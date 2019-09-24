Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

4 Things We Learned at EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Keeping the mood casual on the way to the first stage of the day

The final round of the EWS in Zermatt provided san incredible end to one of the best seasons of mountain bike racing in recent memory. Here are five things we noticed from the sidelines:

1. We Are in a Golden Age of Racing


Has racing ever been better than this? Just a fortnight after the heart-stopping finish to the World Cup downhill season and a totally unpredictable World Cup XC season, the Enduro World Series provided its own nail-biting crescendo in the Swiss Alps.

The bikes, coverage and spread of racing are better than ever and the reward is a truly amazing period of racing. There’s no doubt we’ll look back on 2019 as one of the classic years in competitive mountain biking with plenty more of the same still to come in 2020.


Rae Morrison drifting around the final corner of the 2019 season



2. Isabeau Courdurier Was Able to Round Out a Stunning Season


Isabeau Courdurier may have wrapped up the 2019 series title in Northstar but that didn't stop her taking a commanding win in Zermatt on a new prototype Intense (Keep your eyes peeled for full bike check on that coming next weekend in Finale).

By taking the top step in Switzerland, Courdurier matched the perfect season of Cecile Ravanel achieved in 2018. Isabeau was only beaten on 16 of the 49 stages all season, meaning she had a win rate of nearly 70% in a truly dominant season. 2020 is going to be exciting to watch with both Courdurier and Ravanel battling out.


Isabeau Courdurier on roots and en route to winning stage 2



3. The Title Race Nearly Ended in a Tie


Sam Hill’s winning margin of 40 points may seem slim but the title race very nearly ended in a dead heat. Had Sam Hill not picked up the bonus points from the Queen stage, he and Nicolai would have been tied on 3190 points. So who would have won? Well, it would still have been Hill as his result in the final race was better.

In the end, Hill would have had to have lost 8 seconds on the final stage to Richie Rude to lose the overall title but instead he beat him by 17 in a Hollywood ending to the season. Hill becomes only the second enduro racer to win three titles in a row after Tracey Moseley’s domination of the early years of the sport.

Florian Nicolai and Kevin Miquel help Sam Hill get the party started as the fastest three men in there EWS


4. Richie Rude Took the Most Stage Wins of the Season


Since his return from suspension at round four in Val di Fassa Richie Rude has dominated the remaining EWS races winning three of the last five rounds. He also won 13 of the 30 stages he raced on which is nearly half of all the stages he competed on and more than anyone else managed in a full season. 2019 had plenty of drama both on and off the track but we are definitely set for some great competition next year with the likes of Rude, Maes, Nicolai and Hill all in a straight battle for the title.


Richie Rude started the day slowly but would turn it on over the final two stages to take second on the day. He also ends the season with the most stage wins of any riders despite missing the first three rounds.




Regions in Article
Zermatt

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
107715 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
77293 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
67174 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
55589 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
54636 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
44843 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
42287 views
Review: Zipp's 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels Live Up To Their Compliance Claims
37453 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 I get the sentiment but there really is no way of knowing what would have happened. Rude or Maes might have won, but then again, they may have ended up with serious injuries etc No point in conjecture - it's as it is and Sam Hill has done it again! Isabeau is awesome as well. They all are!! Looking forward to next year sooooooooo much.
  • 3 1
 Dont hate on me for saying this but If rude and maes had raced the full season. it would of been a completely different turn out.
  • 3 0
 Thank goodness for doping!
  • 2 0
 looking that way but anything could have happened. So you don’t know.
  • 1 0
 "That's racing".
  • 1 0
 I don't think there's anything particularly controversial about that. It would have been nice for everyone to be fit and healthy from the start too but as it turned out, Hill did just as much as necessary.
  • 1 0
 and theres is the BUT... hill won the overall and no one will think about how he did it after a year or two

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015429
Mobile Version of Website