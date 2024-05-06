4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup

1. Aerodynamics are now a consideration
Skinsuits have made a return to downhill. Though no team or rider dare name their tight-fitting kit as such, given that the UCI still prohibits their use. Tahnee Seagrave and her fellow Canyon CLLCTV FMD teammates were toeing a fine line this weekend in body-hugging attire - importantly, it's not a one-piece affair, and the jersey does tuck into the pants as is stipulated by the UCI. Nevertheless, there was some discontentment around the pits, with another team reported to have made a complaint to the UCI regarding the (non)skinsuit. The UCI did investigate and subsequently approved the kit for use.
|Jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one piece suits comprising the jersey and the pants/shorts are not permitted for use in downhill events. The jersey must be either close fitting around the waist or must be tucked into the pants before the start to not cause interference— UCI-4.3.011
Seasoned racer, Ben Cathro, says that 'back in the day', a skinsuit stood to save about 1 second per minute of track. Granted that was at a time when skinsuits were being raced alongside much baggier motocross-style kit.
After finals, Martin Maes made some remarks on the speeds that riders were hitting on the motorway section. He said that, once you've left the woods, there is absolutely no reason to brake until you cross the finish line. In previous years, we've seen the final sector look a little more rough, especially on the run-in to the steep fade-away section after the tables on the motorway. This year, the holes have clearly been filled in with new material, making for a smoother ride into the finish bowl. Many other riders have remarked on how fast the track is this year, with Reece Wilson commenting on how much straighter it is overall.
In the context of these changes, it's no real surprise to see aerodynamics being considered by the teams.
Then there's those disc brake rotor covers that made an appearance on Loic Bruni's prototype Demo. I'm no aerodynamics expert, but I'd say that a disc rotor full of holes likely causes enough airflow disturbance to have a measurable impact on drag. I mean, there's a reason why disc rotors for road bikes are flatter and more streamlined in their appearance than those used in mountain biking.
The official word from a representative of the Specialized Factory Racing team is that the rotor covers are there to prevent the disc getting wet in intermediate conditions. - i.e. when the track is mostly dry but there are a few puddles dotted about. We were told that the rotor covers help to maintain a consistent braking feel for the rider in changeable conditions. That's reasonably plausible to my mind, and certainly makes sense for the front rotor which is covered 360° on the outboard side. As for the rear rotor cover, I'm less convinced. That one is only covered from the top, and is home to little holes on the backside that, arguably, behave as exhaust vents, with the front section of the cover over the caliper acting as the air inlet. All that said, Bruni's bike was equipped with the front rotor cover only for his race run.
Henry Quinney makes a good point that, whether the disc cover makes a difference or not could even be arbitrary. A lot of Loic's rivals will look to him for what the next thing will be, and may even feel like they are always one step behind. It could well be more of a battle of morale than a battle of outcomes.
Whatever, the reason, it certainly isn't holding the Frenchman back. He put his Fort William daemons to rest this weekend, taking the win by 1.84 seconds over Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team's Troy Brosnan. Chapeau.2. Electronic suspension has arrived for DH, and it is crushing
Four of the top five men had some sort of electronic control over their suspension. To name them: Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan, Finn Iles and Luca Shaw. Like Troy, the winner of the women's field, Vali Holl, also had a Flight Attendant-equipped Rockshox Boxxer and Super Deluxe Ultimate coil setup. Also noteworthy here is that your Junior Men's winner, Asa Vermette, deployed what appears to be a prototype Live Valve shock from Fox on his Frameworks.
It's super cool. I don't want to take away from the hard work and dedication these athletes dedicate to being the best, but I think it's bloody cool that we've got to a point where the marginal gains that can be conferred by these technologies actually stand to make a tangible difference. If that wasn't the case, we wouldn't be seeing teams going to such great lengths to make it happen.
It's no secret that, for the last few seasons, Bruni has been using electronic remotes to alter suspension damping over the course of a race run. Specifics on that from Specialized or Ohlins are seemingly impossible to come by, but keen-eyed fans have observed from GoPro POV footage that Bruni reaches for these buttons on the left hand side of the bar at key points throughout a run - the suggestion being that he is switching between modes of damping that confer a specific advantage as the track changes in nature - i.e. exiting the choppy woods and entering the flat-out motorway section. Teammate Finn Iles has the same setup.
Of course, we can't know the specifics of the Ohlins, Fox and RockShox systems, but it's clear that each of these major brands believe there is ground to be made. I reckon we'll be seeing more and more of this technology over the course of the season. I also wonder when we'll see something similar in DH from SR Suntour, given they already make use of electronics with the TACT system for XC.3. Stiffness gives way to compliance
When I first became cognizant of DH technology, it felt as though there was huge emphasis placed on making frames and components stiffer. It still feels as though that's a top priority in XC, where pedaling efficiency is critical. However, on the gravity-based side of the sport, it seems like engineers, mechanics and riders are beginning to have a good appreciation of the performance benefits to be had from a more compliant setup.
Last season, we saw the first emergence of the Mondraker Summum prototype, a bike that Dakotah Norton (with his 75mm rise bar
) took to the podium this weekend. Its swingarm can accommodate three bolt-on braces for the tuning of rear-end stiffness. Dakotah chose to run just one of a possible three braces.
|I want my bike to be as soft as it can be laterally and as stiff as it can be vertically.—Dakotah Norton
Elsewhere, at Commencal Muc-Off, Amaury Pierron's Supreme DH was home to chromoly chainstays, as compared to the chunkier aluminum stays present on the stock frame. Steel tubing can be far more flexible than an aluminum counterpart. In the knowledge of that, we speculate that Amaury is entertaining the possibility that a more compliant rear-end stands to improve traction, and thus confer a performance benefit. We look forward to seeing whether these thin chainstays will also be present on his bike at the next round in Poland.4. Aftermarket solutions for pedal kickback are becoming a DH World Cup standard
It feels like the OChain active spider device is being put to use by half the field. Earlier this year, the Italian company released an externally adjustable version of the device, allowing riders to choose between 4, 6, 9 or 12° dissociation between the crank and the chainring. While it reduces pedal kickback in the (realtistically) small number of scenarios during which it arises
, it also isolates the forces associated with the chain flapping about from the pedals, making for a smoother ride.
Examples of bikes that were making use of the OChain this weekend include the Atherton AM.200, Trek Session and the Santa Cruz V10. Where it wasn't present was on the bikes that were home to a new hub from e*thirteen - the Sidekick. Rumor has it that the hub's internals contain a floating mechanism that dissociates chain forces from suspension movement - and the name Sidekick sort of backs that up. Somewhat mind-boggling is how such a mechanism would be able to discern between pedaling inputs and pedal kickback events without any kind of electronic actuation. However, the Sidekick hub was present on the bikes of many elite riders this weekend, including Dakotah Norton's and Heather Wilson's Mondraker.
Elsewhere, Vali Holl's new YT Tues
was home to an idler that isn't present on the stock bike. It mounts via the chain device, raising the chain higher relative to the main pivot, changing the bike's anti-squat behavior, and therefore how much pedal kickback the system can exhibit.
What's interesting to note here is that, while devices such as the OChain work to reduce chain influence on suspension movement, other riders were looking to increase that influence. Greg Minnaar's Norco
, rocking its six-link high-pivot suspension platform, offers up six different positions for the idler pulley. His mechanic, Tom, told us that Greg was running the idler in a position that allows for more interaction between chain forces and suspension movement, giving a platform that is more efficient for pumping and working the bike through smoother sections of track, and thus better at carrying speed.
A final piece of speculation here, also on the topic of anti-squat... Amaury's Commencal Supreme DH has a cover on the non-drive side with the letters, 'KODS' printed on it. That stands for 'Keep Our Device Secret'. The team mechanics were tight-lipped on this one. However, credit where credit is due - Cy from Cotic and Chris Hall from the Downtime Podcast have speculated that it could be hiding a mechanism for changing the idler position, allowing Amaury to change how much influence the chain has on suspension movement at critical points down the track. A remote on the left hand side of the bar adds weight to that suggestion.
In just two short weeks World Cup DH racing begins again in Poland - it'll be interesting to see how teams and riders modify their setups to suit the new track.
That´s why i chose the pirate life. Harrrr!
youtu.be/K7aM_HWMdj0?si=mY4hXgc7mtavC_xs
OR
"Riders who were already going to crush it are paid by sponsors to add more batteries"
They may be drinking the Kool-aid, I have no idea, but at that level they wouldn't be entertaining the idea unless they thought it was helping them win.
As for being on some payroll, no. I haven't been in love with any of the electronic suspension stuff I've used. Some of it has been quite good, but none of it has been worth the squeeze or cost for me (or most riders).
On top of that the öhlins doesn‘t even sell any electronic suspension, and loic pressing a different button three times during a run just to roll the marketing drum seems like a bit of a stretch to me.
Just look at the bikes that Loic and Finn are riding - those are not your general off the shelf Specialized Demo frames, but custom made prototypes (which look kinda ghetto btw).
I'm not sure if I believe the official "preventing the disk from getting wet" statement either, but managing disk temperature is something I could imagine Magura and Loic working on together.
www.pinkbike.com/product/transition/Blindside
Dave they stole your concept
There is, of course, a middle ground: use races as proving grounds for new tech, but hiding it should be disallowed.
It's pretty clear that disc covers and farings over secret shocks provide an advantage, however small (we are talking seconds and .001 of seconds). Specialized has obviously done the homework to determine if heat dissipation (for rotors and for shocks alike) is negligible compared to the advantages for a short WC DH run.
It does the same job that an O-chain does, so I'd strongly suspect that it solves the problem in the same way - by just adding a certain amount of play between the cranks and the freewheeling mechanism with a light spring load. Realistically it matters very little whether you add that play at the cranks or the hub. With the mechanism between the cassette and the freewheel hub the effective amount of float at the crank will depend on the gear you are in, but so does pedal kickback.
Net-net - the smaller your cog and the faster you're going, the less chain growth will equate to meaningful pedal kickback. In this case: "Fast is smooth."
Now we have good tight racing with a tight field.
Arguably, it's more important in DH racing where speeds are almost always in excess of 35kph, and a few kph here or there can add up to big percentages in a course that's max 4-minutes long. I know the "culture" doesn't support fairings or skin-tight clothing, but the results don't care. Leave the culture to freeride and park folks, ain't nobody winning on a Tuesday.
By contrast, DH mountain biking is much more a sprint that is aided by gradient and gravity. Perhaps in this discipline a rotor cover is worthwhile.
Pretty sure rotor covers would be counted as fairings and are as such banned from UCI road racing events. Specialized are just testing the waters here with this iteration.
It's called Fort William