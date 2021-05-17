4 Things We Learned From the 2021 Nove Mesto XC World Cup

Pidcock and Van der Poel May Not Face Off Again Until Tokyo

Tom Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel's battles defined the men's racing on both Friday and Sunday. On Friday evening, Van der Poel proved he was still the King of Short Track (he still hasn't ever finished worse than second) as both riders battled mechanicals on the final straight in a sprint finish. Van der Poel unclipped coming off the bridge while Pidocok had an issue with his gears that left him spinning out coming to the line. Van der Poel powered past in the final meters to take the win at a photo finish.



Tough Conditions Made for Huge Winning Margins

We might have to get used to the sight of Loana Lecomte riding solo at World Cups. Albstadt and Nove Mesto couldn't be more different tracks, but she showed herself a master of both the long hot climbs in Germany and the slippery, rooty tech of the Czech Republic. Last week, she put 53 seconds into all her competition and this week she went even better and finished the race 1:39 clear. This was the biggest elite women's winning margin in Nove Mesto since Pauline Ferrand Prevot's nearly 3-minute demolition job in 2014 and, as we've already mentioned, Tom Pidocok also put in a historical winning margin in his race.



Catharine Pendrel is a Certified Legend

Catharine Pendrel has been competing in international XC MTB competition since 2004 and has picked up two World Championships and three World Cup overall titles and an Olympic medal in that time. In 2021, she shows no sign of slowing down. The 40-year-old Canadian may not have had the best start to the year in Albstadt with a 52nd place, but she has started to pick up the pace in Nove Mesto. Pendrel started the race in 33rd place then battled through the field to finish 23rd, putting herself in the picture to take one of Canada's 2 Olympic spots for her fourth Games.



Absolute Absalon's Streak of Bad Luck Might be Turning



In Albstadt, Filipo Colombo had a chain issue in the short track then crashed in the main event, ending up with a broken pelvis, while the team's Under 23 rider, Matthis Azzaro, had a stomach bug that cost him a strong position in the race. Moving to Nove Mesto, the team was hoping to put all that behind them but it wasn't long before we saw Pauline Ferrand Prevot being taken to hospital following her crash in the short track then Titouan Carod had his own mechanical in the men's race. To top it all off, on Saturday, Azzaro had another mechanical on the opposite side of the track to the tech zone.