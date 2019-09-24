4 Things We Learned at EWS Zermatt 2019



Sam Hill’s winning margin of 40 points may seem slim but the title race very nearly ended in a dead heat. Had Sam Hill not picked up the bonus points from the Queen stage, he and Nicolai would have been tied on 3190 points. So who would have won? Well, it would still have been Hill as his result in the final race was better.



In the end, Hill would have had to have lost 8 seconds on the final stage to Richie Rude to lose the overall title but instead he beat him by 17 in a Hollywood ending to the season. Hill becomes only the second enduro racer to win three titles in a row after Tracey Moseley’s domination of the early years of the sport.



