4 Things we Learned at Silver Star - Crankworx Summer Series

Kasper Woolley is a young BC pinner to watch

Body Management Already a Factor for Racers

Live Drone Filming Isn’t Quite There Yet

Brett Rheeder is more than a 1-trick pony

Crankworx always seems to launch one young rider into the spotlight wherever it goes. In Rotorua last year it was Billy Meaclem, shortly followed by Matthew Sterling in Innsbruck and then Jordy Scott in Whistler. At the Crankworx summer series this year, it was time for Kasper Woolley to take centre stage.Some downhill racers will do 10 or fewer races a year so to pack 12 events into a 3 week schedule makes for a very intense load on both their mental and physical resilience. Crashes and injuries are already starting to play a part in the racing as Ainhoa Ijurco unfortunately found out at the start of the week after twinging her shoulder in the enduro and missing the rest of the stop.We thought the drones provided a great alternative perspective for replays but for live filming there are still some improvements to be made. The noise of the drone drowned out any of the sounds from the race and ended up being pretty annoying after a couple of hours of racing. On top of that, cameras in a fixed position allow us to compare riders’ lines and judge their speed, this is something that gets lost as the drone flies on a different path every run. We still think drones could revolutionize mtb broadcasts, especially in enduro, and we applaud Crankworx for including them as part of the broadcasts at these events but there’s still room for improvement at the moment.Finally, this isn't Brett's first stint between the tapes. He's previously posted a respectable 7th place finish at the Taxco urban downhill race in 2014 and then a 14th at the US Open last year. Brett is one of the most skilled bike riders on the planet so it’s no surprise he can channel that into race speed when he wants. He’s also no stranger to performing under pressure and delivering a perfect run exactly when it counts. We’re looking forward to seeing more of him in action throughout the Summer Series.