazed joints. This Enduro race model features a 475 mm reach (medium size), a 65-degree head angle, and 440 mm chainstays.

Devlin's bikes commonly feature styled sleeves over the tubes. It's a modern nod to the old-school lugged frame aesthetic. These sleeves add stiffness and increase the surface area at the brazed joint.

Devlin's first full-suspension mountain bike featured a CNC-machined aluminium rocker. Now the bikes feature a fabricated rocker that's said to allow for easier customisation and also fit the bike's aesthetic.

Another angle of the fabricated rocker.

All the details are done by Doyle himself.

Doyle's own riding typically involves lots of chunky rock and the high bottom bracket height is reflected in that.

The Jester uses a Horst link pivot, while the steel seat stays are said to provide 5 mm of vertical flex, too.

Devlin Cycles
Devlin Cycles are painted by Wallis Paints.

TOR is the brand of Shane Flint, a custom frame builder based in Beechworth, Victoria. Last year we looked at TOR's custom single-pivot trail bike. This year we have the Abrade Synchro, a Pinion gearbox-equipped hardtail that was inspired by recent poor weather and the on-going supply chain issues.

This is TOR's first frame to feature a Pinion C1.12 gearbox. It's combined with a Gates Carbon belt drive.

This trail hardtail is built with 150 mm RockShox Lyrik, a 66-degree head angle, 76-degree seat tube angle, and 450 mm chainstays. Flint admits that the chainstays are a tad long due to the Pinion gearbox, but suggests that a custom mount should allow him to reduce that figure.

Borrowing some style from the BMX world, the frame has a low slung seat tube with seat stays that flow into the toptube.

The finish on this frame is Cerakote, an incredibly thin and durable option that can be a mission to apply. Flint explained that layering three different colours of Cerakote meant it was a non-stop 12-hour mission for Mitch at 74Works. The matching limited-edition Chris King headset is a nice touch.

External cable routing is there for easy maintenance.

Sliding dropouts allow for easy belt tensioning.

Curved chainstays flow up to the horizontal sliding dropouts.

Ian Michelson of The Lost Workshop is a Melbourne-based frame maker. Over the past few years, he's built a reputation for making clean-looking and timeless road, gravel, and track bikes. Now Michelson has begun dabbling with hardtails, too.

You wouldn't know it from this picture, but this is only Michelson's second completed TIG-welded frame. Up until recently, Michelson was joining all of his tubes via lugs and/or fillet brazing. Welded frames are just another construction option for customers to choose between.

The T47 bottom bracket shell isn't a super common sight in the mountain bike space. Effectively a threaded version of PF30 (or a wider BB386 variant), T47 provides room for the bearings to sit within the shell and that increased shell width can then be used to widen the placement of the chainstays.

All Lost Workshop bikes are painted by VeloCraft.

Custom headset spacers have become somewhat of a signature item with bikes from The Lost Workshop.

Another look at those welds.

Slogans are optional, after all, it's a custom bike.

The semi-external dropper post routing provides easy servicing.

This show bike is currently set as a single speed, however, the modular dropouts can be swapped out to allow for a derailleur-based drivetrain.

Woods Bicycle Co is a small custom bike company based inland of Byron Bay, NSW. Run by brothers Zac and Josh, the brand is best known for its hand-crafted BMX frames (and increasingly, its road and gravel frames, too). A prototype (yet to be named), this is the first mountain bike to ever wear the Woods Bicycle Co. head badge.

That head badge is a classy polished brass number that eachWoods Bicycle Co. bike has in common.

Coming from a street BMX riding background, Zac wanted this bike to be stout but simple. This model features 145 mm of travel.

The Woods Bicycle Co logo.

The logo is also found on the gusset that sits behind the head tube.

The gussets are carried over from Woods' BMX frames. They're cut and brazed in place after the tubes are welded together.

Zac machined this X-shaped bridge himself.

Zac seemed rather pleased with the shape of the seat stays. Not bad for a first prototype.

The shock mount is reinforced.

The original goal was to have a post mount for the brake, but limited supply saw Zac just make his own IS-mount from plate steel. It's another detail that worked out favourably according to the maker.

And here's a sneaky fifth steel bike from the show. The latest from Trinity MTB was covered last week.

You'll find more coverage from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia over at our sibling website CyclingTips.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


21 Comments

  • 9 0
 Some CC eeWings would finish of that Devlin so much better than the GX cranks.
  • 1 0
 That bike with a cane creek rear shock with the gold accents matching the brazing on the frame would be a beauty
  • 2 0
 I want a steel bike with a vertical shock and a linkage driven high single pivot. It also has to look good and turn heads on the trails, but in a good way, not a 'oh my god are those Z-torque cranks?' kinda way. Also, 2 water bottles inside the main triangle. Is that too much to ask?
  • 4 0
 I'll CAD you up a design this weekend, and then you can see if a local welder or even Marino Bikes will weld you up one. Just don't let me forget.
  • 1 0
 BMW Big Link. Might be able to mount one water bottle instead of remote reservoir.
  • 4 0
 No way, a steel fs bike that's not a single pivot and actually looks good. I was starting to think it was mandatory for them to look like Starlings.
  • 1 0
 My first two mtb's were steel, a rockhopper followed by a Scott CST Comp........loved how snappy steel felt. I'd absolutely love a steel full suspension trail bike.
  • 1 0
 I was told brazing doesn't really hold up to the stress of mountain biking. I guess that guy was wrong.
  • 1 0
 Whoever told you that is wrong.
  • 2 0
 That brazing work is absolute bike porn,
  • 1 0
 The Devlin Cycles Logo looks like it infringed on Whyte Bikes logo... time to litigate.... Rich Energy is expecting this...
  • 1 1
 Beautiful bikes. Not that I'd ever ride anything steel again... but true artistry!
  • 1 0
 The clearance that chainring on the Devlin has.... or doesn't have!
  • 1 0
 Pinion hardtail for the win!
  • 1 1
 Those are some pretty ugly welds for a handmade bike. I'd be more than a little disappointed if that was my bike.
  • 1 0
 On which one
  • 1 1
 just here to rip on those TOR welds
  • 3 0
 Make something better and put it in a show? Talk is cheap, friend.
  • 1 0
 dang that TOR is clean.
  • 1 0
 Needs more bear.
  • 1 2
 #lookslikeastarling





