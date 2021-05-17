4 Things We Learned From the 2021 Nove Mesto XC World Cup

Nove Mesto may have taken place just a week after Albstadt, but the races presented a total contrast. Dry vs muddy, smooth vs technical, high speed vs low speed, there was a lot that was different between the two rounds but the one thing that stayed the same was the furious, enthralling racing. Here are four things we learned from the sidelines.
Pidcock and Van der Poel May Not Face Off Again Until Tokyo
Tom Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel's battles defined the men's racing on both Friday and Sunday. On Friday evening, Van der Poel proved he was still the King of Short Track (he still hasn't ever finished worse than second) as both riders battled mechanicals on the final straight in a sprint finish. Van der Poel unclipped coming off the bridge while Pidocok had an issue with his gears that left him spinning out coming to the line. Van der Poel powered past in the final meters to take the win at a photo finish.
In Sunday's race, Tom Pidcock got his revenge and truly announced his arrival onto the Elite mountain bike race scene. The pair rode together as the leading group for the first three laps before Pidcock attacked on the Shimano Never Ending Climb and by the end of the lap had a lead of 30 seconds. That lead extended to a minute by the end of the race, earning the Ineos rider the biggest ever winning margin in an elite men's race at Nove Mesto and the first British male Elite World Cup XCO win 27 years.
Both racers delivered a thrilling weekend of racing but unfortunately, we may not be seeing a rematch until Tokyo later in the year. We think Pidcock will now be selected for Team GB's Olympics qualifying place, but both riders are provisionally due to head back to the road for the Tour de Suisse
that clashes with Leogang, and then Van Der Poel will race the Tour de France and Pidcock the Tour of Austria. The next time these two crossover titans meet, it could be to battle for Olympic gold.
Tough Conditions Made for Huge Winning Margins
We might have to get used to the sight of Loana Lecomte riding solo at World Cups. Albstadt and Nove Mesto couldn't be more different tracks, but she showed herself a master of both the long hot climbs in Germany and the slippery, rooty tech of the Czech Republic. Last week, she put 53 seconds into all her competition and this week she went even better and finished the race 1:39 clear. This was the biggest elite women's winning margin in Nove Mesto since Pauline Ferrand Prevot's nearly 3-minute demolition job in 2014 and, as we've already mentioned, Tom Pidocok also put in a historical winning margin in his race.
So where did the big gaps come from? Well, simply put, the race was hard. A rain shower that fell on Saturday left the mud sticky like treacle on Sunday's races. This mud clung to bikes, greased up the roots and meant even the most skilled riders were hopping on and off their bikes like a cyclocross race. All these factors strung out the field and meant there were huge gaps all the way down the timesheets. The two winners battled through the conditions the best and were rewarded with huge winning margins.
Catharine Pendrel is a Certified Legend
Catharine Pendrel has been competing in international XC MTB competition since 2004 and has picked up two World Championships and three World Cup overall titles and an Olympic medal in that time. In 2021, she shows no sign of slowing down. The 40-year-old Canadian may not have had the best start to the year in Albstadt with a 52nd place, but she has started to pick up the pace in Nove Mesto. Pendrel started the race in 33rd place then battled through the field to finish 23rd, putting herself in the picture to take one of Canada's 2 Olympic spots for her fourth Games.
What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that Pendrel became a mother just 15 weeks ago
. In just three months, she has recovered and fought back to fitness, all while juggling the responsibilities of being a new parent. Legend is an overused term but there aren't many riders that suit it better than Pendrel.
Absolute Absalon's Streak of Bad Luck Might be Turning
It's safe to say the Absolute Absalon have had a pretty dramatic time in their first week of racing in 2021. Yes, there have been podiums for Pauline Ferrand Prevot and a top ten for Titouan Carod, but the team has also been cursed with injuries, crashes and mechanicals.
In Albstadt, Filipo Colombo had a chain issue in the short track then crashed in the main event, ending up with a broken pelvis, while the team's Under 23 rider, Matthis Azzaro, had a stomach bug that cost him a strong position in the race. Moving to Nove Mesto, the team was hoping to put all that behind them but it wasn't long before we saw Pauline Ferrand Prevot being taken to hospital following her crash in the short track
then Titouan Carod had his own mechanical in the men's race. To top it all off, on Saturday, Azzaro had another mechanical on the opposite side of the track to the tech zone.
It looked like the streak would continue on Sunday as Pauline Ferrand Prevot punctured, but she was able to fight through to secure fourth spot on the podium. Titouan Carod also had a better time of things as he moved up from the fourth row on the starting grid to finish in the top ten. With three weeks to now prepare for the Leogang World Cup, the Absolute Absalon will no doubt be praying/sacrificing a goat to whatever deity they seem to have displeased.
