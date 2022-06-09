4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia

For 2022 the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia (HBSA) returned to Williamstown, a short skip across the bay from Melbourne’s CBD. Filling what was once a large shipbuilding workshop, the open room was a buzz of familiar names and faces from across the Australian builder community.
While the show leans toward the road and gravel markets, the presence of custom mountain bikes has increased year on year. Having already looked at the latest from Trinity MTB
, below is a look at a handful of custom steel bikes from Devlin Cycles
, TOR, The Lost Workshop
, and Woods Bicycle Co
.
You'll find more coverage from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
over at our sibling website CyclingTips.
